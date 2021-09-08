U.S. markets open in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.25
    -18.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,920.00
    -171.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,618.75
    -56.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,260.80
    -14.60 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.63
    +0.28 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.90
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.17
    +2.76 (+16.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2310
    -0.0280 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,123.81
    -7,249.39 (-13.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,145.58
    -218.38 (-16.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.90
    -62.47 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

ISA Pharmaceuticals Commences Patient Treatment in Third Phase 2 Clinical Trial with the Combination of ISA101b and Libtayo® (cemiplimab)

·3 min read

- The phase 2 study enrols patients with advanced HPV16 positive oropharyngeal head and neck cancer that failed previous anti-PD1 treatment

- The trial is part of a clinical development plan that is aimed at a Biological License Application (BLA) for this combination immunotherapy

OEGSTGEEST, Netherlands, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V., a clinical stage biotech company, announces the start of patient dosing in a pivotal clinical trial investigating the combination of ISA101b and Libtayo® (cemiplimab) in advanced HPV16 positive oropharyngeal cancer. This new study is the third with active recruitment under ISA Pharmaceuticals' strategic immuno-oncology collaboration with Regeneron.

The oropharyngeal cancer phase 2 study (NCT04398524) will include 86 patients with recurrent/metastatic HPV16 positive oropharyngeal cancer that progressed with prior anti-PD-1 therapy, a cancer with a high unmet medical need. The primary efficacy outcome parameter is Overall Response Rate (ORR) and the study expects top line data in the second half of 2023.

The other studies testing the combination of ISA101b and Libtayo are:

A cervical cancer phase 2 study (NCT04646005) that is being conducted by Regeneron. It will enrol 103 adult patients with recurrent/metastatic HPV16 positive cervical cancer who have experienced disease progression after first line chemotherapy. Primary endpoint of this study will be ORR.

A randomised, placebo controlled phase 2 study in first and second line HPV16 positive head-and-neck cancer (NCT03669718) that will include 194 patients also with ORR as primary endpoint. ISA Pharmaceuticals runs this study. Top line results for this study are expected in the second half of 2022.

ISA101b immunotherapy targets HPV16 positive cancers. It induces strong and specific immune responses to the HPV16 virus, and (re-)establishes a powerful and targeted T-cell immune response against infected and/or cancerous cells and tissues. ISA101b is using ISA's proprietary Synthetic Long Peptide (SLP®) technology. Libtayo is an anti-PD-1 antibody that is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi.

Gerben Moolhuizen, Chief Executive Officer of ISA Pharmaceuticals, said: "We are pleased to announce that the first patient has been treated in this new study. It highlights the productive collaboration we have with Regeneron, with active operational involvement from both companies. This additional trial offers a potentially shortened path to first approval in a HPV16 positive cancer indication."

Head-and-neck and cervical cancers can be severe and life-threatening, often diagnosed in young to middle aged adults, with low overall survival rates once these cancers progress to advanced stages. HPV16 is a major cause of head & neck cancer with over 25,000 new cases and 11,000 deaths in Europe1 and 46,000 new cases and 9,000 deaths in the US2.

More information on the clinical trials can be found here.

1 Adapted from https://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/cancers/3-Oropharynx-fact-sheet.pdf

2 Adapted from https://www.cancer.org/cancer/oral-cavity-and-oropharyngeal-cancer/about/key-statistics.html

About ISA Pharmaceuticals

ISA Pharmaceuticals is an immunotherapy company developing treatments for various cancers and infectious diseases. ISA Pharma has best-in-class technology to stimulate and activate the human immune system, specifically T cells, to fight diseased or infected cells. Its lead asset ISA101b is in late-stage clinical trials for human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV16)-induced cancer in a collaboration with US pharmaceutical company Regeneron. Other assets are in preclinical stage development and include immunotherapies to treat patients that suffer from chronic hepatitis B infections, cancers that over-express PRAME, cancers caused by other HPV types than HPV16, or SARS-CoV2 infections. For more information, please visit www.isa-pharma.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isa-pharmaceuticals-commences-patient-treatment-in-third-phase-2-clinical-trial-with-the-combination-of-isa101b-and-libtayo-cemiplimab-301370518.html

SOURCE ISA Pharmaceuticals

Recommended Stories

  • Dr. Fauci Warns You Not to Do This If You Got Moderna

    In mid-August, President Joe Biden announced that a COVID booster program would begin on Sept. 20. "The plan is for every adult to get a booster shot eight months after you got your second shot," he said. "This shot will boost your immune response. It will increase your protection from COVID-19. And it's the best way to protect ourselves from new variants that could arise." But new complications with the booster rollout have emerged in recent weeks. Now, White House chief COVID adviser Anthony F

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Might Skyrocket When COVID Is Over

    Stocks of biotech companies fighting COVID-19 have been great investments over the last two years. What stocks might zoom higher when the pandemic is over?

  • BioMarin Stock Fell Because Cancer Concerns Are a New Worry for Gene Therapy

    A handful of mice in one study conducted by the company were found to have liver growths after a year of treatment. Enrollment in a trial in humans is on hold.

  • MacroGenics stock falls after study shows breast-cancer survival rates for drug didn’t surpass standard treatment

    MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) shares dropped late Tuesday after the biotech drug developer said its breast-cancer treatment didn’t perform as well as standard treatment in a late-stage clinical study. MacroGenics shares, which had been halted after hours, dropped as much as 20% in the extended session after finishing the regular session down 3.2% at $21.78.

  • Kate Hudson, 42, Reveals Sculpted Legs And Abs In A Barely There Dress In Venice

    Her famous friends showered her IG with ❤️emojis.

  • United Therapeutics-MannKind's Formulated Tyvaso Shows Benefit In Pulmonary Hypertension Patients

    United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) has presented new clinical data from the BREEZE study evaluating Tyvaso DPI (treprostinil) in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Related Content: In June FDA Accepted Tyvaso DPI Application Under Priority Review. United Therapeutics has developed Tyvaso DPI under a collaboration and license agreement with MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) Data were presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2021. T

  • Moderna COVID vaccine may give you more antibodies. What this does and doesn’t mean

    More than 95.5 million Americans have received the Pfizer vaccine and 66 million have received the Moderna shot.

  • Mental health breaks: Why more companies should follow Nike and Bumble

    'Our senior leaders are all sending a clear message: Take the time to unwind, destress and spend time with your loved ones. Do not work,' said a Nike senior manager.

  • 10 Words From Dr. Fauci That Make Me Optimistic About Moderna's Booster, Even If It's Delayed

    The U.S. is ready to launch its coronavirus vaccine booster program as of Sept. 20. Vaccine leaders Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have been preparing for this moment for months. The FDA is likely to issue a decision on the Pfizer booster, however.

  • Vaccine Booster Will Be Ready for FDA Approval, Fauci Says

    • Booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine will likely be ready the week of Sept. 20, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as soon as the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee approve them. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser said public health officials had hoped to roll out booster shots of both Pfizer ‘s and Moderna’s vaccines simultaneously, but that if that’s not possible, they would do so within a short period of each other.

  • Women said the covid vaccine affected their periods. Now more than $1.6 million will go into researching it.

    Shana Clauson was in line to get her first dose of the Moderna shot in March when she saw menstruators on social media discussing how their periods had been altered - earlier, heavier and more painful than usual - after they got their coronavirus vaccinations. Clauson, a 45-year-old who lives in Hudson, Wis., went ahead and got the shot - and, a few days later, also got an earlier and heavier period than she was used to. A few weeks later, in early April, she told The Washington Post that she wa

  • Covid booster jab campaign may not be needed, says Astra boss

    Booster jabs may not be needed for everyone in the UK and rushing into a nationwide rollout of third doses risks piling extra pressure on the NHS, the heads of AstraZeneca have warned.

  • 75% of U.S. adults have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine - CDC

    75% of adults in the United States have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The United States has administered 375,995,378 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning, and distributed 450,122,155 doses. Those figures are up from the 374,488,924 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 4.

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

    The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and

  • Mass. doctor on people who had COVID not getting vaccine

    Dr. Todd Ellerin, Director of Infectious Diseases at South Shore Health and ABC News Medical Contributor, answers questions about whether it's safe for people who've had COVID to say they don't need a vaccine. Is that true? Does natural immunity offer enough protection from the Delta variant?

  • A Big Pharma CEO Is Battling Wall Street’s Most Feared Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- One afternoon in mid-April, Emma Walmsley, the chief executive officer of GlaxoSmithKline Plc, logged into what could be one of the most important video conferences of her career. A few days earlier Elliott Investment Management, the U.S.-based activist fund, had contacted the drugmaker’s chairman, Jonathan Symonds, with some alarming news. Without GSK’s knowledge, Elliott had been quietly buying up billions of dollars of its shares. Now Gordon Singer, a managing partner at the fi

  • DeSantis Gets Vital History Lesson From Fauci Over 'Completely Incorrect' Vaccine Claim

    The nation's top infectious disease expert broke down why the Florida GOP governor's comments on COVID-19 shots were "not true at all."

  • COVID Symptoms That May Last Forever

    Soon after the COVID pandemic began, doctors made a concerning discovery: Some people diagnosed with COVID-19 were clearing the virus after a short time, but they weren't feeling better. It's dubbed "long COVID," and online support groups, researchers and government-funded groups are scrambling to figure out what causes it and develop effective treatments or cures. Answers and relief for the chronically sick are in short supply right now. Also scary: "None of us can predict who's going to have p

  • Fauci says DeSantis is 'completely incorrect' for asserting one's vaccination doesn't affect others

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is "completely incorrect" for asserting the effects of someone's COVID-19 vaccination status does not extend to others.

  • Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study

    A booster dose of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine reversed a decline in antibody activities against the Delta variant, a study showed, easing some concerns about its longer-term immune response to the highly contagious strain of the virus. The study comes amid concerns about the Chinese vaccine's efficacy against Delta, which has become the dominant variant globally and is driving a surge in new infections even in the most vaccinated countries. Several countries which have relied heavily on the Sinovac vaccine have begun giving booster shots developed by Western manufacturers to people fully vaccinated with the Chinese shot.