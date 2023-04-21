Isabella Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings

Solid start to 2023; net income of $5.3 million

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) announced strong earnings results for the first quarter of 2023. The Corporation reported net income of $5.3 million and earnings per common share of $0.70, both substantial increases from the same period in 2022.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Net income increased 12% to $5.3 million, compared to first quarter 2022.

Net interest income improved 14%, compared to first quarter 2022.

Deposits grew more than $69 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2022.

Shareholders earned a cash dividend of $0.28 per share, with an annualized dividend yield of 4.52%, as of March 31, 2023.

The Corporation's significant growth in net interest income results largely from a combination of increased interest rates and growth in its loan portfolio. Those more than offset a climb in interest expense that accompanied a quarter of excellent growth in deposits.

"We are very pleased with our first quarter operating results," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Isabella Bank's stability as a community bank and its already strong liquidity position were further enhanced in the quarter, in sharp contrast to challenges elsewhere in the banking sector.

"Isabella Bank's continued growth reflects our complete suite of financial products and services delivered by staff customers trust," Evans said. "Significantly, we opened a full-service branch in Saginaw at the end of March — our fifth branch in Saginaw County. This growth in our footprint demonstrates our role and commitment to consumer and business customers as a prominent, independent community bank."

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for first quarter 2023 was $5.3 million, compared to $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, increasing 12.4%. Earnings per common share were $0.70 for the first quarter of 2023, above the $0.63 reported for the same period in 2022.

Net interest income: Net interest income for first quarter 2023 increased $1.9 million, or 13.9%, compared to the same period in 2022. Rising rates on loans and investment securities led to a $3.8 million increase in gross interest income. However, the combination of continued growth in deposits and rising interest rates led to a $2.0 million increase in interest expense during the quarter.

Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income decreased $254,000 during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The decline was mainly driven by a $300,000 reduction in mortgage servicing rights, as rising interest rates have led to a decline in both the volume and balance of loans serviced. Noninterest expenses increased $878,000, primarily the result of increased compensation, professional services, and FDIC insurance expense.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.22% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 2.86% for the same period in 2022. The marked improvement is the result of the implementation of strategic programs focused on improving the net yield in a rising rate environment, which included a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets were $2.1 billion and assets under management were $2.92 billion as of March 31, 2023. Managed assets includes loans sold and serviced of $259.5 million as well as $571.5 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.

Loans: Loans outstanding as of March 31, 2023 totaled $1.3 billion. During the first quarter, gross loans increased $6.5 million primarily due to growth within the commercial and consumer portfolios. The adherence to strong underwriting standards continued to be reflected in the low levels of total past due and nonaccrual loans, which were $6.1 million, or 0.48% of total loans, at the end of the period.

Deposits: Total deposits increased $69.3 million, or 3.97%, since December 31, 2022, driven by growth in money market and CD accounts, in addition to new customer relationships.

Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of March 31, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.25%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.73%, and Total Capital Ratio was 14.67%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0%, and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: During the first quarter of 2023, the Corporation paid a $0.28 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $24.80 as of March 31, 2023, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.52%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



March 31

2023

December 31

2022 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents





Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 21,987

$ 27,420 Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks 76,736

11,504 Total cash and cash equivalents 98,723

38,924 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 568,650

580,481 Mortgage loans available-for-sale 171

379 Loans 1,270,651

1,264,173 Less allowance for credit losses 12,640

9,850 Net loans 1,258,011

1,254,323 Premises and equipment 26,304

25,553 Corporate owned life insurance policies 33,208

32,988 Equity securities without readily determinable fair values 15,746

15,746 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,286

48,287 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 35,525

33,586 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,084,624

$ 2,030,267 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Deposits





Noninterest bearing $ 478,829

$ 494,346 Interest bearing demand deposits 383,602

372,155 Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings 867,435

810,642 Certificates of deposit over $250 83,662

67,132 Total deposits 1,813,528

1,744,275 Borrowed funds





Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 31,995

57,771 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,267

29,245 Total borrowed funds 61,262

87,016 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,501

12,766 Total liabilities 1,891,291

1,844,057 Shareholders' equity





Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding

7,540,015 shares (including 175,663 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2023 and

7,559,421 shares (including 154,879 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022 127,717

128,651 Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 5,344

5,005 Retained earnings 90,586

89,748 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (30,314)

(37,194) Total shareholders' equity 193,333

186,210 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,084,624

$ 2,030,267

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31

2023

2022 Interest income





Loans, including fees $ 14,889

$ 12,378 Available-for-sale securities





Taxable 2,502

1,615 Nontaxable 718

660 Federal funds sold and other 486

109 Total interest income 18,595

14,762 Interest expense





Deposits 2,829

936 Borrowings





Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 149

9 Federal Home Loan Bank advances —

72 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 266

266 Total interest expense 3,244

1,283 Net interest income 15,351

13,479 Provision for credit losses 41

37 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,310

13,442 Noninterest income





Service charges and fees 1,978

2,209 Wealth management fees 786

754 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 226

210 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 67

224 Other 236

150 Total noninterest income 3,293

3,547 Noninterest expenses





Compensation and benefits 6,589

6,074 Furniture and equipment 1,597

1,450 Occupancy 1,005

966 Other 3,007

2,830 Total noninterest expenses 12,198

11,320 Income before federal income tax expense 6,405

5,669 Federal income tax expense 1,084

935 NET INCOME $ 5,321

$ 4,734 Earnings per common share





Basic $ 0.70

$ 0.63 Diluted $ 0.70

$ 0.62 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.28

$ 0.27

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing

liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All

interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the

following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings

are included in other interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Loans $ 1,268,269

$ 14,889

4.70 %

$ 1,235,788

$ 12,378

4.01 % Taxable investment securities 504,889

2,471

1.96 %

421,503

1,615

1.53 % Nontaxable investment securities 106,240

1,021

3.84 %

101,604

920

3.62 % Fed funds sold 17

—

4.50 %

3

—

0.06 % Other 60,583

486

3.21 %

163,353

109

0.27 % Total earning assets 1,939,998

18,867

3.89 %

1,922,251

15,022

3.13 % NONEARNING ASSETS





















Allowance for credit losses (12,660)









(9,128)







Cash and demand deposits due from banks 25,039









26,839







Premises and equipment 25,864









24,461







Accrued income and other assets 71,063









102,805







Total assets $ 2,049,304









$ 2,067,228































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 379,717

$ 146

0.15 %

$ 383,474

$ 50

0.05 % Savings deposits 645,987

1,466

0.91 %

615,335

159

0.10 % Time deposits 267,463

1,217

1.82 %

290,146

727

1.00 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase

agreements 39,709

149

1.50 %

49,058

9

0.07 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances —

—

— %

14,889

72

1.93 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized

issuance costs 29,253

266

3.64 %

29,166

266

3.65 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,362,129

3,244

0.95 %

1,382,068

1,283

0.37 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Demand deposits 486,491









458,343







Other 13,094









16,898







Shareholders' equity 187,590









209,919







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,049,304









$ 2,067,228







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 15,623









$ 13,739



Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)







3.22 %









2.86 %

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31

2023

March 31

2022

March 31

2021 PER SHARE









Basic earnings $ 0.70

$ 0.63

$ 0.68 Diluted earnings $ 0.70

$ 0.62

$ 0.67 Dividends $ 0.28

$ 0.27

$ 0.27 Tangible book value $ 19.24

$ 19.56

$ 21.35 Quoted market value









High $ 25.10

$ 26.00

$ 22.50 Low $ 22.08

$ 24.50

$ 19.45 Close (1) $ 24.80

$ 25.85

$ 21.75 Common shares outstanding (1) 7,540,015

7,542,758

7,958,883 Average number of common shares outstanding 7,556,585

7,533,711

7,969,462 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,634,417

7,639,688

8,088,524 PERFORMANCE RATIOS









Return on average total assets 1.04 %

0.92 %

1.09 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.35 %

9.02 %

9.78 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 15.28 %

11.72 %

12.53 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.22 %

2.86 %

2.98 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)









Loans sold with servicing retained $ 259,512

$ 275,556

$ 298,514 Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 571,453

$ 501,829

$ 454,459 Total assets under management $ 2,915,589

$ 2,838,318

$ 2,768,405 ASSET QUALITY (1)









Nonaccrual loans $ 488

$ 747

$ 4,532 Foreclosed assets $ 414

$ 187

$ 384 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (9)

$ (64)

$ (50) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.04 %

0.06 %

0.38 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 %

0.05 %

0.26 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.99 %

0.76 %

0.78 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1)









Shareholders' equity to assets 9.27 %

9.50 %

10.83 % Tier 1 leverage 8.58 %

8.12 %

8.56 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.71 %

12.83 %

13.77 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.71 %

12.83 %

13.77 % Total risk-based capital 15.77 %

15.84 %

14.54 %

(1) At end of period

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



March 31

2023

December 31

2022

September 30

2022

June 30

2022

March 31

2022 Commercial $ 755,595

$ 744,440

$ 730,504

$ 772,567

$ 727,614 Agricultural 94,760

104,985

96,850

94,726

88,169 Residential real estate 336,186

336,694

334,412

329,795

328,559 Consumer 84,110

78,054

74,385

74,822

74,029 Gross loans $ 1,270,651

$ 1,264,173

$ 1,236,151

$ 1,271,910

$ 1,218,371



March 31

2023

December 31

2022

September 30

2022

June 30

2022

March 31

2022 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 478,829

$ 494,346

$ 510,127

$ 488,110

$ 461,473 Interest bearing demand deposits 383,602

372,155

368,537

370,284

387,187 Savings deposits 662,495

625,734

651,129

635,397

635,195 Certificates of deposit 288,103

251,541

260,741

265,477

279,708 Internet certificates of deposit 499

499

499

598

598 Total deposits $ 1,813,528

$ 1,744,275

$ 1,791,033

$ 1,759,866

$ 1,764,161



March 31

2023

December 31

2022

September 30

2022

June 30

2022

March 31

2022 U.S. Treasury $ 212,086

$ 208,701

$ 206,791

$ 214,474

$ 218,268 States and political subdivisions 108,719

117,512

114,000

119,649

114,015 Auction rate money market preferred 2,716

2,342

2,479

2,497

2,867 Mortgage-backed securities 37,797

39,070

41,042

45,796

49,578 Collateralized mortgage obligations 200,252

205,728

209,720

167,572

152,441 Corporate 7,080

7,128

7,201

7,602

7,750 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value $ 568,650

$ 580,481

$ 581,233

$ 557,590

$ 544,919



March 31

2023

December 31

2022

September 30

2022

June 30

2022

March 31

2022 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without

stated maturity dates $ 31,995

$ 57,771

$ 52,479

$ 47,247

$ 51,353 Federal Home Loan Bank advances —

—

—

10,000

10,000 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,267

29,245

29,225

29,203

29,181 Total borrowed funds $ 61,262

$ 87,016

$ 81,704

$ 86,450

$ 90,534

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31

2023

2022 Service charges and fees





ATM and debit card fees $ 1,160

$ 1,093 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 611

609 Freddie Mac servicing fee 159

171 Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss) (36)

264 Other fees for customer services 84

72 Total service charges and fees 1,978

2,209 Wealth management fees 786

754 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 226

210 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 67

224 Other 236

150 Total noninterest income $ 3,293

$ 3,547



Three Months Ended March 31

2023

2022 Compensation and benefits $ 6,589

$ 6,074 Furniture and equipment 1,597

1,450 Occupancy 1,005

966 Other





Audit, consulting, and legal fees 535

549 ATM and debit card fees 400

434 Marketing costs 245

239 Memberships and subscriptions 240

217 FDIC insurance premiums 228

125 Loan underwriting fees 215

182 Director fees 204

201 Donations and community relations 184

287 All other 756

596 Total other noninterest expenses 3,007

2,830 Total noninterest expenses $ 12,198

$ 11,320

