Isabella Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings

PR Newswire
·15 min read

Solid start to 2023; net income of $5.3 million

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) announced strong earnings results for the first quarter of 2023. The Corporation reported net income of $5.3 million and earnings per common share of $0.70, both substantial increases from the same period in 2022.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Net income increased 12% to $5.3 million, compared to first quarter 2022.

  • Net interest income improved 14%, compared to first quarter 2022.

  • Deposits grew more than $69 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2022.

  • Shareholders earned a cash dividend of $0.28 per share, with an annualized dividend yield of 4.52%, as of March 31, 2023.

The Corporation's significant growth in net interest income results largely from a combination of increased interest rates and growth in its loan portfolio. Those more than offset a climb in interest expense that accompanied a quarter of excellent growth in deposits.

"We are very pleased with our first quarter operating results," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Isabella Bank's stability as a community bank and its already strong liquidity position were further enhanced in the quarter, in sharp contrast to challenges elsewhere in the banking sector.

"Isabella Bank's continued growth reflects our complete suite of financial products and services delivered by staff customers trust," Evans said. "Significantly, we opened a full-service branch in Saginaw at the end of March — our fifth branch in Saginaw County. This growth in our footprint demonstrates our role and commitment to consumer and business customers as a prominent, independent community bank."

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for first quarter 2023 was $5.3 million, compared to $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, increasing 12.4%. Earnings per common share were $0.70 for the first quarter of 2023, above the $0.63 reported for the same period in 2022.

Net interest income: Net interest income for first quarter 2023 increased $1.9 million, or 13.9%, compared to the same period in 2022. Rising rates on loans and investment securities led to a $3.8 million increase in gross interest income. However, the combination of continued growth in deposits and rising interest rates led to a $2.0 million increase in interest expense during the quarter.

Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income decreased $254,000 during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The decline was mainly driven by a $300,000 reduction in mortgage servicing rights, as rising interest rates have led to a decline in both the volume and balance of loans serviced. Noninterest expenses increased $878,000, primarily the result of increased compensation, professional services, and FDIC insurance expense.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.22% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 2.86% for the same period in 2022. The marked improvement is the result of the implementation of strategic programs focused on improving the net yield in a rising rate environment, which included a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets were $2.1 billion and assets under management were $2.92 billion as of March 31, 2023. Managed assets includes loans sold and serviced of $259.5 million as well as $571.5 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.

Loans: Loans outstanding as of March 31, 2023 totaled $1.3 billion. During the first quarter, gross loans increased $6.5 million primarily due to growth within the commercial and consumer portfolios. The adherence to strong underwriting standards continued to be reflected in the low levels of total past due and nonaccrual loans, which were $6.1 million, or 0.48% of total loans, at the end of the period.

Deposits: Total deposits increased $69.3 million, or 3.97%, since December 31, 2022, driven by growth in money market and CD accounts, in addition to new customer relationships.

Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of March 31, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.25%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.73%, and Total Capital Ratio was 14.67%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0%, and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: During the first quarter of 2023, the Corporation paid a $0.28 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $24.80 as of March 31, 2023, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.52%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



March 31
2023


December 31
2022

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents




Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$           21,987


$           27,420

Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks

76,736


11,504

Total cash and cash equivalents

98,723


38,924

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

568,650


580,481

Mortgage loans available-for-sale

171


379

Loans

1,270,651


1,264,173

Less allowance for credit losses

12,640


9,850

Net loans

1,258,011


1,254,323

Premises and equipment

26,304


25,553

Corporate owned life insurance policies

33,208


32,988

Equity securities without readily determinable fair values

15,746


15,746

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,286


48,287

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

35,525


33,586

TOTAL ASSETS

$      2,084,624


$      2,030,267

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Deposits




Noninterest bearing

$         478,829


$         494,346

Interest bearing demand deposits

383,602


372,155

Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings

867,435


810,642

Certificates of deposit over $250

83,662


67,132

Total deposits

1,813,528


1,744,275

Borrowed funds




Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

31,995


57,771

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,267


29,245

Total borrowed funds

61,262


87,016

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

16,501


12,766

Total liabilities

1,891,291


1,844,057

Shareholders' equity




Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding
7,540,015 shares (including 175,663 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2023 and
7,559,421 shares (including 154,879 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022

127,717


128,651

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

5,344


5,005

Retained earnings

90,586


89,748

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(30,314)


(37,194)

Total shareholders' equity

193,333


186,210

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$      2,084,624


$      2,030,267

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended 

 March 31


2023


2022

Interest income




Loans, including fees

$           14,889


$           12,378

Available-for-sale securities




Taxable

2,502


1,615

Nontaxable

718


660

Federal funds sold and other

486


109

Total interest income

18,595


14,762

Interest expense




Deposits

2,829


936

Borrowings




Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

149


9

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


72

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

266


266

Total interest expense

3,244


1,283

Net interest income

15,351


13,479

Provision for credit losses

41


37

Net interest income after provision for credit losses     

15,310


13,442

Noninterest income




Service charges and fees

1,978


2,209

Wealth management fees

786


754

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

226


210

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

67


224

Other

236


150

Total noninterest income

3,293


3,547

Noninterest expenses




Compensation and benefits

6,589


6,074

Furniture and equipment

1,597


1,450

Occupancy

1,005


966

Other

3,007


2,830

Total noninterest expenses

12,198


11,320

Income before federal income tax expense

6,405


5,669

Federal income tax expense

1,084


935

NET INCOME

$              5,321


$              4,734

Earnings per common share




Basic

$                0.70


$                0.63

Diluted

$                0.70


$                0.62

Cash dividends per common share

$                0.28


$                0.27

 

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)


The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing
liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All
interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the
following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings
are included in other interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended


March 31, 2023


March 31, 2022


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS












Loans

$    1,268,269


$         14,889


4.70 %


$    1,235,788


$         12,378


4.01 %

Taxable investment securities

504,889


2,471


1.96 %


421,503


1,615


1.53 %

Nontaxable investment securities

106,240


1,021


3.84 %


101,604


920


3.62 %

Fed funds sold

17



4.50 %


3



0.06 %

Other

60,583


486


3.21 %


163,353


109


0.27 %

Total earning assets

1,939,998


18,867


3.89 %


1,922,251


15,022


3.13 %

NONEARNING ASSETS












Allowance for credit losses

(12,660)






(9,128)





Cash and demand deposits due from banks

25,039






26,839





Premises and equipment

25,864






24,461





Accrued income and other assets

71,063






102,805





Total assets

$    2,049,304






$    2,067,228

















INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES












Interest bearing demand deposits

$       379,717


$              146


0.15 %


$       383,474


$                50


0.05 %

Savings deposits

645,987


1,466


0.91 %


615,335


159


0.10 %

Time deposits

267,463


1,217


1.82 %


290,146


727


1.00 %

Federal funds purchased and repurchase
agreements

39,709


149


1.50 %


49,058


9


0.07 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



— %


14,889


72


1.93 %

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized
issuance costs

29,253


266


3.64 %


29,166


266


3.65 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,362,129


3,244


0.95 %


1,382,068


1,283


0.37 %

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES












Demand deposits

486,491






458,343





Other

13,094






16,898





Shareholders' equity

187,590






209,919





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    2,049,304






$    2,067,228





Net interest income (FTE)



$         15,623






$         13,739



Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)





3.22 %






2.86 %

 

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


March 31
2023


March 31
2022


March 31
2021

PER SHARE






Basic earnings

$            0.70


$            0.63


$            0.68

Diluted earnings

$            0.70


$            0.62


$            0.67

Dividends

$            0.28


$            0.27


$            0.27

Tangible book value

$          19.24


$          19.56


$          21.35

Quoted market value






High

$          25.10


$          26.00


$          22.50

Low

$          22.08


$          24.50


$          19.45

Close (1)

$          24.80


$          25.85


$          21.75

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,540,015


7,542,758


7,958,883

Average number of common shares outstanding

7,556,585


7,533,711


7,969,462

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding          

7,634,417


7,639,688


8,088,524

PERFORMANCE RATIOS






Return on average total assets

1.04 %


0.92 %


1.09 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

11.35 %


9.02 %


9.78 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

15.28 %


11.72 %


12.53 %

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

3.22 %


2.86 %


2.98 %

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)






Loans sold with servicing retained

$      259,512


$      275,556


$      298,514

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$      571,453


$      501,829


$      454,459

Total assets under management

$   2,915,589


$   2,838,318


$   2,768,405

ASSET QUALITY (1)






Nonaccrual loans

$             488


$             747


$          4,532

Foreclosed assets

$             414


$             187


$             384

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$                (9)


$              (64)


$              (50)

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.04 %


0.06 %


0.38 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.05 %


0.05 %


0.26 %

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

0.99 %


0.76 %


0.78 %

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)






Shareholders' equity to assets

9.27 %


9.50 %


10.83 %

Tier 1 leverage

8.58 %


8.12 %


8.56 %

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.71 %


12.83 %


13.77 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.71 %


12.83 %


13.77 %

Total risk-based capital

15.77 %


15.84 %


14.54 %


(1) At end of period

 

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



March 31
2023


December 31
2022


September 30
2022


June 30
2022


March 31
2022

Commercial

$         755,595


$         744,440


$         730,504


$         772,567


$         727,614

Agricultural

94,760


104,985


96,850


94,726


88,169

Residential real estate

336,186


336,694


334,412


329,795


328,559

Consumer

84,110


78,054


74,385


74,822


74,029

Gross loans

$      1,270,651


$      1,264,173


$      1,236,151


$      1,271,910


$      1,218,371



March 31
2023


December 31
2022


September 30
2022


June 30
2022


March 31
2022

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$         478,829


$         494,346


$         510,127


$         488,110


$         461,473

Interest bearing demand deposits

383,602


372,155


368,537


370,284


387,187

Savings deposits

662,495


625,734


651,129


635,397


635,195

Certificates of deposit

288,103


251,541


260,741


265,477


279,708

Internet certificates of deposit

499


499


499


598


598

Total deposits

$      1,813,528


$      1,744,275


$      1,791,033


$      1,759,866


$      1,764,161



March 31
2023


December 31
2022


September 30
2022


June 30
2022


March 31
2022

U.S. Treasury

$         212,086


$         208,701


$         206,791


$         214,474


$         218,268

States and political subdivisions

108,719


117,512


114,000


119,649


114,015

Auction rate money market preferred

2,716


2,342


2,479


2,497


2,867

Mortgage-backed securities

37,797


39,070


41,042


45,796


49,578

Collateralized mortgage obligations

200,252


205,728


209,720


167,572


152,441

Corporate

7,080


7,128


7,201


7,602


7,750

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

$         568,650


$         580,481


$         581,233


$         557,590


$         544,919



March 31
2023


December 31
2022


September 30
2022


June 30
2022


March 31
2022

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without
stated maturity dates

$           31,995


$           57,771


$           52,479


$           47,247


$           51,353

Federal Home Loan Bank advances




10,000


10,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,267


29,245


29,225


29,203


29,181

Total borrowed funds

$           61,262


$           87,016


$           81,704


$           86,450


$           90,534

 

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31


2023


2022

Service charges and fees




ATM and debit card fees

$               1,160


$               1,093

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

611


609

Freddie Mac servicing fee

159


171

Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss)

(36)


264

Other fees for customer services

84


72

Total service charges and fees

1,978


2,209

Wealth management fees

786


754

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

226


210

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

67


224

Other

236


150

Total noninterest income

$               3,293


$               3,547



Three Months Ended March 31


2023


2022

Compensation and benefits

$               6,589


$               6,074

Furniture and equipment

1,597


1,450

Occupancy

1,005


966

Other




Audit, consulting, and legal fees

535


549

ATM and debit card fees

400


434

Marketing costs

245


239

Memberships and subscriptions

240


217

FDIC insurance premiums

228


125

Loan underwriting fees

215


182

Director fees

204


201

Donations and community relations

184


287

All other

756


596

Total other noninterest expenses

3,007


2,830

Total noninterest expenses

$             12,198


$             11,320

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isabella-bank-corporation-announces-first-quarter-2023-earnings-301803729.html

SOURCE Isabella Bank Corporation