Isabella Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings
Solid start to 2023; net income of $5.3 million
MT. PLEASANT, Mich., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) announced strong earnings results for the first quarter of 2023. The Corporation reported net income of $5.3 million and earnings per common share of $0.70, both substantial increases from the same period in 2022.
First Quarter 2023 Highlights:
Net income increased 12% to $5.3 million, compared to first quarter 2022.
Net interest income improved 14%, compared to first quarter 2022.
Deposits grew more than $69 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2022.
Shareholders earned a cash dividend of $0.28 per share, with an annualized dividend yield of 4.52%, as of March 31, 2023.
The Corporation's significant growth in net interest income results largely from a combination of increased interest rates and growth in its loan portfolio. Those more than offset a climb in interest expense that accompanied a quarter of excellent growth in deposits.
"We are very pleased with our first quarter operating results," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Isabella Bank's stability as a community bank and its already strong liquidity position were further enhanced in the quarter, in sharp contrast to challenges elsewhere in the banking sector.
"Isabella Bank's continued growth reflects our complete suite of financial products and services delivered by staff customers trust," Evans said. "Significantly, we opened a full-service branch in Saginaw at the end of March — our fifth branch in Saginaw County. This growth in our footprint demonstrates our role and commitment to consumer and business customers as a prominent, independent community bank."
Operating Results
Net income: Net income for first quarter 2023 was $5.3 million, compared to $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, increasing 12.4%. Earnings per common share were $0.70 for the first quarter of 2023, above the $0.63 reported for the same period in 2022.
Net interest income: Net interest income for first quarter 2023 increased $1.9 million, or 13.9%, compared to the same period in 2022. Rising rates on loans and investment securities led to a $3.8 million increase in gross interest income. However, the combination of continued growth in deposits and rising interest rates led to a $2.0 million increase in interest expense during the quarter.
Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income decreased $254,000 during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The decline was mainly driven by a $300,000 reduction in mortgage servicing rights, as rising interest rates have led to a decline in both the volume and balance of loans serviced. Noninterest expenses increased $878,000, primarily the result of increased compensation, professional services, and FDIC insurance expense.
Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.22% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 2.86% for the same period in 2022. The marked improvement is the result of the implementation of strategic programs focused on improving the net yield in a rising rate environment, which included a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits.
Balance Sheet
Assets: Total assets were $2.1 billion and assets under management were $2.92 billion as of March 31, 2023. Managed assets includes loans sold and serviced of $259.5 million as well as $571.5 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.
Loans: Loans outstanding as of March 31, 2023 totaled $1.3 billion. During the first quarter, gross loans increased $6.5 million primarily due to growth within the commercial and consumer portfolios. The adherence to strong underwriting standards continued to be reflected in the low levels of total past due and nonaccrual loans, which were $6.1 million, or 0.48% of total loans, at the end of the period.
Deposits: Total deposits increased $69.3 million, or 3.97%, since December 31, 2022, driven by growth in money market and CD accounts, in addition to new customer relationships.
Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of March 31, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.25%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.73%, and Total Capital Ratio was 14.67%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0%, and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.
Dividend: During the first quarter of 2023, the Corporation paid a $0.28 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $24.80 as of March 31, 2023, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.52%.
About the Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.
For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31
December 31
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
$ 21,987
$ 27,420
Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks
76,736
11,504
Total cash and cash equivalents
98,723
38,924
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
568,650
580,481
Mortgage loans available-for-sale
171
379
Loans
1,270,651
1,264,173
Less allowance for credit losses
12,640
9,850
Net loans
1,258,011
1,254,323
Premises and equipment
26,304
25,553
Corporate owned life insurance policies
33,208
32,988
Equity securities without readily determinable fair values
15,746
15,746
Goodwill and other intangible assets
48,286
48,287
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
35,525
33,586
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 2,084,624
$ 2,030,267
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Noninterest bearing
$ 478,829
$ 494,346
Interest bearing demand deposits
383,602
372,155
Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings
867,435
810,642
Certificates of deposit over $250
83,662
67,132
Total deposits
1,813,528
1,744,275
Borrowed funds
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
31,995
57,771
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,267
29,245
Total borrowed funds
61,262
87,016
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
16,501
12,766
Total liabilities
1,891,291
1,844,057
Shareholders' equity
Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding
127,717
128,651
Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations
5,344
5,005
Retained earnings
90,586
89,748
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(30,314)
(37,194)
Total shareholders' equity
193,333
186,210
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 2,084,624
$ 2,030,267
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31
2023
2022
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$ 14,889
$ 12,378
Available-for-sale securities
Taxable
2,502
1,615
Nontaxable
718
660
Federal funds sold and other
486
109
Total interest income
18,595
14,762
Interest expense
Deposits
2,829
936
Borrowings
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
149
9
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
72
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
266
266
Total interest expense
3,244
1,283
Net interest income
15,351
13,479
Provision for credit losses
41
37
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
15,310
13,442
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
1,978
2,209
Wealth management fees
786
754
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
226
210
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
67
224
Other
236
150
Total noninterest income
3,293
3,547
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits
6,589
6,074
Furniture and equipment
1,597
1,450
Occupancy
1,005
966
Other
3,007
2,830
Total noninterest expenses
12,198
11,320
Income before federal income tax expense
6,405
5,669
Federal income tax expense
1,084
935
NET INCOME
$ 5,321
$ 4,734
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.70
$ 0.63
Diluted
$ 0.70
$ 0.62
Cash dividends per common share
$ 0.28
$ 0.27
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans
$ 1,268,269
$ 14,889
4.70 %
$ 1,235,788
$ 12,378
4.01 %
Taxable investment securities
504,889
2,471
1.96 %
421,503
1,615
1.53 %
Nontaxable investment securities
106,240
1,021
3.84 %
101,604
920
3.62 %
Fed funds sold
17
—
4.50 %
3
—
0.06 %
Other
60,583
486
3.21 %
163,353
109
0.27 %
Total earning assets
1,939,998
18,867
3.89 %
1,922,251
15,022
3.13 %
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for credit losses
(12,660)
(9,128)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
25,039
26,839
Premises and equipment
25,864
24,461
Accrued income and other assets
71,063
102,805
Total assets
$ 2,049,304
$ 2,067,228
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 379,717
$ 146
0.15 %
$ 383,474
$ 50
0.05 %
Savings deposits
645,987
1,466
0.91 %
615,335
159
0.10 %
Time deposits
267,463
1,217
1.82 %
290,146
727
1.00 %
Federal funds purchased and repurchase
39,709
149
1.50 %
49,058
9
0.07 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
—
— %
14,889
72
1.93 %
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized
29,253
266
3.64 %
29,166
266
3.65 %
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,362,129
3,244
0.95 %
1,382,068
1,283
0.37 %
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits
486,491
458,343
Other
13,094
16,898
Shareholders' equity
187,590
209,919
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,049,304
$ 2,067,228
Net interest income (FTE)
$ 15,623
$ 13,739
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)
3.22 %
2.86 %
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31
March 31
March 31
PER SHARE
Basic earnings
$ 0.70
$ 0.63
$ 0.68
Diluted earnings
$ 0.70
$ 0.62
$ 0.67
Dividends
$ 0.28
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
Tangible book value
$ 19.24
$ 19.56
$ 21.35
Quoted market value
High
$ 25.10
$ 26.00
$ 22.50
Low
$ 22.08
$ 24.50
$ 19.45
Close (1)
$ 24.80
$ 25.85
$ 21.75
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,540,015
7,542,758
7,958,883
Average number of common shares outstanding
7,556,585
7,533,711
7,969,462
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding
7,634,417
7,639,688
8,088,524
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
1.04 %
0.92 %
1.09 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
11.35 %
9.02 %
9.78 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
15.28 %
11.72 %
12.53 %
Net interest margin yield (FTE)
3.22 %
2.86 %
2.98 %
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained
$ 259,512
$ 275,556
$ 298,514
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth
$ 571,453
$ 501,829
$ 454,459
Total assets under management
$ 2,915,589
$ 2,838,318
$ 2,768,405
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual loans
$ 488
$ 747
$ 4,532
Foreclosed assets
$ 414
$ 187
$ 384
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$ (9)
$ (64)
$ (50)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.04 %
0.06 %
0.38 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.05 %
0.05 %
0.26 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
0.99 %
0.76 %
0.78 %
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets
9.27 %
9.50 %
10.83 %
Tier 1 leverage
8.58 %
8.12 %
8.56 %
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.71 %
12.83 %
13.77 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.71 %
12.83 %
13.77 %
Total risk-based capital
15.77 %
15.84 %
14.54 %
(1) At end of period
SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Commercial
$ 755,595
$ 744,440
$ 730,504
$ 772,567
$ 727,614
Agricultural
94,760
104,985
96,850
94,726
88,169
Residential real estate
336,186
336,694
334,412
329,795
328,559
Consumer
84,110
78,054
74,385
74,822
74,029
Gross loans
$ 1,270,651
$ 1,264,173
$ 1,236,151
$ 1,271,910
$ 1,218,371
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$ 478,829
$ 494,346
$ 510,127
$ 488,110
$ 461,473
Interest bearing demand deposits
383,602
372,155
368,537
370,284
387,187
Savings deposits
662,495
625,734
651,129
635,397
635,195
Certificates of deposit
288,103
251,541
260,741
265,477
279,708
Internet certificates of deposit
499
499
499
598
598
Total deposits
$ 1,813,528
$ 1,744,275
$ 1,791,033
$ 1,759,866
$ 1,764,161
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
U.S. Treasury
$ 212,086
$ 208,701
$ 206,791
$ 214,474
$ 218,268
States and political subdivisions
108,719
117,512
114,000
119,649
114,015
Auction rate money market preferred
2,716
2,342
2,479
2,497
2,867
Mortgage-backed securities
37,797
39,070
41,042
45,796
49,578
Collateralized mortgage obligations
200,252
205,728
209,720
167,572
152,441
Corporate
7,080
7,128
7,201
7,602
7,750
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
$ 568,650
$ 580,481
$ 581,233
$ 557,590
$ 544,919
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without
$ 31,995
$ 57,771
$ 52,479
$ 47,247
$ 51,353
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
—
—
10,000
10,000
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,267
29,245
29,225
29,203
29,181
Total borrowed funds
$ 61,262
$ 87,016
$ 81,704
$ 86,450
$ 90,534
SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31
2023
2022
Service charges and fees
ATM and debit card fees
$ 1,160
$ 1,093
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
611
609
Freddie Mac servicing fee
159
171
Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss)
(36)
264
Other fees for customer services
84
72
Total service charges and fees
1,978
2,209
Wealth management fees
786
754
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
226
210
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
67
224
Other
236
150
Total noninterest income
$ 3,293
$ 3,547
Three Months Ended March 31
2023
2022
Compensation and benefits
$ 6,589
$ 6,074
Furniture and equipment
1,597
1,450
Occupancy
1,005
966
Other
Audit, consulting, and legal fees
535
549
ATM and debit card fees
400
434
Marketing costs
245
239
Memberships and subscriptions
240
217
FDIC insurance premiums
228
125
Loan underwriting fees
215
182
Director fees
204
201
Donations and community relations
184
287
All other
756
596
Total other noninterest expenses
3,007
2,830
Total noninterest expenses
$ 12,198
$ 11,320
