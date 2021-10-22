U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,534.95
    -14.83 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,623.14
    +20.06 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,058.86
    -156.84 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.49
    -14.69 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.94
    +0.44 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    +7.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    +0.21 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6450
    -0.0310 (-1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5790
    -0.4090 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,819.68
    -2,323.50 (-3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,431.49
    -71.55 (-4.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Strong Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cision

Net income climbs 27% for the year compared to the same period in 2020

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) has released positive earnings results for the third quarter of 2021. The Corporation reported net income of $4.7 million for the quarter and $14.7 million for the first nine months of 2021. Both figures reflect increases over the same periods a year ago.

Earnings per common share were $0.59 in the third quarter and $1.85 for the first nine months of the year, increases from the same periods of 2020 at $0.55 and $1.46, respectively.

Highlights include growth in several key areas:

  • Net income increased 27% when comparing the first three quarters of 2021 to the same period in 2020.

  • Deposits rose to $1.7 billion, an increase of $126 million since the start of the year, largely the result of U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, government stimulus funds and new customer accounts.

  • Total assets were $2.1 billion and assets under management were $2.9 billion as of September 30, 2021, both records for the Corporation.

Tender Offer Results:

The Corporation conducted a modified Dutch auction from September 1 to October 13, 2021 which designated a portion of funds from its recent $30 million subordinated debt issuance to purchase up to $20 million in ISBA common stock. The tender offer resulted in the Corporation purchasing 396,577 shares at a final price of $27.00 per share, for a total of $10.7 million. The tendered shares represented 5% of the outstanding shares.

"Our successful Dutch auction resulted in a reduction of ISBA shares in the open market, which should improve several key metrics for shareholders," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our ongoing stock repurchase plan and this tender offer both align with our strategic plan to improve shareholder value.

"Overall, Isabella Bank Corporation continues to grow its customer base through trusted, quality service as an independent, community bank," Evans said. "We're focused on meeting our customer needs while pursuing smart, strategic initiatives that benefit our shareholders, customers and communities over the long-term."

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for the third quarter 2021 was $4.7 million, compared to $4.4 million in 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, net income was $14.7 million, compared to $11.6 million in the same period of 2020.

Net interest income: Net interest income for the first nine months of 2021 increased $2.4 million, or 6.6%, compared to the same period in 2020. Loan fees generated from participation in the SBA's Payroll Protection Program helped offset a reduction in gross interest income resulting from the decline in interest rates. Conversely, lower interest rates and a reduction in higher-cost borrowings benefited the Corporation with a $5.1 million decrease in interest expense during the nine-month period. The provision for loan losses also decreased $2 million when comparing the first nine months of 2021 to the same period in 2020, as a result of continued strong credit quality.

Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income decreased $90,000 during the first nine months of 2021 compared to 2020, when the Corporation recorded significant gains from redemption of bank-owned life insurance policies. During the same period in 2021, service charges and fees increased $800,000 and wealth management fees rose by $397,000. Noninterest expenses declined $98,000 as a result of a continued focus on reducing operating expenses.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.85% and 2.87% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively, compared to 2.89% and 2.93% for the same periods in 2020. The Corporation's strategic plan includes programs to improve net yield on interest earning assets, including enhanced pricing related to loans and less reliance on higher cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits as funding sources.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets stood at $2.1 billion and assets under management were at $2.9 billion as of September 30, 2021, both records for the Corporation. Assets under management include loans sold and serviced of $285 million and investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth of $492 million, in addition to assets on the consolidated balance sheet. Assets under management increased $195 million compared to September 30, 2020.

Loans: Residential mortgage loans increased $14.1 million in the first nine months of the year and loans outstanding at the end of the third quarter totaled $1.2 billion. PPP loans, included within the commercial segment of the loan portfolio, declined by $20.4 million since the end of 2020 due to continued PPP loan forgiveness. This reduction in PPP loans was offset with growth in new commercial lending by $21.7 million.

Deposits: Total deposits were $1.7 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $126 million since December 31, 2020.

Liquidity: The Corporation's liquidity position remains strong as evidenced by its $807.3 million of cash and available funds as of September 30, 2021. This total was comprised of $206.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, $260.8 million in available lines of credit and approximately $340 million in unencumbered investment securities.

Capital: The Bank is designated as a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum requirements. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.32%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.94% and Total Capital Ratio was 13.64%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: During the third quarter of 2021, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $26.03 as of September 30, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.15%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 118 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



September 30
2021


December 31
2020

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents




Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$

29,876



$

31,296


Interest bearing balances due from banks

176,606



215,344


Total cash and cash equivalents

206,482



246,640


Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

494,384



339,228


Mortgage loans available-for-sale

818



2,741


Loans




Commercial

757,993



756,686


Agricultural

93,782



100,461


Residential real estate

321,620



307,543


Consumer

75,163



73,621


Gross loans

1,248,558



1,238,311


Less allowance for loan and lease losses

9,093



9,744


Net loans

1,239,465



1,228,567


Premises and equipment

24,569



25,140


Corporate owned life insurance policies

32,690



28,292


Equity securities without readily determinable fair values

17,383



17,383


Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,309



48,331


Accrued interest receivable and other assets

18,601



21,056


TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,082,701



$

1,957,378


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Deposits




Noninterest bearing

$

430,950



$

375,395


Interest bearing demand deposits

374,137



302,444


Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings

806,185



781,286


Certificates of deposit over $250

81,044



107,192


Total deposits

1,692,316



1,566,317


Borrowed funds




Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

67,519



68,747


Federal Home Loan Bank advances

60,000



90,000


Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,136




Total borrowed funds

156,655



158,747


Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

12,088



13,726


Total liabilities

1,861,059



1,738,790


Shareholders' equity




Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,926,610 shares (including 93,759 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 and 7,997,247 shares (including 59,162 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2020

140,004



142,247


Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

4,455



4,183


Retained earnings

72,796



64,460


Accumulated other comprehensive income

4,387



7,698


Total shareholders' equity

221,642



218,588


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,082,701



$

1,957,378


INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30


Nine Months Ended

September 30


2021


2020


2021


2020

Interest income








Loans, including fees

$

13,033



$

13,554



$

38,634



$

40,105


Available-for-sale securities








Taxable

1,224



1,071



3,529



3,912


Nontaxable

725



911



2,393



2,950


Federal funds sold and other

160



164



516



803


Total interest income

15,142



15,700



45,072



47,770


Interest expense








Deposits

1,251



1,996



4,363



7,034


Borrowings








Federal funds purchased and repurchase
agreements

13



7



40



22


Federal Home Loan Bank advances

299



1,200



1,093



3,911


Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance
costs

266





349




Total interest expense

1,829



3,203



5,845



10,967


Net interest income

13,313



12,497



39,227



36,803


Provision for loan losses

(107)



516



(599)



1,409


Net interest income after provision for
loan losses

13,420



11,981



39,826



35,394


Noninterest income








Service charges and fees

1,964



1,950



5,489



4,689


Wealth management fees

772



649



2,274



1,877


Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

339



1,036



1,459



1,653


Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

201



187



577



558


Gains from redemption of corporate owned life
insurance policies





150



873


Other

91



238



265



654


Total noninterest income

3,367



4,060



10,214



10,304


Noninterest expenses








Compensation and benefits

6,116



6,101



17,693



17,763


Furniture and equipment

1,349



1,426



4,049



4,318


Occupancy

866



889



2,726



2,668


Other

2,854



2,534



8,029



7,846


Total noninterest expenses

11,185



10,950



32,497



32,595


Income before federal income tax expense

5,602



5,091



17,543



13,103


Federal income tax expense

916



734



2,838



1,495


NET INCOME

$

4,686



$

4,357



$

14,705



$

11,608


Earnings per common share








Basic

$

0.59



$

0.55



$

1.85



$

1.46


Diluted

$

0.58



$

0.54



$

1.82



$

1.43


Cash dividends per common share

$

0.27



$

0.27



$

0.81



$

0.81


AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended


September 30, 2021


September 30, 2020


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS












Loans

$

1,203,468



$

13,033



4.33

%


$

1,275,297



$

13,554



4.25

%

Taxable investment securities

332,056



1,224



1.47

%


223,119



1,071



1.92

%

Nontaxable investment securities

113,857



1,035



3.64

%


135,168



1,238



3.66

%

Fed funds sold

4





0.02

%






%

Other

262,023



160



0.24

%


140,042



164



0.47

%

Total earning assets

1,911,408



15,452



3.23

%


1,773,626



16,027



3.61

%

NONEARNING ASSETS












Allowance for loan losses

...

(9,361)







(8,996)






Cash and demand deposits due from
banks

30,120





...

Recommended Stories

  • Intel plummets on slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down Intel’s latest earnings report.

  • Why Snap, Facebook, and Pinterest Stocks Plunged Today

    Chaos struck the social-media sector Friday morning, with shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock sliding 3.4%, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) falling 5.5%, and Snap (NYSE: SNAP) collapsing 23% through 10:15 a.m. EDT. You won't be surprised to learn that it's the hardest hit of these three -- Snap -- that's the cause of the collapse. Last night after close of trading, Snap reported its Q3 2021 financial results.

  • Why Square Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of fintech giant Square (NYSE: SQ) had fallen by more than 4% as of 11:27 a.m. EDT Friday after an analyst at Jefferies said they expect the company to miss earnings estimates in its upcoming quarterly report. When companies report earnings below the consensus estimate, their shares often decline in the short term, although post-report price moves are also dependent on lots of other factors including management's guidance and overall outlook. Further, while Jefferies expects Square to miss on earnings, the company also initiated coverage on Square earlier this month with a $300 price target.

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Novavax Faces 1 Major Risk Right Now. Should You Buy the Stock Anyway?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the coronavirus vaccine race as a favorite. Manufacturing issues have delayed Novavax's submission for emergency authorization in the U.S. and other countries. A news report suggested Novavax's delays may not be over.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • Snap’s stock gets hammered as Apple’s privacy crackdown stings advertisers

    Snapchat parent Snap was smacked in early trading Friday, falling more than 20% on news that Apple's privacy changes were hurting advertising.

  • Is Fisker Stock a Buy?

    The company hopes to bring a different approach to electric vehicle manufacturing, but will it succeed?

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • Is Bank of America Corp. (BAC) A Great Stock to Invest In?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its Bill Nygren third-quarter 2021 market commentary – a copy of which can be seen here. In the letter, the fund talked about governance with a related topic about shareholders vs. stakeholders, and also discussed some great companies to invest in. You can take a look at the […]

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Sells More Tesla. She’s Buying This Stock.

    ARK’s daily email disclosure revealed the firm has bought 2.1 million shares in Skillz, worth an estimated $20.8 million.

  • Snap plummets as Apple’s privacy change hits sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi, and Dan Howley discuss Snap’s latest earnings report, and how its impacting other tech stocks.

  • Intel stock heads for worst day in a year after earnings cause margin concerns

    Intel Corp. shares plunged toward their biggest one-day loss in almost exactly a year Friday after the chip maker's earnings report showed lower profit margins that are expected to last for years.

  • Chipotle sizzles to earnings beat, Boston Beer posts Q3 loss on dwindling seltzer sales, Beyond Meat lowers revenue forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung, and Julie Hyman break down how Chipotle, Boston Beer, VF Corp, and Beyond Meat are faring in Friday’s market.

  • Why Senseonics Holdings Stock Popped This Week

    Shares of Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT: SENS) rose by nearly 10% by the end of trading Thursday afternoon this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Senseonics is a small-cap player in the high-value and ultra-high growth continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system market. Senseonics applied for a premarket approval to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to extend the wearable life of the Eversense CGM system to 180 days on Sept. 30.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.

  • Digital World CEO says more Trump deal details coming

    Digital World Acquisition Corp Chief Executive Patrick Orlando said that a regulatory filing providing more details on his deal to take former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture public will be published "soon". Digital World has provided few details thus far about the deal, which gave an initial valuation to Trump Media and Technology Group of $875 million, including debt. Despite this, Digital World's shares ended trading on Thursday up 357%, the biggest rally in the stock of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) following a deal announcement.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Plunges as Revenue Forecast Is Cut

    The maker of faux meat expects quarterly net revenue of about $106 million, compared with its prior forecast of $120 million to $140 million.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Hits Record Highs; Donald Trump SPAC Rockets 284%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140 points Friday, as Snap stock crashed on earnings results. The Donald Trump SPAC soared 189%.

  • Why We Are Not Worried About Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Dividend

    After reporting the Q3 earnings, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) "took one on the chin" as the stock is down 10% pre-market. Like (almost) every major tech company, Intel's operations have also been plagued with supply chain bottlenecks and component shortages. Yet, the CEO, Pat Gelsinger, remains optimistic that the worst is in the rear-view mirror.