Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Dividend

·2 min read

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX:ISBA) today announced its Board of Directors declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $0.27 per common share at its regular meeting on August 31, 2022. The dividend will be payable September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2022. Based on ISBA's closing stock price of $23.45 per share as of August 31, 2022, the annualized cash dividend yield is 4.61%.

"As a large community bank with 29 locations throughout Mid-Michigan, we take pride in serving our customers, our communities and our shareholders," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer.  "At the heart of what we do is our staff, who are dedicated to meeting the needs of our customers and communities.  We are also committed to increasing shareholder value through the pursuit and implementation of various strategic initiatives.  These initiatives, which began in 2019, have been successful and led to strong financial results for the first two quarters of 2022."

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 119 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Invest in Us link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isabella-bank-corporation-announces-third-quarter-2022-dividend-301620953.html

SOURCE Isabella Bank Corporation

