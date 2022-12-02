U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,080.00
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,398.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,051.50
    -11.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,882.90
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.93
    +0.71 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.25
    -0.33 (-1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2285
    +0.0029 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0820
    -1.2240 (-0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,014.08
    -122.01 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.16
    -1.99 (-0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.42
    -13.07 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

Isabella Rossellini's new one-woman show heads to Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, March 4-5, 2023

·3 min read

COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humans convey a wide range of emotions through facial expressions. But emotions aren't inherently human. Anyone with a pet dog or cat knows animals also use facial expressions to communicate with us and each other. Why have these emotions and facial expressions been conserved throughout evolution?

CSHL Assistant Professor Helen Hou and her team are building the cutting-edge technology needed to study complex facial expressions in animals. Hou will lead a Q&amp;A with Isabella Rossellini following a special performance of Darwin’s Smile at CSHL on March 4.
CSHL Assistant Professor Helen Hou and her team are building the cutting-edge technology needed to study complex facial expressions in animals. Hou will lead a Q&A with Isabella Rossellini following a special performance of Darwin’s Smile at CSHL on March 4.

That is what famed Italian actress Isabella Rossellini explores in her new witty and provocative one-woman show, Darwin's Smile, coming to Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's (CSHL's) Grace Auditorium for a two-day run, Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5, 2023. Written and performed by Rossellini, the play takes inspiration from The Expression of Emotions on Man and Animals by Charles Darwin.

Darwin's Smile brings together theater and science to explore empathy—a necessity for the art of acting and the study of animal behavior. "It seemed that these two interests of mine were both distinct and separate: one satisfied my heart, while the other satisfied my brain," Rossellini says. With comically colorful costumes and props, she shows how acting can help us understand animals and vice versa.

"I loved it," says Helen Hou, assistant professor and neuroscientist at CSHL. Hou attended the show's Long Island premiere on August 12, 2022. "That love of animals, love of science, and her bold capturing of it is so fun and inspiring."

Hou studies natural behavior, such as facial expressions, and the brain circuits that control them. "The face is really a window into our mind," she says. "We can tell a lot about a person, what they're trying to communicate, and how they're doing from their facial expressions. As Darwin illustrated, many of our facial expressions are shared among animals."

Like Hou's research, Rossellini's acting explores facial expressions to make revelations about the human condition. Her offbeat and playful new show transforms complex science into entertaining lessons that leave audiences more attuned to the nuance of nonverbal communication.

CSHL will host a special performance of Darwin's Smile at Grace Auditorium on March 4, with doors opening at 5 p.m. The show starts at 6 p.m., followed by a reception and Q&A with Rossellini led by Hou. An encore performance (sans Q&A/reception) will be held March 5, with doors opening at 3 p.m. and showtime at 4 p.m. Tickets are available now.

About Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Founded in 1890, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory has shaped contemporary biomedical research and education with programs in cancer, neuroscience, plant biology and quantitative biology. Home to eight Nobel Prize winners, the private, not-for-profit Laboratory employs 1,000 people including 600 scientists, students and technicians. The Meetings & Courses Program hosts more than 12,000 scientists from around the world each year on its campuses in Long Island and in Suzhou, China. The Laboratory's education arm also includes an academic publishing house, a graduate school and programs for middle, high school, and undergraduate students and teachers. For more information, visit www.cshl.edu

Famed Italian actress Isabella Rossellini is known for starring in movies such as Blue Velvet and Death Becomes Her. She is also the daughter of influential Italian film director Roberto Rossellini and Swedish actress Ingrid Bergman. Image: © André Rau
Famed Italian actress Isabella Rossellini is known for starring in movies such as Blue Velvet and Death Becomes Her. She is also the daughter of influential Italian film director Roberto Rossellini and Swedish actress Ingrid Bergman. Image: © André Rau
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isabella-rossellinis-new-one-woman-show-heads-to-cold-spring-harbor-laboratory-march-4-5-2023-301690539.html

SOURCE Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Recommended Stories

  • Horizon Therapeutics spells out vision for Rockville R&D hub

    Horizon Therapeutics PLC is hitting the gas on its Montgomery County expansion — while considering buyout offers from larger pharmaceutical companies. Roughly a year since the Dublin company committed to building a research and development hub in Rockville and nearly two years after it acquired Gaithersburg’s Viela Bio Inc. for $3 billion, it is now deep into the construction of a facility at 9810 Darnestown Road. Horizon, a commercial-stage company developing treatments for rare, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, says its planned 192,000-square-foot facility will include 60,000 square feet for laboratory space.

  • Boeing: Hoping for a Boost From Restructured Defense Business

    The aerospace giant is rethinking its defense and space business after big losses in 2022

  • The astronomical community accurately predicted an asteroid impact

    Ever since we found out what an asteroid did to the dinosaurs, we’ve been worried that there might be an object out there with our names written on it. For most of our history, if something had come screaming in to end our species once and for all, there wouldn’t have been anything for us to do about it. Most of our efforts, as it pertained to cosmic planet killers, was to imagine what we might do in movies, like the 2014 sci-fi flick Asteroid vs. Earth (now streaming on Peacock!). In recent yea

  • How Much Is Project Artemis Worth to Lockheed Martin?

    With $126 billion in market capitalization, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is the world's largest publicly traded aerospace company. Within Lockheed, though, the "space" part of "aerospace" did only $12.2 billion in sales last year, making Space the smallest of Lockheed's four main business divisions. Lockheed Martin made headlines earlier this month when NASA's new Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket blasted off in a blaze of glory, bound for the moon.

  • Cambridge University: Fossil overturns knowledge about origin of birds

    Cambridge University researchers say how the modern bird skull came to be needs to be re-evaluated.

  • Fusion power is 'approaching' reality thanks to a magnetic field breakthrough

    Scientists have made a magnetic field discovery that could help make fusion reactors a practical reality.

  • Will A Pfizer-Partnered Vaccine Help Valneva Stock Buck Its Recent Downtrend?

    Valneva stock rose Thursday after it said volunteers who received its Pfizer-partnered Lyme disease shot still had antibodies after six months.

  • Elon Musk ‘confident’ Neuralink brain chip is ‘ready for humans’

    ‘Timing is a function of working through the FDA approval process’

  • Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact

    In science fiction - think films and TV like "Interstellar" and "Star Trek" - wormholes in the cosmos serve as portals through space and time for spacecraft to traverse unimaginable distances with ease. Scientists have long pursued a deeper understanding of wormholes and now appear to be making progress. Researchers announced on Wednesday that they forged two miniscule simulated black holes - those extraordinarily dense celestial objects with gravity so powerful that not even light can escape - in a quantum computer and transmitted a message between them through what amounted to a tunnel in space-time.

  • Analyst Report: FMC Corporation

    FMC is a pure-play crop chemical company. The company has diversified its sales to create a balanced crop chemical portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop chemical companies and will continue to develop new products, with a focus on biologicals, through its research and development pipeline.

  • Minerals never before seen on Earth discovered in massive meteorite

    The "phenomenal" finding was something researchers accidentally uncovered while looking at a sample from the world's ninth-largest discovered meteorite.

  • SpaceX Is Struggling to Launch a Much-Anticipated Moon Mission

    The launch of a Falcon 9 rocket has been delayed for the second time due to an unspecified issue, postponing a private Japanese mission that is poised to make history should it safely reach the Moon’s surface.

  • Elon Musk says Neuralink brain implant could begin human testing

    The company showed a video of a monkey with a Neuralink implant controlling a computer cursor.

  • SpaceX delays launch of Japanese moon lander, tiny NASA satellite in search of lunar water

    Only two weeks after NASA launched its Space Launch System, sending the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 mission around the moon, SpaceX is preparing to launch two missions to the moon.

  • Physicists create ‘holographic wormhole’ inside quantum computer

    Scientists have created a “holographic wormhole” inside a quantum computer for the first time. The pioneering experiment allows researchers to study the ways that theoretical wormholes and quantum physics interact, and could help solve some of the most difficult and perplexing parts of science. More recently, scientists have proposed that they might be connected to quantum physics.

  • Star ‘squeezed’ by supermassive black hole creates ‘extraordinary flash’

    An “extraordinary flash” seen in the sky earlier this year was caused by a distant star being “squeezed like a toothpaste tube” by a supermassive black hole, astronomers have said.

  • NASA's Orion Spacecraft Successfully Breaks Free From Lunar Orbit

    It’s day 16 of the 25.5-day Artemis 1 mission, which means it’s time for the Orion spacecraft to begin its journey back home. The uncrewed capsule departed distant retrograde orbit on Thursday afternoon following a successful exit burn.

  • Elon Musk’s Neuralink Spawns a Cluster of Brain Computer Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- Neuralink Corp., the brain-computer interface startup run by Elon Musk, doesn’t yet have a product ready for broad human consumption, but the project has already succeeded in seeding several offshoots that are developing different technical approaches to manipulating the brain.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election

  • ‘I Wouldn’t Bet Against Elon Musk,’ Morgan Stanley CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s time atop Twitter Inc. has been one of turbulence, with mass firings followed by fired workers being asked back, accounts suspended and accounts restored, experiments with paid membership, and celebrities quitting the social network. One person who isn’t giving up on its billionaire owner: the CEO of Morgan Stanley.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks close mixed ahead of November jobs report

    U.S. stocks lagged Thursday ahead of monthly employment data as traders failed to continue momentum from a rally fueled by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s indication of a slowdown in rate increases.