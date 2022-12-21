U.S. markets open in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,874.25
    +25.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,304.00
    +251.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,245.50
    +69.75 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.20
    +11.60 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.97
    +0.74 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.00
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.88
    -1.54 (-6.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    -0.0046 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6700
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,873.55
    +55.05 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.09
    +1.91 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,406.16
    +35.54 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Isan BCG Expo 2022: The First Sustainable Innovation Expo Ever Held in Isan, Thailand

·3 min read

  • Highlighting 3 Strengths: Creativity, Further Development, Sustainability

  • Harnessing Technology for Local Wisdom and Cultural Empowerment

  • Creating New Opportunities for Developing Sustainable Businesses in ASEAN

BANGKOK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isan BCG Expo 2022 is the largest sustainable innovation expo ever held in the Isan (Northeast region), Thailand. Organized in early December 2022, the expo is a joint cooperation between Khon Kaen Innovation Centre (KKIC), Mitr Phol Group, and 50 alliance networks, including public and private sectors, in a bid to transform the region into a center for moving Thai economics to ASEAN. Emphasizing three highlights: "Creativity, Further Development, and Sustainability," the project strives to empower Isan local wisdom and culture by harnessing technology, creating opportunities, and strengthening cooperation on academics and business between the public and private sectors, including investors, entrepreneurs, and start-up entrepreneurs in Thailand and other countries in the CLMVT group. Its primary aim is to achieve tangible results and accelerate sustainable business development based on the BCG business model.

Isan BCG Expo 2022: Isan BCG Expo 2022: The First Sustainable Innovation Expo Ever Held in Isan, Thailand
Isan BCG Expo 2022: Isan BCG Expo 2022: The First Sustainable Innovation Expo Ever Held in Isan, Thailand

Dr. Pichet Durongkaveroj, Director, Mitr Phol Group states that "Under the theme 'Collaboration: Living Together, Growing Together' Isan BCG Expo 2022 is a starting point for steering the development of the Northeast region from now until 2030.  As widely acknowledged, Isan has one-third of the nation's population, nearly half in the labor market, and 60% in agricultural sectors, with the 10% of the country's GDP and high chance of 20% growth rate. Thus the area-based development via BCG Model becomes a major goal of wealth distribution within the region, especially CLMV where are the key to the driving force of macro-level business development due to its potential in the agricultural, industrial and service sectors and its strategic location armed with labor force and border trade."

In addition, Mr. Gavin Vongkusolkit, Director and one of the KKIC committee members, adds that "The project 'Collaboration: Live Together, Grow Together' was organized for the first time this year. It was intended to create inspiration for people in society by applying the BCG Economy Model as the foundation for building communities, creating strategies and infrastructures, and igniting innovation."

The project is operated with the aim of sustainably creating added value for the region. It is carried out in accordance with BCG strategies:  First, bio economy system, which employs bioresources to create added value for a circular economy. the green economy helps balance the economy, society, and environment with a deeper concept of preserving, restoring, and maximizing the usage of bioresources. Second, the project places an emphasis on cross-border trade and special economic zones. Activities of the steering team include benefit allocation, production and service chain development, research and development, knowledge and technology transfer, infrastructure development, and workforce development. The last strategy is to bring together all of the above-mentioned strategies to build the BCG hub of the Northeast. To enable the existence of ISAN 2030, all components are required to move together.

Therefore, the Isan BCG Expo 2022 and the Isan BCG Forum 2022 are significant milestones for boosting the economy in Khon Kaen sustainably. Both projects were organized in an effort to create an arena for Thailand and its neighbors in the CLMVT countries to have fruitful and powerful discussions. Not only ignite business ideas, but it also opens up new opportunities for business matching for a wide range of businesses both inside and outside the country. All in all, the main objective is to bolster economic growth and sustainability in ASEAN, as well as prepare the country for being an economic hub in 2030."

SOURCE Mitr Phol Group

Recommended Stories

  • Could Amazon's New Chip Be the End of AMD and Other Chip Stocks?

    Today's video focuses on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently announced processor, Graviton3E, and what it means for semiconductor companies like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • OPEC+ Will Remain Pre-emptive, Says Saudi Oil Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be Released by Democrats After House Panel VoteOPEC and its allies have no choice but to remain proactive given the uncertainties that face the market, the Saudi Arabian oil minister said.“The

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett purchased Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) and became its CEO in 1965, he paid approximately $18 per share in the buyout. At the time, Berkshire was actually a struggling textiles company, but it would go on to become the foundation and namesake for one of history's most successful investment conglomerates. Today, the company's Class A stock trades at roughly $454,600 per share -- good for an increase of more than 2,525,400% over Buffett's initial purchase price.

  • Raw Lithium Exports Banned in Zimbabwe as Demand and Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe has banned the export of unprocessed raw lithium with immediate effect as part of efforts to have the key raw material in electric-vehicle batteries processed locally. Most Read from BloombergMusk Confirms He’ll Resign as Twitter CEO After Successor FoundAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersRussian Gas Flows to Europe Unaffected After Pipeline BlastMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Inves

  • China Buys a Record Amount of Russian LNG as Oil And Coal Purchases Also Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- China imported record quantities of Russian liquefied natural gas last month, while sales of crude oil and coal also surged as other buyers shunned Russian energy products as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysT

  • Will Buffett Bet Big On Oil Again In 2023?

    Buffett has been doubling down on his energy investments while trimming his banking holdings this year, and for 2023, his love for the energy sector may not wane

  • 12 Most Advanced Countries in Asia

    In this article, we talk about the 12 most advanced countries in Asia. You can skip our detailed analysis of development on the Asian continent and go directly to 5 Most Advanced Countries in Asia. Asian Century The 21st century is exceedingly regarded as the Asian century, primarily due to the overall slowing economic growth […]

  • 12 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 oil stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more oil stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside. The petroleum industry, also known as the oil industry, includes the global processes of exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and […]

  • Merck's Stock Could Keep Climbing Higher

    Fundamental analysts appear to be positive about a number of Merck & Co.'s cancer treatments and that seems to be translating into a strong looking charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of MRK, below, I see a chart that has ignored the weakness in the broad market. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows us a bullish rise the past year.

  • TASEKO AND MITSUI ENTER STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP FLORENCE COPPER

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed agreements with Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.) Inc. ("Mitsui") to form a strategic partnership to develop the Company's Florence Copper project (the "Project"), located in Arizona USA.

  • Wells Fargo settles with CFPB for $3.7 billion, stock down premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Wells Fargo has reached a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

  • Canada Nickel Acquires Past Producing Texmont Mine, Highlights High Grade Potential of Regional Land Package

    Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has signed a deal to acquire a 100% interest in the past producing Texmont property situated between the Company's Deloro and Sothman properties south of Timmins, Ontario. The Company is also reporting results from the first four holes at Texmont and first five holes targeting higher grade mineralization at Sothman. All nine holes have assays pending.

  • Defense And Aerospace Stocks To Watch And Industry News

    Track the latest news and stocks to watch in the defense and aerospace industry, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

  • Wells Fargo, Amazon Look to Move On

    Markets gained back a bit of ground as these two big companies tried to settle some differences with regulators.

  • Oil prices little changed as U.S. crude drawdown offsets China COVID worries

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday as a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stocks offset worries about rising COVID-19 cases in top oil importer China. Brent crude futures rose 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $80.07 per barrel by 0715 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 1 cent to $76.22. U.S. crude inventories fell by about 3.1 million barrels in the week to Dec. 16, according to market sources citing data from the American Petroleum Institute, while nine analysts polled by Reuters had estimated a 1.7 million barrel drop in stocks.

  • Here's Why Traders of Accenture Plc Are Voting With Their Feet

    On Friday Accenture Plc posted an earnings and revenue beat but the share price is under pressure on Monday. Let's check out the charts and technical indicators of this Dublin, Ireland-based consulting giant. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is close to making a new low for the move down and tells us that sellers of ACN are more aggressive than buyers.

  • Why More EV Makers Aren’t Making Cars at All

    “Asset light” is catching on among upstart companies selling electric vehicles. Foxconn and Magna International want a piece of the action.

  • Volkswagen tells China factory staff to work longer hours after Covid illnesses

    Volkswagen has told workers at a factory in China they must work overtime to recoup production losses after a wave of Covid sickness hit the carmaker.

  • Are Hedge Funds Ready To Start Buying Oil Again?

    Hedge funds have dumped petroleum for a fifth consecutive week, but a re-entry point may be on the horizon

  • Gazprom: gas supplied in full, bypassing damaged Russian export pipeline

    A local unit of the Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday that gas was being supplied to customers in full via parallel pipelines following a fatal explosion in a section of the Urengoi-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline. The blast, near Kalinino, around 150 km (90 miles) west of the Volga city of Kazan in central Russia, killed three people and threatened to disrupt some of the limited volume of Russian gas that is still reaching Europe despite the economic fallout from Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.