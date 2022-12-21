Isan BCG Expo 2022: The First Sustainable Innovation Expo Ever Held in Isan, Thailand

Highlighting 3 Strengths: Creativity, Further Development, Sustainability

Harnessing Technology for Local Wisdom and Cultural Empowerment

Creating New Opportunities for Developing Sustainable Businesses in ASEAN

BANGKOK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isan BCG Expo 2022 is the largest sustainable innovation expo ever held in the Isan (Northeast region), Thailand. Organized in early December 2022, the expo is a joint cooperation between Khon Kaen Innovation Centre (KKIC), Mitr Phol Group, and 50 alliance networks, including public and private sectors, in a bid to transform the region into a center for moving Thai economics to ASEAN. Emphasizing three highlights: "Creativity, Further Development, and Sustainability," the project strives to empower Isan local wisdom and culture by harnessing technology, creating opportunities, and strengthening cooperation on academics and business between the public and private sectors, including investors, entrepreneurs, and start-up entrepreneurs in Thailand and other countries in the CLMVT group. Its primary aim is to achieve tangible results and accelerate sustainable business development based on the BCG business model.

Dr. Pichet Durongkaveroj, Director, Mitr Phol Group states that "Under the theme 'Collaboration: Living Together, Growing Together' Isan BCG Expo 2022 is a starting point for steering the development of the Northeast region from now until 2030. As widely acknowledged, Isan has one-third of the nation's population, nearly half in the labor market, and 60% in agricultural sectors, with the 10% of the country's GDP and high chance of 20% growth rate. Thus the area-based development via BCG Model becomes a major goal of wealth distribution within the region, especially CLMV where are the key to the driving force of macro-level business development due to its potential in the agricultural, industrial and service sectors and its strategic location armed with labor force and border trade."

In addition, Mr. Gavin Vongkusolkit, Director and one of the KKIC committee members, adds that "The project 'Collaboration: Live Together, Grow Together' was organized for the first time this year. It was intended to create inspiration for people in society by applying the BCG Economy Model as the foundation for building communities, creating strategies and infrastructures, and igniting innovation."

The project is operated with the aim of sustainably creating added value for the region. It is carried out in accordance with BCG strategies: First, bio economy system, which employs bioresources to create added value for a circular economy. the green economy helps balance the economy, society, and environment with a deeper concept of preserving, restoring, and maximizing the usage of bioresources. Second, the project places an emphasis on cross-border trade and special economic zones. Activities of the steering team include benefit allocation, production and service chain development, research and development, knowledge and technology transfer, infrastructure development, and workforce development. The last strategy is to bring together all of the above-mentioned strategies to build the BCG hub of the Northeast. To enable the existence of ISAN 2030, all components are required to move together.

Therefore, the Isan BCG Expo 2022 and the Isan BCG Forum 2022 are significant milestones for boosting the economy in Khon Kaen sustainably. Both projects were organized in an effort to create an arena for Thailand and its neighbors in the CLMVT countries to have fruitful and powerful discussions. Not only ignite business ideas, but it also opens up new opportunities for business matching for a wide range of businesses both inside and outside the country. All in all, the main objective is to bolster economic growth and sustainability in ASEAN, as well as prepare the country for being an economic hub in 2030."

SOURCE Mitr Phol Group