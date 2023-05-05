(ISC)² Calls for Global Cybersecurity Standards based on New Research

Newly published research examines global approaches to cyber legislation and regulation across six jurisdictions, including Singapore, shedding light on the challenges created by rapidly evolving policy landscapes

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals, and the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), the world's oldest independent think tank on international defense and security, today released a new research report titled "Global Approaches to Cyber Policy, Legislation and Regulation." Findings from the report underscore the growing necessity for greater standardization and collaboration to ensure stronger and more resilient frameworks that support shared learning and best practices, amidst rapidly evolving cybersecurity policies and regulations around the world.

The report reviews cybersecurity legislation and regulation within Canada, the European Union, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States, identifying various challenges shaping cyber policy. These issues include the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, the complexities of the critical national infrastructure (CNI) and international cooperation on norm development for cyberspace. By bringing together insights from different jurisdictions and stakeholders, the report shows the importance of cooperation between private and public stakeholders and that policy makers increasingly seek harmonization of cyber policy.

This is particularly critical for Singapore as its digital economy and the corresponding cyber ecosystem continues to expand rapidly. While the country is recognized for its advanced cybersecurity regulation and policies, Singapore has experienced a high number of cyberattacks in recent years. For example, the country saw an influx of SMS-phishing scams targeted at bank customers in 2022. The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) saw a 54% year-on-year increase in the number of ransomware cases being reported to them in 2021.

"While the report identifies a number of trends in the cyber policy landscape, the increasing reliance on binding cybersecurity obligations for the critical national infrastructure sectors and beyond stand out, but the obligations different jurisdictions impose to increase cyber resilience vary," said Pia Hüsch, Research Analyst for Cyber, Technology and National Security at RUSI. "The report therefore draws crucial attention to the need to better understand which policies are effective in increasing cyber resilience and how they impact businesses and the cyber workforce implementing them."

"Policymakers must take a proactive, rather than reactive, approach toward cybersecurity policy and collaborate across borders, industries and sectors to establish common standards, protocols and best practices," said Clar Rosso, CEO of (ISC)². "Findings from this report provide valuable insight into top legislative and regulatory priorities, which emphasizes the need for greater harmonization between policymakers, cybersecurity professionals and other stakeholders to improve cyber resilience and address pressing cybersecurity challenges in 2023 and beyond. To protect our national security, economies, critical infrastructure, and the data and privacy of our citizens, we need consistent, strong, forward-looking and joined up policies that enable cybersecurity professionals around the world to stay laser-focused on the most critical aspects of their jobs."

The report delves into several other key headlines, including:

More regulations are coming; organizations must prepare now – not later.





No country or government is immune to the cybersecurity skills and workforce gap.

Global standardization is critical, and full international cooperation is needed, to protect and uphold ethical principles and standards.

Fortifying critical infrastructure is a top priority for all jurisdictions — especially with more interconnectedness and "state lines" blurring.

Collective defense is needed between the public and private sectors and across jurisdictions to support norm development.

For more information on the "Global Approaches to Cyber Policy, Legislation and Regulation" report, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/Research/rusi-report

Study Methodology

Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) conducted this research from December 2022 to March 2023. The six jurisdictions studied – the U.K., the E.U., the U.S., Canada, Japan and Singapore – were chosen because they drive policymaking in cybersecurity and are leaders in the field, either as norm developers or because of their technology sectors. The research focused primarily on policies enacted or proposed between 2019 and 2023. The research underlying this publication was primarily based on a review of existing literature.

