ISC Declares Quarterly Dividend

Information Services Corporation
·2 min read
Information Services Corporation
Information Services Corporation

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per Class A Limited Voting Share ("Class A Share"). The dividend will be paid on or before January 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2022.

The dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend pursuant to the Income Tax Act. An eligible dividend paid to a Canadian resident is entitled to the enhanced dividend tax credit. For further information on tax implications, please consult a tax advisor.

About ISC®
Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including, without limitation, expectations with respect to payment of dividends. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to changes in the condition of the economy, including those arising from public health concerns, reliance on key customers and licences, dependence on key projects and clients, securing new business and fixed-price contracts, identification of viable growth opportunities, implementation of our growth strategy, competition and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company including those detailed in ISC’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and ISC’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, copies of which are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137
investor.relations@isc.ca


  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in

  • Roku stock plunges following mixed earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down Roku's top- and bottom-line beats and earnings guidance.

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • JPMorgan: The S&P 500 could surge 10% in just one day if the Fed does these two things today — here are 3 top stocks to bet on it

    Today could be the turning point.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 sectors dragged down by the Fed rate hike news ahead of the close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading into the close as the Nasdaq and other major indices extend losses.

  • Why Upstart, SoFi, and Lemonade Plunged Today

    Shares of newly public fintech companies Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technology (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were plunging today, down 5.2%, 9.3%, and 3.1%, respectively, as of 1:25 p.m. ET. It wasn't a good first half of the trading day for growth stocks in general, as investors may be worried about the Federal Reserve meeting today, in which the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points and give commentary on the rate hike outlook into next year. The decline even took hold of SoFi, which handily beat revenue and earnings estimates just yesterday, as the stock gave back all of its post-earnings gains, and then some.

  • U.S. Treasury sweetens the pot on I-bonds by adding a fixed rate

    After record-breaking sales of I-bonds in October, the U.S. Treasury is dangling another good deal in front of savers for the next six months. Starting Nov. 2, when I-bonds will be available again after site maintenance at TreasuryDirect.gov, the inflation-adjusted annualized rate will be 6.89%, down from 9.62%. The fixed rate at the time of purchase will stay with the bond as long as you hold it — up to 30 years — but the inflation adjustment resets every six months in November and May.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tank after Fed hikes by 0.75%, Powell pushes back against pivot

    U.S. stocks slid in volatile trading Wednesday afternoon following a move by the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark policy rate by 75 basis points for a fourth straight time — on par with market expectations — and remarks by Chair Jerome Powell indicating the U.S. central bank was unlikely to shift on policy any time soon.

  • Why Tesla Shares Dropped Wednesday

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) factory in Shanghai, China is its most productive plant. It has been upgraded to have an annual production capacity of about 1.1 million units. As of 1 p.m. ET, Tesla shares were near the day's lows, down 2.6%.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Roku, Qualcomm, Etsy, Booking, Robinhood

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith checks out several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Dow ends 500 points lower, Nasdaq falls 3.4% after Fed raises rates, Powell signals terminal interest rate will be higher than expected

    U.S. stock indexes finished lower on Wednesday after the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate and hinted at a potential slowdown in its effort to tighten monetary policy, but Powell said that the terminal interest rate may be higher than previously expected.

  • Lumen Technologies stock drops 14% after Q3 earnings, sales miss

    Shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. fell more than 13% in the extended session Wednesday after the telecommunications company reported a quarterly miss. Lumen earned $578 million, or 57 cents a share, compared with $544 million, or 51 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding one-time items, Lumen earned 14 cents a share in the quarter. Revenue fell to $4.39 billion from $4.89 billion a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Lumen to report adjusted EPS of 36 cents a share on s

  • Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 39.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 picks of the Harvard University stock portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Harvard Management Company was established in 1974 and manages Harvard University’s endowment and financial assets. Over the years, the market-beating performance […]

  • CROX or LULU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

    CROX vs. LULU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • You Should Have Waited. The New I Bond Rate Is More Attractive.

    But the new I Bond is now structured to include a 0.4% fixed rate in addition to the inflation adjustment. Individual investors rushed to purchase series I Treasury inflation-linked savings bonds last week, before a Friday deadline to get a 9.6% interest rate for the first six months. Investors were so eager to get the juicy rate that the TreasuryDirect website struggled under the traffic last week.

  • Why Tech Stocks Datadog, MongoDB, and HubSpot Are Falling Today

    The share prices of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) were tumbling this morning, likely as investors processed the news of better-than-expected jobs data and anticipated another aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. A strong job market could be worrying tech investors because it could encourage the Fed to continue making large interest rate hikes.