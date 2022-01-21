ISC Provides Corporate Update

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) ("ISC" or the "Company") today announced that Ms. Karyn Brooks has stepped down from its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. The Company thanks Ms. Brooks for her significant contributions to the Board and as a member of ISC’s Audit Committee.



Joel Teal, Chair of ISC commented, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Karyn for her unwavering commitment to ISC since joining the Board in 2016. Her professionalism and wise counsel will be missed around the Board table.”

Shawn Peters, President & CEO designate, added, “As a member of the Audit Committee, Karyn was a valuable resource during my time as Executive Vice President & CFO. Her commitment to strong financial reporting and disclosure was always at the forefront. On behalf of management and the Finance team at ISC, we wish Karyn all the best.”

ISC will not be seeking an immediate replacement for Ms. Brooks.

