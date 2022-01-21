U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,437.00
    -37.75 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,445.00
    -171.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,632.00
    -209.00 (-1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.10
    -13.10 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.50
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    -0.24 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1333
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    25.59
    +1.74 (+7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6670
    -0.4330 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,496.47
    -2,481.86 (-5.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    929.42
    -65.84 (-6.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,377.44
    -395.49 (-1.42%)
     

ISC Provides Corporate Update

Information Services Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • IRMTF

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) ("ISC" or the "Company") today announced that Ms. Karyn Brooks has stepped down from its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. The Company thanks Ms. Brooks for her significant contributions to the Board and as a member of ISC’s Audit Committee.

Joel Teal, Chair of ISC commented, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Karyn for her unwavering commitment to ISC since joining the Board in 2016. Her professionalism and wise counsel will be missed around the Board table.”

Shawn Peters, President & CEO designate, added, “As a member of the Audit Committee, Karyn was a valuable resource during my time as Executive Vice President & CFO. Her commitment to strong financial reporting and disclosure was always at the forefront. On behalf of management and the Finance team at ISC, we wish Karyn all the best.”

ISC will not be seeking an immediate replacement for Ms. Brooks.

About ISC®
Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137
investor.relations@isc.ca


