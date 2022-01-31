ISC Provides Leadership Update

U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) today announced changes to the structure of its leadership team including the creation of a new leadership position in ISC’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Enterprise Registry Solutions Limited (“ERS”). The search for this position will commence immediately.

The addition of this new position will enable ERS, ISC’s Dublin based subsidiary to enhance its business development, growth and performance as well as the development of new registry and registry related products and services. Reporting to Shawn Peters, President & CEO designate, the leader of ERS will be a member of ISC’s leadership team.

This addition will allow Loren Cisyk, ISC’s Executive Vice President, Technology Solutions, to dedicate his focus on the strategic delivery of ISC’s enterprise technology infrastructure, including cyber security and ensuring that our technology continues to evolve with the future needs of our clients and customers.

In anticipation of Shawn Peters assuming the role of President & CEO of ISC on February 1, 2022, Laurel Garven has had her portfolio expanded to include responsibility for the Company’s mergers and acquisitions and has been appointed Vice President, Corporate Development & Business Strategy. In addition to Laurel’s new responsibilities, she will continue to lead ISC’s corporate strategy and product innovation.

With the decentralization of the business development function to the lines of business, the corporate position of Vice President, Marketing and Business Development is no longer required, and Dennis White has left the organization. We thank Dennis for his contributions over the past five years and wish him well in the future.

About ISC®
Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements related to anticipated corporate changes. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s plans or expectations include risks relating to retention of key employees and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company including those detailed in ISC’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and ISC’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, copies of which are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137
investor.relations@isc.ca


