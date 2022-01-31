ISC Provides Leadership Update

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) today announced changes to the structure of its leadership team including the creation of a new leadership position in ISC’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Enterprise Registry Solutions Limited (“ERS”). The search for this position will commence immediately.



The addition of this new position will enable ERS, ISC’s Dublin based subsidiary to enhance its business development, growth and performance as well as the development of new registry and registry related products and services. Reporting to Shawn Peters, President & CEO designate, the leader of ERS will be a member of ISC’s leadership team.

This addition will allow Loren Cisyk, ISC’s Executive Vice President, Technology Solutions, to dedicate his focus on the strategic delivery of ISC’s enterprise technology infrastructure, including cyber security and ensuring that our technology continues to evolve with the future needs of our clients and customers.

In anticipation of Shawn Peters assuming the role of President & CEO of ISC on February 1, 2022, Laurel Garven has had her portfolio expanded to include responsibility for the Company’s mergers and acquisitions and has been appointed Vice President, Corporate Development & Business Strategy. In addition to Laurel’s new responsibilities, she will continue to lead ISC’s corporate strategy and product innovation.

With the decentralization of the business development function to the lines of business, the corporate position of Vice President, Marketing and Business Development is no longer required, and Dennis White has left the organization. We thank Dennis for his contributions over the past five years and wish him well in the future.

