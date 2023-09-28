ISDN Holdings (SGX:I07) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at ISDN Holdings (SGX:I07) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ISDN Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = S$33m ÷ (S$403m - S$138m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, ISDN Holdings has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.4% generated by the Electrical industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ISDN Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From ISDN Holdings' ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at ISDN Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 16%, but since then they've fallen to 12%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Our Take On ISDN Holdings' ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about ISDN Holdings because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Yet despite these concerning fundamentals, the stock has performed strongly with a 96% return over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

we've spotted 1 warning sign facing ISDN Holdings that you might find interesting.

