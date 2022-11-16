ISDN Modem Market Forecast to 2024 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application

ReportLinker

The ISDN modem market is expected to decline from US$ 982. 97 thousand in 2022 to US$ 36. 89 thousand by 2024; it is estimated to register a CAGR of -80. 6% from 2022 to 2024. With the growing advancements in modems and router technologies, the preference of end users for advanced telecommunication systems has changed drastically.

In the past few decades, advancements in modem systems have led to a huge transformation of modem service infrastructure.



For example, customers nowadays prefer systems that can support high-speed internet, along with VoIP-supported telecom systems. Thus, the rising preference of customers for DSL, VoIP, and other cable connections over ISDN is restraining the ISDN modem market forecast.



Moreover, the hardware systems also require high-speed internet and connectivity infrastructure and only support high-speed connectivity systems.The growing adoption of DSL and cable modems has led to the phasing out of ISDN modem market across different regions.



Thus, the high installation cost of ISDN modems and phasing out of ISDN infrastructure are hampering the ISDN modem market forecast.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global ISDN Modem Market



As the communications demand is getting evolve, all the businesses are bound to adopt VoIP and cloud-based systems for their operating infrastructure. Besides, guidelines of phasing out ISDN business, inclination towards fulfilling dynamic communication needs will negatively impact the use of ISDN lines, as during COVID, communication fore remote working was a key.

• The growth in the cloud telephony services adoption is majorly driven by migration of companies from old network to cloud based IP networks. In this aspect, Europe is projected to expand massively as the region is adopting cloud telephony at a high rate. Due to COVID, the companies are shifting from traditional networks to more stable and reliable networks.

• Telecom operators have planned to switch off ISDN in countries like France, Germany, and the UK that is further opening lucrative opportunities for cloud telephony. Rise in investments and Advancements in network infrastructure have lowered the scope of ISDN services and promoted cloud telephony services in countries such as China, India, and the Philippines.



The global ISDN modem market analysis includes ecosystem nodes of ISDN modem manufacturers and component suppliers, ISDN modem manufacturers, system integrators, distributors, and end users.The ISDN component providers include terminal adapters, network-termination devices, terminals, exchange-termination equipment, and line-termination equipment companies.



Modem hardware consists of a microcontroller unit, data access arrangement, and a data pump unit. Patton LLC; Plantronics, Inc.; Aristel Networks Pty Ltd; Terratel LLC; and EKINOPS S.A. are among the key ISDN modem market players engaged in the global business of ISDN modem manufacturing. The manufactured modems are later provided to end users, including residential and commercial, through intermediaries. The intermediaries/distributors help in delivering the product to its destination. In businesses, ISDN services are utilized to transmit video, voice, data, and many other communications purposes.



North America is home to many ISDN modem market players. The region has the presence of vendors such as Patton LLC, Epygi Technologies LLC, and Plantronics Inc., which are catering to different domestic and international ISDN modem market demands. These companies earn more from international customers compared to their domestic customers, as there is no more ISDN infrastructure left across the US. The international customers include countries such as Mexico, South Africa, and many underdeveloped countries that do not have a good telecommunication infrastructure.



Further, several countries have been taking initiatives to replace the entire ISDN infrastructure by 2025.Many vendors have already stopped the sales of ISDN modems for commercial purposes.



Also, the currently existing infrastructure of ISDN modems is being rapidly replaced by DSL, WAN, Router, and WLAN connections.For instance, in 2015 there was an announcement by British Telecom for shutting down of its ISDN line connections for new customers by the end of 2020.



However, the company in 2020 extended the timelines to the end of September 2023.This is mainly due to the presence of existing ~2 million ISDN users worldwide who will receive the advantage of upgrading their existing systems by 2025.



Moreover, the users can adopt Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) or Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) infrastructures that will provide an enhanced user experience, low installation costs, high-speed communication, and high data transmission speed for efficient operations.



Ekinops, TERRATEL, Patton LLC, A TLC S.r.l., Epygi Technologies LLC, Polycom, Xiamen Yeastar Information Technology Co. Ltd., HypermediaS, and Aristel Networks are among the ISDN modem market players profiled in the market study. However, till 2015, there were a lot of ISDN modem market vendors that were still operating their businesses with their existing ISDN product lines. These companies shifted their product offerings to the advanced technologies such as DSL, ADSL, VoIP, and broadband based connection products due to the migration of end users from ISDN to such systems. Such instances have led to decline in the ISDN modem market size across the world.



The overall ISDN modem market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the ISDN modem market size.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast of the ISDN modem market analysis with respect to all market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



Participants in this process include VPs, business development managers, intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the global ISDN modem market.

