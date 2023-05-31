Is ISEC Healthcare Ltd.'s (Catalist:40T) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

ISEC Healthcare (Catalist:40T) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 29% over the last month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on ISEC Healthcare's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ISEC Healthcare is:

16% = S$14m ÷ S$84m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

ISEC Healthcare's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, ISEC Healthcare seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 12% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to ISEC Healthcare's decent 6.7% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared ISEC Healthcare's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 15% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if ISEC Healthcare is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is ISEC Healthcare Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While ISEC Healthcare has a three-year median payout ratio of 77% (which means it retains 23% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Additionally, ISEC Healthcare has paid dividends over a period of eight years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

In total, it does look like ISEC Healthcare has some positive aspects to its business. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely due to the company reinvesting its earnings at a pretty high rate of return. However, given the high ROE, we do think that the company is reinvesting a small portion of its profits. This could likely be preventing the company from growing to its full extent. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on ISEC Healthcare and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

