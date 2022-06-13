U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,833.25
    -65.75 (-1.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,957.00
    -431.00 (-1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,600.25
    -239.75 (-2.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.10
    -33.50 (-1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.43
    -2.24 (-1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.40
    -11.10 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.38 (-1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0487
    -0.0040 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.44
    +5.35 (+20.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2264
    -0.0045 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7260
    +0.3060 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    25,188.74
    -2,220.04 (-8.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.24
    -127.36 (-19.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,247.90
    -69.62 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

ISF Raises $312 Million for a 3rd Secondary Fund Focusing on the Israeli High-Tech Market

·4 min read

  • ISF manages over half a billion dollars across three funds. The ISF funds acquire holdings in start-up companies and venture capital funds.

  • The Fund is backed by major institutional investors from Israel, Europe, and the U.S.

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISF (Israel Secondary Fund) announced today that it has raised its 3rd fund totaling 312 million dollars. In 2017, ISF raised its 2nd fund of 100 million dollars and currently manages over half a billion dollars focused on secondary transactions in the Israeli technology market.

From right to letf: Josh Scher, Dror Glass, Eva Hobsman, Shmuel Shilo and Nir Linchevski (Photo credit: Shai Gavriely)
From right to letf: Josh Scher, Dror Glass, Eva Hobsman, Shmuel Shilo and Nir Linchevski (Photo credit: Shai Gavriely)

The investors who participated in the current fundraising include several of Israel's largest institutional investors, such as Migdal Insurance, Altshuler Shaham, Bank Hapoalim, as well as leading institutions, pension funds, endowments and family offices from Europe and the U.S.A.

According to Dror Glass, Managing Partner and Founder of ISF, "In recent years, ISF led over 80 secondary transactions in technology companies and venture funds. The timing of the current fundraising is particularly significant, considering the shifting market trends after a decade of unprecedented growth."

"We expect the demand for secondary transactions and liquidity to increase significantly, especially given the growing uncertainty in the High-Tech industry and possible delays of IPOs and acquisitions. ISF is a leader in the global tech-secondaries market, and we believe that with our new fund, we will play a central role in the local investments sphere."

Dror also referred to the fund's flexible and efficient investment policy: "Our unique model allows us to provide a creative and quick response to all liquidity needs. We acquire minority shares in private technology companies from founders, employees, and investors and can participate in these companies follow-on rounds. We also acquire venture fund holdings and conduct GP restructurings."

"Our guiding principle is reaching a Win-Win-Win deal for the seller, for ISF, and above all – for the company and its employees."

More than 80 transactions and 50 exits

ISF (Israel Secondary fund) is a leading technology-focused secondary fund headed by Dror Glass, Nir Linchevski, and Eva Hubsman.

ISF was established in 2008 by Dror Glass and Shmuel Shilo, pioneers in the secondary field in Israel.

ISF provides liquidity in the inefficient private tech market, performing quick and creative transactions acquiring holdings in private companies and venture capital funds. ISF's target audience is entrepreneurs, investors, and employees who hold options and shares in companies in addition to limited partner stakes in funds.

ISF invested directly and indirectly in approximately 220 companies. Its portfolio includes many successful companies and funds, including Myheritage, Aidoc, WSC, Innovid, Valens, Pixellot, Earnix, Papaya Gaming, Verbit, Arbe, Yotpo, Waze, Glilot, Vertex, Coralogix, Solaredge and more.

Nir Linchevski, a Managing Partner at ISF, adds: "ISF has played a crucial role in Israel's secondary market evolution.

"The path of a start-up towards a significant exit may take ten years or more. Allowing entrepreneurs, employees, and investors to realize significant value along the way - and not just at the endgame - enables them to enjoy the fruits of their labor at an earlier stage while company's management remains focused on long-term growth.

"Our model ensures that all parties - investors, companies, and employees – profit, which is key to continued market growth."

About the ISF partners:

Dror Glass has been an active participant in the Israeli secondary market since 2001. Dror served as a Managing Partner at Orma Investments of the IDB Group, an Investment Manager at the Israel Corporation, and an Investment Banker at Evergreen (the Israeli representative of Robertson Stephens).

Dror was also Executive Director of the prestigious Wharton-Recanati M.B.A. Program at Tel Aviv University.

Nir Linchevski joined ISF in 2014 after serving as a Founding Partner in the private equity investment company Shiraz Investments and as chairman of the Altshuler Shaham Asset Management between 2007-2012.

Nir previously served as Managing Director in U,S, based venture capital fund Vantage Point Capital Partners, and as a General Partner in the Israeli venture capital fund Formula Ventures.

Eva Hubsman joined ISF four years ago after serving as Triventures' CFO and providing consultancy services in financial management, strategy, and business development to funds and companies such as Evergreen and Samsung.

Contact: dror@israelsecondary.com

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1837815/ISF.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1837816/ISF_Logo.jpg

ISF (Israel Secondary Fund) Logo
ISF (Israel Secondary Fund) Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isf-raises-312-million-for-a-3rd-secondary-fund-focusing-on-the-israeli-high-tech-market-301566232.html

SOURCE ISF (Israel Secondary Fund)

Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • I learned a painful lesson from inflation in the ’70s that's paying off as things get ugly again

    Paying off your credit card bill each month and avoiding interest payments are among ways to create long-term security amid turbulence.

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Freezes Withdrawals, Fuels Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Celsius Network Ltd. paused withdrawals, swaps and transfers on its platform, fueling a broader market selloff as traders continued to question the sustainability of high-yielding crypto products in the wake of the Terra blockchain collapse.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiw

  • Amazon Just Split Its Stock: Here's What Comes Next

    Investors without access to fractional share purchases have had the chance to buy Amazon shares at a lower price for a week now, so it's time for shareholders old and new to refocus on the company's fundamentals. While Amazon Web Services is booming, Amazon's retail business is struggling. Amid all these cross-winds, here are the main issues investors should monitor for the rest of the year.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Sharp Stock Market Losses As Recession Risks Mount

    The Nasdaq closed below the low of its follow-through day, one of many bearish signals this past week. Here's what to do.

  • Why the Stock Markets Are Falling So Hard

    Investors had plenty to worry about from the Fed to inflation and retail sales. It’s fallen 10 of the past 11 weeks and suffered its largest two-week percentage decline since the end of October 2020. The lost 5.1% last week, notching its worst two-week percentage decline since late March 2020, just after the pandemic began creating havoc in the U.S. Year to date, it’s tumbled 18.6%.

  • Costco, Home Depot, and 3 Other Retail Stocks to Scoop Up Now—and 1 to Avoid

    Retailers such as Costco and Home Depot aren’t as exposed to the inventory problems facing Target and Walmart, and look like attractive investments. One warning: Don’t fall into the Gap.

  • U.S. stock futures sink after Wall Street’s worst week since January

    Investors jittery after hotter-than-expected inflation report, and ahead of this week's Fed meeting

  • EV-Truck Startup Electric Last Mile Says It Plans to Liquidate

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. said it plans to liquidate through a Chapter 7 bankruptcy process, a decision that comes almost one year after the electric-vehicle startup went public and just four months after both its chief executive officer and chairman resigned.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina War

  • Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

    Investors  may want to think twice before adding these names to their portfolios: Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN). It's unsurprising, therefore, that Lithium Americas is gaining popularity right now. In the pre-revenue phase of its development, Lithium Americas is garnering attention from growth investors, who foresee returns when the company commences operations at its two projects.

  • Inflation puts pressure on Powell: What to know this week

    Markets face another half-point rate hike this week – and the prospect of sharper increases ahead when the Federal Reserve concludes its two-day policy-setting meeting Wednesday.

  • Who Pays for Crypto’s Collapse?

    The more than $500 billion in non-bitcoin investor losses will attract lawsuits.

  • Global Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures tumbled with European equities following a surprise American inflation print that heaped pressure on the Federal Reserve to intensify monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Wee

  • Lumber Prices Are Falling With a Thud. Softer Housing Sales Are Hammering Demand.

    Inflation and rising mortgage costs are putting a dent in housing prices, which in turn is reducing lumber demand.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Bath & Body Works Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • These 3 High-Dividend Canadian Stocks Are Worth a Look

    When searching for great dividend stocks, there is a wide variety of factors to consider. Among them are earnings durability, recession resilience, dividend safety, and competitive advantages. Canadian stocks listed in the US tend to be undervalued relative to industry peers based in the US, and that not only means the margin of safety is better for the shareholder, but dividend yields are higher as well.

  • Energy Stocks Are Set to Get Hotter. 6 That Can Get You a Piece of the Gusher.

    After climbing more than 60% this year, energy stocks still have room to run. Six picks in the industry’s most promising areas.

  • China ride-hailing giant Didi to start trading on OTC market after NYSE delisting, ending an 11-month fiasco that angered Beijing

    Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global will start trading on the over-the-counter market (OTC) on Monday, more than two weeks after its shareholders voted to delist the company from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) where it raised US$4.4 billion last year in a public listing that angered Beijing. That move was announced on Friday in the US by Chicago-based Options Clearing Corp, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing house, which said the Chinese firm's trading symbol will change from

  • Is DocuSign Stock a Buy Now?

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock plunged 23% during the after-hours session on June 9 following the release of its first-quarter earnings report. The e-signature and contract management services provider reported revenue growth of 25% year over year to $588.