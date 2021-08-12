ISHLT Honors Innovation in Heart and Lung Disease Research by All Members of the Care Team

ADDISON, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ISHLT has announced the winners of the new ISHLT Professional Community Awards for Excellence. These awards recognize professional excellence in each of the Professional Communities represented within ISHLT, support the component groups that enable ISHLT's interdisciplinary approach, and elevate and empower all Professional Communities equally.

Society recognizes ISHLT2021 abstracts to elevate professional specialties and encourage a multidisciplinary ISHLT

To accommodate the virtual nature of the ISHLT's 2021 Annual Meeting, which drew more than 3,000 attendees, the Society developed a virtual judging protocol that expanded the number of judges who could participate and increased the total amount of time they could spend evaluating each presentation.

These winners were drawn from eligible abstracts accepted for presentation at the 41st Annual ISHLT Meeting & Scientific Sessions. The full abstracts were published in a special supplement to the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation's April 2021 issue. These award winners will also be featured in ISHLTv webinars this October.

Anesthesiology and Critical Care Professional Community Award for Excellence

Jamel Ortoleva, MD

Tufts Medical Center

Boston, MA USA

Abstract: Effect of the New Donor Heart Allocation System on Waitlist Mortality Among All Candidates Listed With Mechanical Circulatory Support

Cardiology Professional Community Award for Excellence

Yael Peled, MD

Sheba Medical Center

Kiryat Uno, Israel

Abstract: CA125 Predicts Right Heart Hemodynamic and Function and Identifies Distinct Congestion Phenotypes: Guidance for Therapy

Cardiothoracic Surgery Professional Community Award for Excellence

Yoshito Yamada, MD, PhD

Kyoto University Hospital

Kyoto, Japan

Abstract: CD26+ Epithelial Cell Clusters as a Novel Biomarker and Therapeutic Target in Chronic Lung Allograft Dysfunction

Infectious Diseases Professional Community Award for Excellence

Ann Woolley, MD, MPH

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Boston, MA USA

Abstract: Long-term Outcomes In Heart And Lung Transplants From HCV-Viremic Donors To Uninfected Recipients: The Donate HCV Trial

Nursing and Allied Health Professional Community Award for Excellence

Thomas Schloeglhofer, MSc

Medical University of Vienna

Vienna, Austria

Abstract: Quality of Anticoagulation With Phenprocoumon and Warfarin in Left Ventricular Assist Device Patients: A Multicenter Study

Pediatrics Professional Community Award for Excellence

Kyle Hope, MD, MS

Texas Children's Hospital

Houston, TX USA

Abstract: Atypical Infiltrates On Endomyocardial Biopsy Are Associated With Adverse Outcomes In Pediatric Heart Transplantation

Pharmacy Professional Community Award for Excellence

Lisa Peters, PharmD, BCPS

MedStar Washington Hospital Center

Washington, DC USA

Abstract: Impact Of Using A Low Anti-Xa Target Heparin Protocol On Hemocompatibility-related Outcomes After Implantation Of A Heartmate 3 Device

Pulmonology Professional Community Award for Excellence

Joshua Diamond, MD

University of Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA USA

Abstract: mHealth to Improve Emergent Frailty After Lung Transplantation

Research and Immunology Professional Community Award for Excellence

Kevin Zhang, BHSc

University of Toronto

Toronto, ON Canada

Abstract: The Diagnostic and Prognostic Value of Bronchial Wash for Evaluating Microaspiration in Lung Transplant Recipients

About ISHLT

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies. With more than 3,800 members in more than 45 countries, ISHLT is the world's largest organization dedicated to the research, education and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. ISHLT members represent more than 15 different professional disciplines. For more information, visit www.ishlt.org.

