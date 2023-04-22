ISHLT and ISHLT Foundation Fund Research and Career Development with Grants

Five grant recipients announced at Annual Meeting

ISHLT Research Grant Recipients

From left to right: Thomas Hanff, MD, MS; Paolo Meani, MD, PhD; Daphenie Fauvel, MSN, FNP-BC; Kaushik Amancherla, MD; Sonia Garg, MD

Chicago, IL, April 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) announced more than $400,000 USD in funding for research designed to improve care for patients with advanced heart and lung disease. The grants were funded by the ISHLT Foundation, and announced at the 43rd ISHLT Annual Meeting & Scientific Sessions, held 19-22 April in Denver. These grants are the first of two 2023 ISHLT grant cycles. The second cycle opens in May 2023.

“I am truly grateful for the strong industry support of our ISHLT research grants,” said Kathleen Grady, PhD, RN, MS, FAAN, Chair of the ISHLT Grants and Awards Committee, “which contribute to scientific breakthroughs in the areas of advanced heart and lung disease across the lifespan and career development of new investigators. Ultimately, these grants inform enhanced patient care.”

“Our industry and non-industry partners in research fully understand the importance and relevance of research to improve outcomes for patients with advanced cardiovascular and pulmonary disease,” said Dr. Grady. “I am very thankful and applaud their support of our grants program.”

The new ISHLT Cardiogenic Shock Research Grant, supported by Abiomed, supports rising stars in the field of heart failure or cardiac surgery whose research will enhance the understanding and management of cardiogenic shock in the setting of heart failure to optimize clinical outcomes and promote native heart recovery using temporary mechanical circulatory support (tMCS). The grant was awarded to two recipients.

ISHLT Cardiogenic Shock Research Grant, supported by Abiomed

Awarded to: Thomas Hanff, MD, MS

University of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT USA

Research Title: Angiotensin II Deficiency in Cardiogenic Shock: Using Novel Translational Insights into Cardiogenic Shock Pathophysiology to Guide the Timing and Optimal Use of Temporary Mechanical Circulatory Support

Purpose: The project aims to investigate the role that the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system plays in cardiogenic shock outcomes.

With the funding, the team will be able to explore 1) whether Angiotensin II deficiency contributes to the pathophysiology of cardiogenic shock, 2) whether cardiogenic shock can be identified earlier in patients with chronic failure by monitoring circulating Angiotensin II levels, 3) whether Angiotensin II levels can be used to inform optimal timing of temporary mechanical support initiation, escalation, and de-escalation, and 4) whether there is sufficient rationale to study Angiotensin II as therapy to improve survival in patients requiring temporary mechanical circulatory support.

ISHLT Cardiogenic Shock Research Grant, supported by Abiomed

Awarded to: Paolo Meani, MD, PhD

Maastricht University Medical Center in Maastricht, Netherlands

Research Title: A Multicentric Left Ventricular Venting Strategy Comparison in Patients Receiving Extracorporeal Life Support - A Prospective Observational Study

Purpose: The project aims to investigate the potential benefits of left ventricle (LV) venting/unloading for cardiogenic shock patients receiving veno-arterial extracorporeal life support (VA-ECLS).

With the funding, Dr. Meani will conduct a 30-month national observational study that aims to 1) systematically analyze LV unloading in a large prospective national cohort of VA-ECLS treated patients, providing detailed information on indications, timing, type and modality among a wide spectrum of clinical conditions, (2) compare and evaluate the different LV unloading techniques in terms of efficacy and outcomes in patients supported with VA-ECLS, (3) finally propose a common definition for LV overload and unloading.

Abiomed, Inc., part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, is a leading provider of medical technology that provides circulatory support and oxygenation. Their products are designed to enable the heart to rest and recover by improving blood flow and/or provide sufficient oxygenation to those in respiratory failure.

ISHLT/ICCAC VAD Coordinator Career Development Grant

Given by ISHLT in partnership with the International Consortium of Circulatory Assist Clinicians (ICCAC)

Awarded to: Daphenie Fauvel, MSN, FNP-BC

Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY USA

Research Title: No Patient Left Behind: Increasing VAD Patient Awareness & Access to Social Aid Programs

Purpose: The study will establish a novel post discharge social wellness visit to address patients declining engagement and concerns of extraordinary socioeconomic challenges.

Dr. Fauvel hopes that by enrolling patients in state and federally funded programs, they can achieve better follow up, have less readmissions, better navigate healthcare, and improve their overall health literacy. The funding will help provide resources to help patients stay technologically connected and assist with other vital elements such as transportation, food access, and applications for appropriate disability/supplemental income benefits.

The International Consortium of Circulatory Assist Clinicians (ICCAC) is a professional mentoring organization of mechanical circulatory assist device clinicians.

ISHLT/Enduring Hearts Transplant Longevity Research Grant

Given by ISHLT in partnership with the funder, Enduring Hearts

Awarded to: Kaushik Amancherla, MD

Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN USA

Research Title: Molecular Insights into Early Cardiac Allograft Vasculopathy Using Single-Nuclear Multiomics

Purpose: The study is designed to identify important pathways and new drug targets to protect against cardiac allograft vasculopathy (CAV).

Dr. Amancherla hopes to understand how episodes of acute rejection can result in cardiac allograft vasculopathy (CAV) using multiple techniques such as single-nuclear multiomics to look at individual cells’ response to the therapy.

Enduring Hearts is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding innovative research aimed at increasing longevity and improving the lives of children living with transplanted hearts.

The new ISHLT Extracorporeal Photopheresis Immunomodulation in Thoracic Transplantation Challenge Grant, supported by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, funds research aimed at studying the use of extracorporeal photopheresis (ECP) immunomodulation to improve outcomes in thoracic transplant patients.

ISHLT Extracorporeal Photopheresis Immunomodulation in Thoracic Transplantation Challenge Grant, supported by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Awarded to: Sonia Garg, MD

UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX USA

Research Title: Description of the Effect of Extracorporeal Photopheresis on Markers of Cardiac Function, Net State of Immunosuppression and Microcirculatory Dysfunction

Purpose: The study will investigate the effect of immunomodulatory therapy (photopheresis) on cardiac function, markers of net state of immunosuppression, and microcirculatory dysfunction in heart transplant patients that have developed donor specific antibodies.

Mallinckrodt is a global business focused on providing specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies for rare and critical conditions as well as specialty generics and active pharmaceutical ingredients whose mission is centered on listening for needs and delivering solutions to better serve patients and customers.

For more information about ISHLT and ISHLT Foundation Research Grants, visit ishlt.org/research-data/grants-awards/research-grants.

