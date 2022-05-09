U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,057.00
    -62.50 (-1.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,387.00
    -422.00 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,473.00
    -222.75 (-1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,808.60
    -28.00 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.26
    -1.51 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.70
    -19.10 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.11
    -0.26 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0510
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.25
    +2.05 (+6.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    -0.0065 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1590
    +0.5990 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,390.28
    -1,267.65 (-3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    771.97
    -75.48 (-8.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,301.14
    -86.80 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

ISI Emerging Markets Group acquires REDD Intelligence reinforcing its position as leading global provider of emerging markets intelligence

·2 min read

LONDON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISI Emerging Markets Group today announced it has completed the acquisition of REDD Intelligence, the leading provider of news, information, and research on high yield, distressed and event-driven special situations in the emerging markets. The addition of REDD extends ISI's comprehensive coverage of emerging markets macroeconomic, industry, company, and financial instrument-level intelligence into fixed income markets and its reach within the banking, asset management and hedge fund sectors.

Since inception, REDD has maintained a singular focus on providing high quality, breaking news and analysis on emerging markets through local operations in Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe and Asia, enabling the trading and investment community to identify and capitalise on opportunities as they arise. This approach mirrors ISI's operating model which also relies upon local presence, networks, and expertise to deliver hard-to-source, reliable and comprehensive macroeconomic and industry intelligence via its CEIC and EMIS brands.

REDD will continue to operate under its existing brand and will leverage the ISI platform and the combined data assets and analytical capabilities of the group to access new markets and drive product innovation to further accelerate its impressive growth trajectory.

Comments on the news:

Steve Pulley, CEO of ISI Emerging Markets Group, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Valeria, Gabriel, Flavia, and the entire REDD team into the ISI family. Our businesses share an uncanny set of properties including global emerging market coverage delivered via local 'boots on the ground,' entirely subscription-based business models and most importantly, a passion for delivering best-in-class actionable intelligence to a wide audience of clients in both developed and developing economies around the world. REDD contributes complementary expertise and content in distressed debt further strengthening ISI's unrivalled position as a reference source and one-stop-shop for emerging markets intelligence. We are proud to partner with our new colleagues on the next leg of ISI's exciting growth story."

Valeria Morozovsky Girimonte, CEO of REDD Intelligence, said: "We are very excited by the opportunities from this deal. REDD's expertise in emerging market event driven intelligence pairs up perfectly with ISI Emerging Markets' recognized leadership in EM industry, company, financial and economic data. The synergies from this transaction will allow us to develop additional unique, must-have services covering emerging markets for a worldwide audience."

About ISI Emerging Markets Group

ISI Emerging Markets Group incorporates CEIC and EMIS, renowned globally as the leading providers of data, analysis and research for the world's fastest growing and highest potential countries. CEIC produces a range of macroeconomic databases incorporating traditional and alternative datasets designed to help analysts and economists make sense of the local and global economy. EMIS curates the very best research on industry sectors from leading information providers and combines this with market leading company and M&A databases to support the work of corporate strategists, business development professionals and credit analysts.

About REDD

REDD is a leading provider of material intelligence on emerging market event driven special situations. The company has developed a streamlined online platform and a suite of mobile applications to deliver real-time news and analytics on more than 1,400 emerging market companies. REDD's recognised team of journalists and analysts continuously report on trading catalysts, allowing bankers, asset managers and advisers to focus on opportunities relevant to their unique market or business needs.

For additional information visit https://www.isimarkets.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isi-emerging-markets-group-acquires-redd-intelligence-reinforcing-its-position-as-leading-global-provider-of-emerging-markets-intelligence-301541650.html

SOURCE ISI Emerging Markets Group

Recommended Stories

  • Peter Schiff says overpriced tech stocks are ‘going to collapse’ as air comes out of that bubble — here are the top 5 bets he’s making instead

    Schiff called the 2008 mortgage bubble. And he’s sounding the alarm again.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Around 50% This Year

    What to make of the markets right now? Last week brought more losses in what’s been a volatile year for stocks. The five straight weeks of market declines marked the longest such streak in over a decade. More ominously, they came in along with a number of other disturbing data points. The April jobs numbers, released on Friday, came to 428,000 jobs added for the month, superficially strong and well above the 391,000 expected. But the labor remains depressed, and the total number of workers, even

  • Shares Drop on Li Warning, Home Sales Tumble: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New-home sales in 23 major Chinese cities plunged 33% by area during a five-day national holiday compared with a year earlier, despite policy makers’ pledges of support for the property market.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Vote Glitches Slowing Marcos-Robredo RaceEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Market Correction Extends Losses; Why Apple Is An 'Absolute Loser'

    The market correction suffered a violent sell-off late in the week. Apple is a relative winner but an absolute loser.

  • Will Amazon and Tesla Bounce Back With Their Upcoming Stock Splits?

    Ugh. That's probably the best -- and most succinct -- summary of how things are going these days for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders. Amazon stock is almost 40% below its 52-week high.

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) stock tumbled 15% on May 5 after it posted its first-quarter report. The Canadian e-commerce service provider's revenue rose 22% year over year to $1.2 billion but missed analysts' estimates by $40 million.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Jaw-Dropping Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    It's been an incredibly rough start to 2022 for Wall Street and investors. It's been an even tougher go for the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). This places the high-flying Nasdaq in a bear market.

  • The Stock Market Is Taking a Beating. It Won’t End Soon.

    The Federal Reserve is tightening, and the pain for growth stocks and high-debt companies isn’t going away. It’s time to buckle up.

  • Ford Might Have Very Bad News for Rivian

    The first quarter was very tough for Rivian and its shareholders. At the beginning of March, the company had said that the Normal, Ill., factory had capacity to produce 50,000 vehicles in 2022, but due to supply-chain difficulties, Rivian would manufacture only half that number -- 25,000. The market capitalization at Rivian has shrunk by $66.1 billion, to $25.43 billion from Dec. 31 to May 6.

  • Forget 'Buy Low and Sell High,' and More Wisdom from William J. O'Neil

    O'Neil set forth one of the best systems for successful investing. Here's my take on his great advice.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    PagerDuty, Nvidia, and PayPal are quality tech businesses that won't stay in the bargain bin forever.

  • Should I Sell My Stocks Now?

    A stock market crash and big losses for former high flyers has some people questioning their investments.

  • Why ASML Holding Fell 10.2% in April

    ASML delivered messy earnings, but a very strong outlook. Still, it wasn't enough to overcome investor fears in the technology sector.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought More Chevron Stock: Here Are 3 More Oil Stocks to Consider

    Warren Buffett is growing bullish on the oil market. Chevron is now Berkshire's fourth-biggest equity holding. Buffett also owns a significant stake in Occidental Petroleum after buying $7 billion in shares last month to complement his legacy investment in the oil giant.

  • There Could Be More Downside Ahead for the Stock Market

    The is already in a bear market, and the is likely to do the same, even if it hasn’t met the precise definition of a 20% drop just yet. DeBusschere’s conclusion: “Nobody believes what Powell said Wednesday.”

  • Another rough week ahead? Dow futures slump more than 300 points Sunday

    After a volatile week, Wall Street is bracing for more losses as U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply late Sunday.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Under $100

    Consumer sentiment has reached decade-low numbers, owing to 40-year-high inflation levels and lingering concerns surrounding the war between Russia and Ukraine. Following the brief collapse of stock prices at the start of the pandemic, U.S. equities proceeded to go on a massive bull run. Since late last year, which is when news of potential interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve first arose, technology stocks have been humbled, to say the least.

  • AMC Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    AMC stock has been cut in half in 2022, but hope springs eternal with a telltale quarterly report on Monday afternoon.

  • Why Roblox Stock Could Be a Buy in the Coming Weeks

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been experiencing hard times since economies started reopening last year. Roblox is scheduled to report 2022 first-quarter earnings next week, and that could be the catalyst that boosts the share price. Roblox's platform is most popular among the younger generation, and with kids returning to in-person instruction, that left less time to engage with Roblox.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    First, they have to invest in products, services, and infrastructure to provide useful goods and/or services for customers. Today, there are three household-name tech giants investing billions of dollars in massive projects that could pay off hugely in the future. Revenue was in line with guidance, but operating income declined year over year, as Amazon's costs soared in its e-commerce business.