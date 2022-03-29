iSIGN Media Announces Board Changes

U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.
2 min read
iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.
iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions, announces the appointment of Remko Noteboom as a Director and the resignation of Mario Salerno, effective as of today’s date.

Mr. Noteboom, MScEng., Engineering Physics, is the co-founder and Chief technology Officer of Southpaw Technology Inc., a technologies solutions company whose solutions power mission-critical information and workflows in customer organizations across a broad spectrum of industries.

Mr. Salerno’s resignation is due to the imminent signing of a licensing agreement between iSIGN and SIMBL Business Enablement Inc. (“SIMBL”), a company in which Mr. Salerno is a principal in as well as co-founder. His resignation from iSIGN allows this agreement to be considered to be an arm’s length agreement between the companies once this agreement is submitted to the necessary regulatory body for review and approval.

SIMBL will continue to provide technical support to iSIGN.

About iSIGN Media
iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto (Richmond Hill), Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics. 2019 winner of Richmond Hill’s Innovator of the Year award. Partners include IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, and Mtrex Network Solutions. www.isignmedia.com

© 2022 iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Company contacts:

Alex Romanov
iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.
alex@isignmedia.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor Its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.


