U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.48 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,163.27
    +2,394.70 (+5.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

iSIGN Media Announces the Close of its Previously Announced Shares for Debt Transaction

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.
·2 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced it has received final approval from the necessary regulatory agency to close its previously announced debt settlement arrangement (“Arrangement”) with various individuals for $110,000.

The Company has completed the Arrangement by issuing 2.2 million Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one Common Share of the Company (each a “Common Share” and collectively, the “Common Shares”) and one common share purchase warrant (each warrant referred to herein as a “Warrant” and collectively, the “Warrants”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.075 for a period of 24 months from the date of closing. All securities issued would be subject to a four month hold period, ending December 28, 2021.

The Company agreed to satisfy this outstanding indebtedness with shares to preserve the Company’s cash for software development and operational purposes.

About iSIGN Media
iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto (Richmond Hill), Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics. 2019 winner of Richmond Hill’s Innovator of the Year award. Partners include IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS and Mtrex Network Solutions. www.isignmedia.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may include certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations, which involve risks and uncertainties associated with iSIGN Media’s business and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect iSIGN Media’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. iSIGN Media assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

© 2021 iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Company contacts:

Bruce Reilly
iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.
bruce@isignmedia.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor Its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Bill.com Stock Just Went Off Like a Rocket

    The cloud-based payments software maker missed earnings, reporting a $0.07-per-share pro forma loss where Wall Street had expected only a $0.04 loss. It also warned of worse-than-expected losses in the fiscal first quarter of 2022 and fiscal 2022 as a whole. You see, not only did Bill.com lose $0.03 per share more than Wall Street had expected, pro forma.

  • Exciting Times are Coming For Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) roared back to life in 2021, reaching levels not seen in 5-years. Since then the stock has pulled back around the key level of US$13. With new models like F150 Lightning behind the corner and strategic investments like Rivian that are about to IPO, this situation mandates re-examination of the company's prospects.

  • 5 top stocks Warren Buffett recently sold — why he could be dead wrong

    Why the Oracle of Omaha might be wrong on these discarded stocks.

  • Support.com Surges 200% in Meme Army’s Short-Squeeze Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- The social-media mob scored another direct hit, this time with a little-known software company that Wall Street started betting against.Support.com Inc. shares soared on Friday, adding to this week’s triple-digit rally as day traders touted the Los Angeles-based company, whose platform helps companies manage technical and customer support.The shares climbed 34% to close at $26.33 on Friday, the highest since 2000. Earlier, the stock had surged as much as 203%. Support.com was amon

  • Better Dividend Stock: AT&T or IBM

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) were once both popular dividend stocks. Both blue chip companies paid out high yields, had sustainable payout ratios, and raised their dividends every year. After factoring in reinvested dividends, AT&T generated a negative total return of 10%, while IBM generated a positive total return of just 10%.

  • GE and Four More Industrial Stocks Due For a Bounce–For Good Reason.

    Barclay's industrial analyst Julian Mitchell looked for stocks that can work into year-end. He found five.

  • Why Support.com shares surged today

    Support.com (SPRT) has become the new "meme stock" retail traders are pushing to the moon.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 10 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Companies with the most bitcoin on their balance sheets

    Investors who don't want to shell out $50,000 per bitcoin (BTC-US) can still gain exposure to it via companies that hold the cryptocurrency on their balance sheets.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • Why Workday Zoomed Higher Today

    An estimates-trouncing quarter was the key reason behind Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) stock's very good final workday of the week. On Friday, shares of the cloud-based business applications company soared to close more than 9% higher. In the second quarter of Workday's fiscal 2022, the company earned total revenue of $1.26 billion.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Has Surged This Week

    Shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) surged 24.1% this week through Thursday, following news that the embattled electric truck start-up has hired a new CEO with deep auto industry experience. Lordstown said on Thursday that it has a new CEO: Daniel Ninivaggi is the former CEO of investor Carl Icahn's automotive holdings, and earlier held executive roles at Tier 1 auto suppliers Lear and Federal Mogul (now part of Tenneco). Ninivaggi will need all his experience to get Lordstown on track.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best undervalued dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Finding truly undervalued stocks can be a difficult job, especially during times of economic crisis when […]

  • Why Hibbet Sports Stock Reversed Course Today

    Sports-related apparel retailer Hibbett  (NASDAQ: HIBB) reported quarterly earnings this morning that beat estimates and raised full-year guidance, and the initial reaction was strongly positive. The stock popped more than 6% in pre-market trading. Hibbett blew past analyst earnings estimates with net income of $2.86 per diluted share compared to a consensus estimate of $1.44 per share.

  • Affirm stock skyrockets 40% on news Amazon to partner with buy now, pay later fintech company

    Affirm Holdings Inc. shares jump 40% in the after-hours session Friday after reports that the fintech company and Amazon would partner to allow a pay-over-time option at checkout.

  • What's Going On With NeuroMetrix Shares Today?

    NeuroMetrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) shares are surging higher Friday on abnormally high volume amid an increase in retail investor interest around the low-float stock. The average session volume is just under 8 million. The trading volume for Friday's session was nearing 50 million at publication time. NeuroMetrix is trending across social media platforms. It was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage healthcare company that produces b

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best ARK Stocks to Invest In. As technology and growth stocks surged during the pandemic, ARK Investment Management and Cathie Wood became two of retail investors’ favorites over the previous […]

  • Affirm Stock Explodes More Than 30% After Amazon Partnership

    The company said it's currently testing its flexible payment service on Amazon and plans to widely debut the option in the coming months.

  • MO Stock: Is Marlboro Maker Altria A Buy After Dividend Hike?

    Altria is trying to become less of a cigarette company as demand fades. Is the stock a buy after breaking out then giving back its gains?