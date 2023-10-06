Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad's (KLSE:IWCITY) top owners are retail investors with 45% stake, while 36% is held by private companies

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 10 shareholders own 50% of the company

Insiders own 12% of Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad

A look at the shareholders of Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad (KLSE:IWCITY) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 45% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 36% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad. Credence Resources Sdn Bhd is currently the largest shareholder, with 34% of shares outstanding. Kumpulan Prasarana Rakyat Johor Sdn. Bhd. is the second largest shareholder owning 5.8% of common stock, and Yoong Nyock Ong holds about 3.5% of the company stock.

We did some more digging and found that 10 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad. Insiders own RM75m worth of shares in the RM654m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 45% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 36%, of the Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

