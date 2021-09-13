U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.50
    +18.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,762.00
    +155.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,485.75
    +44.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.10
    +15.30 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.29
    +0.57 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    -0.22 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.95
    +2.15 (+11.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1100
    +0.2000 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,784.85
    -397.52 (-0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,147.89
    -57.86 (-4.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

ISKENDERIAN Launches Jewels & Watches Online Auction

·2 min read

GENEVA, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A key date in Geneva

All of the usual unmissable events that structure our diaries have been noticeably absent over recent years. Laurent Iskenderian wants to make this first edition a key diary date for the future in Geneva. A way of sharing rare pieces.

ISKENDERIAN Jewels &amp; Watches Online Auction
ISKENDERIAN Jewels & Watches Online Auction

https://www.drouotonline.com/v/117639-vente-cataloguee-joaillerie-et-horlogerie?cpName=valorum&max=50&refurl=vente-cataloguee-joaillerie-et-horlogerie&query=&lotGroupTheme=

Vintage jewellery and watches: an exceptional niche
A safe investment in times of crisis, independent of institutions, politics or price volatility, vintage jewellery and precious gems are constantly on the rise. Vintage jewellery offers a sound, and pleasurable, investment opportunity, far removed from life insurance and other impersonal ways of saving.

An exciting purchase, a social marker providing a profitable placement, vintage jewellery represents a purchase with no fixed costs, no maintenance fees, high value in low volume and internationally marketable without restrictions.

Finally, advice and service in the world of auctions!
With transparent professional support, novices are able to double or triple their investment several years later.

With trade fairs cancelled and offices being difficult to access, auction rooms can appear intimidating and risky to most amateurs. Calling on a jewellery and watch consultant can help you win a rare piece on the best terms. The consultant accompanies the bidder throughout the process to guarantee a purchase without any nasty surprises. Polishing, sizing, repair services, cases and bags as well as certificates are also available.

Digital and crypto accessible to all
Laurent Iskenderian aims to offer exceptional pieces and objects at attractive prices, accessible to as many as possible.

"We want to democratise the world of auctions, jewellery and watches. Online sales allow visitors to bid from their phone or computer without any constraints and in complete privacy, wherever they are. The intimidating environment and prejudices are a thing of the past."

Anyone can now bid on the internet and place secret purchase orders. Future buyers are able to take part from 1st September 2021, on drouotonline.com.

It is also essential to see, touch and try pieces before bidding. For three days, amateurs, professionals and collectors will be able to view the lots for sale in the Espace Iskenderian. From 16 - 18 September, it will be possible to place your orders for purchase directly.

It will be the first jewellery and watch sale to also accept crypto-currency payments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1612897/ISKENDERIAN_Online_Auction.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1612898/ISKENDERIAN_Logo.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1613334/ISKENDERIAN_Eng.pdf

ISKENDERIAN_Logo
ISKENDERIAN_Logo

SOURCE ISKENDERIAN

Recommended Stories

  • Just four people on floors above where Flight 175 hit Twin Towers survived: Two are ‘brothers for life’

    Brian Clark was at work on the 84th floor of the World Trade Center when an airplane hit his office. Incredibly, he survived – and saved another man’s life

  • Should we care about the lives of our kids’ kids’ kids’ kids’…

    Toby Ord, in his prophetic book The Precipice, argues that we aren't seeing the existential risks that can realistically extinguish human life and flourishing. So he has delivered a rigorous guide and compass to help irrational humans understand what risks truly matter — and which we need to accept and move on. Ord's canvas is cosmic, dating from the birth of the universe to tens of billions of years into the future.

  • Writer and Photographer Team Up to Detail '50 Cars Time Forgot'

    Axel Catton wrote the words and Michel Zumbrunn took the photos that fill the coffee-table book 'Lost Beauties: 50 Cars that Time Forgot.'

  • Youniverse by Elsie Burch Donald, review: if only school science lessons had been this vivid

    If, like me, you waved goodbye to the sciences at the age of 16 and have felt insecure about it ever since, then Youniverse is the book you need. Reading Elsie Burch Donald’s brisk but engaging whistle-stop guide to science in the modern world acts as an odd sort of Proustian madeleine, one that takes you back to Bunsen burners, ticker-tape timers and strange objects in formaldehyde, stored tantalisingly out of reach in glass-panelled shelves, only to be taken down and examined as an end-of-term

  • Richard Osman: Trying to make the world a better place

    The TV star and author shares his life lessons on regret, ageing and doing good.

  • How Living Through 9/11 in New York City Prepared Me for the Pandemic

    " During both 9/11 and the height of the pandemic I felt like I couldn’t possibly leave where I was from—like being a New Yorker was my identity."

  • The 11 Best Books Based on True Stories

    From novels to historical fiction, sometimes the best stories are based on reality. While literature can bring readers to a faraway galaxy or a disturbing dystopia, sometimes the best writing stems from reality. From time to time, historical fiction authors incorporate real-life people and stories into their works, extending the genre beyond just fiction set in the past.

  • Just How Rich Are Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

    What do Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? Don't Sink The Ship: 28 CEOs That Have Saved or Sunk Major...

  • This is a test from Cision Canada

    THE QUICK BROWN FOX JUMPS OVER THE LAZY DOG'S TAIL This is a test from Cision Canada for Cœur & VitÆ.

  • Photographing September 11: How They Feel 20 Years Later

    20 years have passed since two commercial planes struck the twin towers. You don't need me to tell you what happened that day. Everyone has their own theories and opinions of the truth. And while that may divide people, one thing we all agree on is how traumatic that event was for the people of New York. Amongst the people fighting the struggles of that tragic day were photographers. Out on the front line, they felt compelled to document the harrowing events happening around them. Two decades la

  • Total private renting bill ‘has shrunk by 28% for millennials since 2017’

    The rental bill for 41 to 25-year-olds has fallen from a peak of £33.3 billion in 2017 to £24 billion projected across this year, Hamptons said.

  • Patricia Highsmith’s Diaries Among Titles Up for Grabs at Venice’s Book Adaptation Rights Market

    From Patricia Highsmith’s diaries to French graphic novels, the 6th edition of the Book Adaptation Rights Market (BARM) at the Venice Production Bridge film market, gave publishers a welcome chance to meet face-to-face with producers interested in good writing for the screen. The three-day event hosted meetings between top European publishers, and their production partners, […]

  • "Countdown bin Laden": Hunting the al Qaeda leader

    CBS News correspondent John Dickerson sits down with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, author of the book "Countdown bin Laden," to discuss the raid on the al Qaeda leader's compound, and President Obama's decision to go forward with the Navy SEAL operation that had a high possibility of failure.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Beyond the Vaccine, Moderna Continues to Dazzle Investors

    The COVID-19 pandemic has seen its presence linger, with increased viral circulation causing mutations and variants to spring up. These new strains have underlined and cemented the need for effective vaccines, and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is considered to be at the forefront of that market. The biotech company has seen its valuation nearly double since mid-July, and due to its strong pipeline is now taking on more of a reputation as a “platform technology,” or disruption company. (See Moderna stock

  • Football’s Gambling Boom Has Investors Betting on the House

    (Bloomberg) -- The house always wins.That’s what investors are betting this football season when Americans are expected to wager more than $20 billion.Shares of DraftKings Inc., Penn National Gaming Inc., and Caesars Entertainment Inc. have rallied more than 20% in the past three weeks on predictions college and professional football bets will triple from a record last year.Betting platforms have seen a flood of new users after going live in six additional states this year, bringing the total to

  • These 3 Stocks Could Rally Over 60%, Says BMO

    In recent sessions, we’ve seen conflicting trends pulling at the stock market. Overall, stocks are up. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date gain of 20%, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. But overlaid on that, we’ve seen several down sessions in a row, and both indexes are off their peak. It’s a situation that puts investors in a difficult position, trying to decide which trend will win out as 2021 starts to wind down. Covering the market for BMO Capital, chief investment strategist Brian Belski notes the conf

  • Oracle Reports Earnings Monday. Here’s What To Expect.

    Shares have rallied 40% this year amid growing investor confidence in the company's gradual shift of more of its business to the cloud.