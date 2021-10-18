Islamic Banking Software Market to grow by USD 3.88 bn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Islamic banking software market is anticipated to grow by USD 3.88 bn from 2021 to 2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 19.33%. The market has been segmented by application (retail, corporate, and others) and geography (MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America).
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the issue of smart cards by banks, increasing Sukuk issuance, and mobility in the banking industry will drive the growth of the Islamic banking software market from 2021 to 2025. However, the lack of expertise, awareness, and training might hamper the market growth.
Company Profiles
The Islamic banking software market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including AutoSoft Dynamics Pvt. Ltd., ICS Financial Systems Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Turnkey Systems Group, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Oracle Corp., Path Solutions K.S.C.C., Sopra Steria Group SA, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Temenos AG.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the Islamic banking software market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By application, the market is classified into retail, corporate, and others. The retail segment contributes the largest share of the market.
By geography, the market is classified into MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America. MEA will have the largest share of the market.
Islamic Banking Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 19.33%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 3.88 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
24.10
Regional analysis
MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America
Performing market contribution
MEA at 71%
Key consumer countries
Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AutoSoft Dynamics Pvt. Ltd., ICS Financial Systems Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Turnkey Systems Group, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Oracle Corp., Path Solutions K.S.C.C., Sopra Steria Group SA, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Temenos AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
