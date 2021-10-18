U.S. markets closed

Islamic Banking Software Market to grow by USD 3.88 bn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Islamic banking software market is anticipated to grow by USD 3.88 bn from 2021 to 2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 19.33%. The market has been segmented by application (retail, corporate, and others) and geography (MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America).

Attractive Opportunities in Islamic Banking Software Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Free Sample Report and explore growth opportunities in the Islamic banking software market.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the issue of smart cards by banks, increasing Sukuk issuance, and mobility in the banking industry will drive the growth of the Islamic banking software market from 2021 to 2025. However, the lack of expertise, awareness, and training might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles

The Islamic banking software market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including AutoSoft Dynamics Pvt. Ltd., ICS Financial Systems Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Turnkey Systems Group, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Oracle Corp., Path Solutions K.S.C.C., Sopra Steria Group SA, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Temenos AG.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the Islamic banking software market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By application, the market is classified into retail, corporate, and others. The retail segment contributes the largest share of the market.

  • By geography, the market is classified into MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America. MEA will have the largest share of the market.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

  • Fintech Software Market: The fintech software market has been segmented by end-user (banking, insurance, and securities) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

  • Third-Party Banking Software Market: The third-party banking software market has been segmented by end-user (retail users and corporate users), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), application (core banking software, asset and wealth management software, and other banking software), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Islamic Banking Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 19.33%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 3.88 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

24.10

Regional analysis

MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

MEA at 71%

Key consumer countries

Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AutoSoft Dynamics Pvt. Ltd., ICS Financial Systems Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Turnkey Systems Group, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Oracle Corp., Path Solutions K.S.C.C., Sopra Steria Group SA, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Temenos AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

View Free Sample Report for more highlights on the Islamic banking software market

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/islamic-banking-software-market-to-grow-by-usd-3-88-bn-from-2021-to-2025technavio-301402078.html

SOURCE Technavio

