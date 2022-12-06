U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

Islamic Coin Joins The United Nations at COP27 Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Change Conference

Islamic Coin
·3 min read

Islamic Coin, the Shariah-compliant, ethics first digital money, was presented at the United Nations COP27 Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Zug, Switzerland, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Islamic Coin, the Shariah-compliant, ethics first digital money, was presented at the United Nations COP27 Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh. Co-founder Mohammed AlKaff AlHashmi offered SDG aligned solutions, on a panel of international experts on sustainability.

The conference, held in Egypt, included remarks by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, as well as leading luminaries on climate change and global climate action. Islamic Coin, a native token of the environment-friendly and Shariah-compliant Haqq Blockchain, is an advocate for technology led sustainability efforts worldwide.

Positioning itself at the forefront of social action and philanthropy, and having recently attracted over $200m in private investment, Islamic Coin has appeared at a UN backed event for a second time. Islamic Coin’s SDG debut was at New York’s International Youth Conference, that is also supported by the United Nations.

Heralding in an era of unity and cooperation on charity and sustainable entrepreneurship, Islamic Coin’s Fatwa, an edict by leading Muslim authorities, provides for an Evergreen DAO, that has already started to manage and execute the Coin’s investment and philanthropy strategy for the world’s Muslim community and beyond.

“It was insightful to learn about Islamic Coin’s strategy and ongoing activities in the field of digital finance support for climate and SDG action empowerment” commented Miroslav Polzer, CEO of IAAI GloCha, strategic director of the Climate Chain Coalition and European Climate Pact ambassador.

Targeting 1.1 billion Muslim internet users worldwide, as well as supporters of fair and transparent finance, Islamic Coin has already attracted attention from leading figureheads in both traditional and Islamic finance, and has secured support from Royal Families in the UAE.

The Advisory Board features H.E. Sheikh Khalifa Bin Mohammed bin Khalid AL Nahyan, H.E. Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum Al Maktoum and H.E. Sheikh Mohammad Bin Khalifa Bin Mohammad Bin Khalid Al Nahyan. The Executive Board includes Hussein Al Meeza, an acclaimed award-winning banker with over 45 years of experience spanning the Islamic banking, finance and insurance sectors, one of the key personalities involved in establishing Dubai Islamic Bank – the first fully fledged Islamic Bank in the world. The Board’s impressive roster also includes Khamis Buharoon AI Shamsi, the former Assistant Director of the Finance Division, and Assistant Director of the Internal Audit Division of the Central Bank of the UAE. Traditional Finance has also taken notice. The Executive Board also recently welcomed Greg Gigliotti, CEO, Chief Investment Officer and Founding Partner of Xtellus Advisors. A respected fund manager with experience at Goldman Sachs and other global institutions, Mr Gigliotti managed a portfolio of over $16 Billion during his career.

Islamic Coin’s Shariah Board is led by Sheikh Dr. Nizam Mohammed Saleh Yaquby, recognized by Bloomberg as ‘The Gatekeeper’ of a $2 trillion market for Islamic financial products. Sheikh Yaquby sits on the Shariah boards of top international finance including HSBC, Lloyds TSB and Barclays; France’s BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole and Citigroup.

Islamic Coin will be rolling out on global exchanges shortly.

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

Contact Details

Contact Name : Mohammed AlKaff AlHashmi

Contact email : sham@haqq.network

Location : Zug, Switzerland

Company : Islamic Coin


