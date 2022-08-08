Islamic finance Market 2022 to Showing Impressive Growth by 2030 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

Proficient Market Insights

PUNE, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Islamic finance Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. This report gives data about Types, Application, Revenue, Growth Rate, Gross edge, with job of top players in market. This article contains financial changes during years with Impact of COVID-19 on Islamic finance market. The global Islamic finance market is growing moderately, because of the strong investments in the Halal Sectors, infrastructure, and Sukuk bonds, especially through electronic modes in all products and services. The factors driving the growth of the market are directing investment toward the tremendous growth opportunities in the promising Islamic sectors. The industry’s total worth, according to key industry stakeholder organizations, across its three main sectors (banking, capital markets, and TAKĀFUL), was estimated to be USD 2.05 trillion in 2017, marking an 8.3% growth in assets in USD terms, and reversing the preceding two years of assets’ growth stagnation (2017: USD 1.89 trillion vs. 2016: USD 1.88 trillion).

Islamic finance Market Report Contains: -

Complete overview of the global Islamic finance Market

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Islamic finance markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of Islamic finance market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Islamic finance market and current trends in the enterprise

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Bank Al-Rajhi, Dubai Islamic Bank, and Kuwait House Finance, are among the major players present in the region.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244180?utm_source=ng

Islamic finance Market Segmentation: -

Global SUKUK outstanding surged by a record 25.6% to close at USD 399.9 billion as at end 2017 [2016: USD 318.5 billion], as per industry sources, on the back of strong sovereign and multilateral issuances in key Islamic Finance markets to support respective budgetary expenditures. This included debut entries into the sovereign SUKUK market by Saudi Arabia and Nigeria, as well as the pan-African multilateral development finance institution, Africa Finance Corporation.

Key Market Trends

Islamic Banking is the Largest Segment

Islamic banking is the largest sector in the Islamic finance industry, contributing to 71%, or USD 1.72 trillion, of the industry’s assets. The sector is supported by an array of commercial, wholesale, and other types of banks. Yet commercial banking remains the main contributor to the sector’s growth. There were 505 Islamic banks in 2017, including 207 Islamic Banking windows. However, the number of players is not necessarily indicative of the size of the industry, in terms of assets. Islamic finance’s second-largest market, Saudi Arabia, has 16 Islamic banks, including windows, which is less than the smaller markets of Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

With the rapidly growing popularity of mobile banking, particularly among younger people, according to PwC’s 2018 Digital Banking Consumer Survey, a growing number of digital-only, or ‘disruptor banks’ with no physical branches, have emerged. Islamic banks are also catching up on this trend, with the launch of digital-only subsidiaries, such as Gulf International Bank’s Meem in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, and Albaraka Türk‘s insha in Germany and other European countries with large Muslim communities.

Islamic banking is commonly seen to have two advantages over conventional banking. The first is a perception that Islamic banks are bound to a higher moral standard. They will not take on irresponsible amounts of risk or pay outsize bonuses to their top bankers. The second is that earnings come from identifiable assets, not opaque combinations of derivatives and securities. Because Islamic banks cannot make money through interest, they rely on ties to tangible assets, such as real estate and equity, charging ‘rent’ instead of interest.

GCC Regional Overview

Shariah-compliant assets represent a significant portion of total banking assets of the GCC. While in the Middle East & North African (MENA) region, Islamic Banking assets represent 14% of total banking assets. In the GCC, the market share of Islamic banking crossed the 25% threshold, which suggests that Islamic banks have become systemically important in these countries.

GCC Islamic banking assets reached USD 490 billion by the end of June 2013, with Saudi Arabia dominating the region with a 49% share, followed by the United Arab Emirates (19%), Kuwait (16%), Qatar (11%), and Bahrain (5%). This segment is still nascent in Oman (Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), (2015)). Islamic banking has acquired systemic proportions in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, in line with IFSB’s definition of systemic, at least 15% of banking system assets. Retail Islamic banking in Bahrain has reached systemic proportions with a 27% asset share in retail banking, and a 13% asset share in total retail and wholesale banking. Oman’s entry in Islamic Banking was in late 2012.

Competitive Landscape

The global Islamic finance market is fragmented with a large number of players trying to grab a significant chunk of the developing market. In some regions, like Asia and Africa, it is moderately growing with the presence of a large number of local players and some major players. However, GCC is a highly competitive market, with the presence of large number of international players. Bank Al-Rajhi, Dubai Islamic Bank, and Kuwait House Finance, are among the major players present in the region.

"Islamic finance Market Size 2022" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. This report provides information about Size, Types, Application, Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Gross margin, opportunities with future risk analysis. The report also describes top company profiles that present in market with trends worldwide. This article contains financial changes during years with Impact of COVID-19 on Islamic finance market.

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244180?utm_source=ng

Key Players in the Islamic finance Market: -

Bank Al-Rajhi,

Dubai Islamic Bank,

Kuwait House Finance

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244180?utm_source=ng

Detailed TOC of Global Islamic Finance Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2022 - 2030)

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 SEGMENTATION - BY FINANCIAL MODES

5.1.1 Islamic Banking

5.1.2 Islamic Insurance : Takaful

5.1.3 Islamic Bonds

5.1.4 Islamic Funds : Equities and Other Instruments

5.2 GEOGRAPHY

5.2.1 GCC

5.2.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.2.1.3 Qatar

5.2.1.4 Kuwait

5.2.1.5 Bahrain

5.2.1.6 Oman

5.2.2 Middle East & North Africa (MENA) ex GCC

5.2.2.1 Iran

5.2.2.2 Egypt

5.2.2.3 Rest of Middle East & North Africa

5.2.3 Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 Malaysia

5.2.3.2 Indonesia

5.2.3.3 Brunei

5.2.3.4 Pakistan

5.2.3.5 Rest of Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Europe

5.2.4.1 United Kingdom

5.2.4.2 Ireland

5.2.4.3 Italy

5.2.4.4 Luxembourg

5.2.5 Americas

5.2.5.1 United States

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here: https://proficientmarketinsights.com/TOC/14244180?utm_source=ng#TOC

Key Benefits of Islamic finance Market Research Report:

Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence AI Chips Market

Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/14244180?utm_source=ng

About Proficient market insights:

Proficient market insights is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Proficient market insights Phone : +1 424 253 0807 Phone : +44 203 239 8187 Email : sales@proficientmarketinsights.com Web: https://proficientmarketinsights.com/



