U.S. markets open in 7 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,868.00
    +18.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,232.00
    +179.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,236.00
    +60.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.10
    +8.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.50
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0621
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.48
    -0.94 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2162
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9740
    +0.2440 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,840.18
    +10.15 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.97
    +0.79 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Island Aviation Orders Two De Havilland Canada Twin Otter Series 400 Aircraft

·3 min read

  • Launch of service from Manila will signal the return of Twin Otter operation to the Philippines

  • Images relating to this release are available at https://dehavilland.com/en/media

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") announced today that Island Aviation, Inc. has signed a firm purchase agreement to acquire two new Twin Otter Series 400 aircraft. Founded in 2003 as A. Soriano Aviation, Inc., Island Aviation is a charter airline based in the Philippines.

Twin Otter Series 400 (CNW Group/De Havilland Aircraft of Canada)
Twin Otter Series 400 (CNW Group/De Havilland Aircraft of Canada)

"We selected the Twin Otter to support our operations because of its long record of in-service reliability and low operating cost," said Captain Emmanuel ("Butch") Generoso, Chief Operating Officer, Island Aviation, Inc. "We are looking forward to the re-introduction of Twin Otters to our fleet where they will service the exclusive resort, Amanpulo with flights from Manila.

"De Havilland Canada is delighted to see the Twin Otter return to operation in the Philippines after a long absence and with such an experienced and well-regarded operator as Island Aviation," said Philippe Poutissou, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, De Havilland Canada.

About Twin Otter Aircraft

The Twin Otter has earned a reputation around the globe for its versatility and reliability in a variety of extreme environments. From executive and private travel, to commercial operations in some of the most challenging conditions on earth, the number of operators and breadth of industries supported by the Twin Otter are a testament to its flexibility and durability.

The Twin Otter also boasts unrivaled versatility within each of its many operational applications. As a regional connectivity transportation solution, it is used worldwide for island hopping and commuter travel, offering flexible quick-change interior options in its configurable 19-passenger cabin. Additionally, its robust fuselage, convertible cabin and exceptional performance capabilities allow for effective industrial support, critical infrastructure, environmental monitoring, special missions, and cargo transport operations.

The Twin Otter Series 400 provides the versatility, flexibility and performance to satisfy a wide variety of operational requirements. More than 140 Twin Otter Series 400 aircraft have been delivered to customers around the world.

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With more than 5,000 aircraft delivered, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) is well established across the globe and our talented team of aviation professionals is dedicated to advancing our near-100-year reputation for excellence in innovation, production and customer support. Our aircraft operate reliably in some of the world's harshest climates and provide vital connections between rural communities and urban centres – transporting essential cargo and millions of passengers annually. Our aircraft also support a wide variety of special mission operations including aerial firefighting, search and rescue, medical evacuation, reconnaissance and coastal surveillance. In February 2022, De Havilland Canada became the operating brand for the companies that previously operated as Longview Aviation, Viking Air Ltd, Pacific Sky Training and De Havilland Canada. https://dehavilland.com

For further information: Philippa King, De Havilland Canada, philippa.king@dehavilland.com

SOURCE De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing gets needed MAX extension added to spending bill

    Boeing has lobbied hard for months for a regulatory waiver to help get its MAX 10 and MAX 7 jets to market.

  • Boeing stock gains altitude on deadline extension for 737 MAX planes

    Boeing Co. shares rose 1.4% on Tuesday after the 4,155 page omnibus spending package includes an extension for the aircraft maker's Dec. 27 deadline for 737 MAX 7 and 10 certification. The measure in the omnibus bill will require some safety improvements, but short of what current law would demand on all 737 MAX jets to be manufactured under certification rules by safety officials. Boeing has said it would be forced to scrap the MAX 7 and the MAX 10 if it had to meet a deadline of Dec. 27 to get

  • The cargo hauling aircraft with no pilots on board

    Rejecting deliveries to the doorstep, some drone makers are betting on bigger pilot-free aircraft.

  • Norfolk Southern train derails after collision with semitruck

    The train hit a semitruck that was not able to clear the tracks in time, causing a major disruption, officials said.

  • Mi-8 helicopter crashes and burns again during landing in Russia

    A Mi-8 helicopter crashed and burned while landing in Russia for the second time in three days. This time, the accident occurred in Magadan Oblast in Russia [Russia's Far East - ed.]. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, quoting a report by the Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation Details: On the morning of 19 December, a Mi-8T helicopter burned down while landing in the village of Takhtoyamsk in the Olsky district of

  • Phoenix airport Sky Train to the Rental Car Center opens Tuesday. Here's what we know

    The PHX Sky Train Stage 2 extension opens Dec. 20 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Here's how the new service will benefit travelers.

  • Very chill: Textron Aviation adding electric AC to King Air 360 turboprop

    A Wichita-built turboprop aircraft is getting an upgrade operators will find especially cool. Textron Aviation on Monday announced its Beechcraft King Air 360 will soon include an electrically driven air conditioning unit as standard equipment. The system will provide better climate control in the cabin both on the ground and in flight, with the new equipment expected on King Air 360 deliveries within the next few months.

  • U.S. FAA proposes airworthiness criteria for Archer Aviation air taxi

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday issued the airworthiness criteria that Archer Aviation will need to meet for its M001 air taxi to be certified for use. The FAA released the criteria for public comment of Archer's electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The release comes after the FAA made a similar announcement in November for Joby Aviation's Model JAS4-1 eVTOL.

  • FedEx Earnings Drop Highlights a Slowing Economy

    The company delivers packages for businesses and consumers all over the globe. Its commentary isn't good news.

  • Here's Why Archer Daniels (ADM) Seems a Promising Pick

    Archer Daniels (ADM) remains on track with the Readiness goals. Its Nutrition segment is performing impressively.

  • 3 Solar Stocks to Watch Amid Supply-Chain Challenges

    U.S. solar industry players are set to gain from increasing residential installations and the Inflation Reduction Act amid supply-related headwinds. One may keep a tab on ENPH, FSLR and RUN.

  • Musk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on Engineering Teams

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk confirmed he will step down as chief executive officer of Twitter Inc. after finding a successor, though he plans to retain control over the company’s engineering teams.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on Engineering TeamsMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be Relea

  • 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

    These three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed funds can help you maximize your retirement portfolio returns.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Stocks That Doubled in 2022

    In a gloomy 2022, these three stocks have snapped the overall bearish trend and rewarded investors handsomely. The runs could be far from over, as indicated by their strong earnings outlooks.

  • Homebuilder sentiment plunges in December for 12th straight month

    Builder sentiment in the market for single-family homes fell in December to the lowest level in 10 years as high mortgage rates decimate the housing market.

  • How Macro Factors Are Influencing Bitcoin Prices

    Tom Dunleavy, senior research analyst at crypto data firm Messari, discusses the biggest macro headwinds impacting bitcoin's price and the wider crypto markets. Plus, his take on Coinbase shares hitting a fresh all-time low Tuesday as it continues to struggle with low trading volume amid falling crypto prices.

  • Binance Losing Auditing Partner Mazars Leaves Crypto Questions Unanswered

    French auditing firm Mazars, which had published proof-of-reserves for Binance and other exchanges, on Friday announced it cut ties with its clients in the crypto industry.

  • Chart of the Day: This Restaurant Operator Is Ready to Break Out

    Chipotle Mexican Grill is one wild stock chart. Price moves in huge ranges, no doubt because it is such a high priced stock and it's held firm by big institutions and insiders. But one may get frustrated by the back and forth sideways movement of Chipotle.

  • TRV vs. SIGI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    TRV vs. SIGI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Citgo Petroleum on track for $2.5 billion profit in 2022 - supervisory board

    Refiner Citgo Petroleum is on track for a $2.5 billion profit this year, which it plans to use for repaying debt and invest in the reliability of its operations, the board that supervises the Houston-based company said on Monday. Citgo, owned by Venezuela's state company PDVSA but controlled by an interim government formed in 2019, is increasingly under pressure by creditors of Venezuela who want the company auctioned off to pay for pending debt and expropriation claims made during late President Hugo Chavez's rule. In November, Citgo reported third quarter earnings of $477 million on strong margins and higher throughput at its 750,000-barrel-per-day refining network.