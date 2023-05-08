The island that became an unlikely heat pump champion

Holy Trinity - Geoff Pugh

Angela Le-Sueur has no regrets about installing a heat pump at her church.

“It’s brilliant,” she says, speaking outside the parish hall at the ancient Holy Trinity Church, Jersey, where she is Lay Reader.

“We did underfloor heating with it and now we don’t need to worry about it. And the lovely thing is the church is drying out, because it keeps it at constant temperature. It just ticks over, and it saves us money.”

Holy Trinity made the decision to adopt the device almost 15 years ago, installing a ground source heat pump instead of oil-fired central heating when its creaking system needed replacing.

Many in Jersey are making the same move as the self-governing Channel Island grapples with increasingly familiar challenges: bills, carbon emissions, and energy security.

Jersey is emerging as an unlikely heat pump hotspot, with an estimated 2.5-5pc of homes on the island already relying on the devices.

Up to 100 are being installed each year, a number likely to rise significantly in future. Jersey’s government wants to ban new fossil fuel heating systems in new and old homes from 2026, and is set to promise grants to help with cleaner replacements: £5,000 match-funding, or up to £10,000 for low income households, with no need to match funds.

The Channel Island offers a glimpse into the possible future for the rest of the United Kingdom, with governments in Westminster and Holyrood both pushing heat pumps as a key part of their net zero plans.

“You just feel you’ve got to do it at some point – it’s the way of the world at the moment,” says Michael Cotillard, one Jersey resident who has taken the leap.

Michael and Karen Cotillard - Geoff Pugh

The grandfather has installed two large heat pumps on the inside of the garden wall to heat his home on the north of the island.

“My concern was the noise of the fans,” he says. “They say at 10m you shouldn’t be able to hear the noise, so those are 12 metres away.”

Many residents are turning to the devices and other electrical heating as a way to manage their money.

About half of Jersey's 40,000-odd homes still rely on oil-fired central heating but see-sawing crude prices caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine leave these systems vulnerable to large price swings.

Jersey gets almost all of its electricity from France, where it is mainly generated from carbon-friendly nuclear and hydropower. Jersey Electricity, the majority state-owned monopoly utility, has kept rates relatively low and stable even as prices have soared in the UK and Europe last year.

“I haven’t put in an oil boiler in maybe 15 years,” says local plumber Sean Mitchell. “Electricity is cheaper here.”

The standard unit rate in Jersey is 17.5 pence per kilowatt-hour, with off-peak prices as low as 9.51 per KWh. UK households currently pay 33.2p per KWh, although Jersey’s service charges are separate.

Sean Mitchell - Geoff Pugh

Plenty still complain of high bills on an expensive island, however. Heat pumps are growing in interest in part because they can help keep bills lower than a standard electric boiler.

The devices run on electricity to draw warmth from the outside air, extracting more energy than they consume.

“The rule of thumb is that with an electric boiler or any of these non heat-pump technologies, you put a pound in and you get a pound out,” says Ian Wilson, energy solutions manager at Jersey Electricity.

“But a heat pump, if you get it right, you could put a pound in and get £5 out. If you don’t get it so right, you could still put a pound in and get three pounds out.”

However, with upfront costs estimated at up to £15,000 for a standard family home, the increase in interest in heat pumps in Jersey is so far being led by wealthier residents.

Matt Godel, founder of Jersey domestic renewable energy installer Isle-Eco, says the island’s wealthier residents are the ones currently driving a “significant” increase in demand.

“Definitely people who are a bit more established, maybe second or third-homeowners,” he says. “The younger generation, not so much [...] The main two reasons are savings on energy bills, especially more recently, and the push on carbon emissions.”

However, that may change with the looming introduction of government grants.

Besides financial reasons, many residents are also turning to heat pumps for environmental reasons.

With its population of less than 110,000 and no heavy industry to speak of, Jersey’s carbon dioxide emissions are comparatively tiny: 358,425 tonnes in 2021,dwarfed by the UK’s 425m tonnes. On a per capita basis, Jersey’s emissions are about 50pc lower. Driving and heating make up the bulk of emissions.

None the less, it is keen not to lag behind efforts to tackle global warming, mindful of the carbon footprint of the goods it imports and the flights bringing in tourists, as well as the global influence of its finance industry.

“As a small island we still have a large impact on other people’s carbon,” says Hilary Jeune, Jersey’s first minister for energy and climate change.

Residents are also conscious of the implications of climate change: families were evacuated from valley homes in January due to heavy rains and Jersey Royal potato farmers have warned about the impact of climate change on their crops.

“Within six months we’d gone from a hosepipe ban to people being evacuated on canoes,” adds Jeune.

Patrick Ryan, a former member of Jersey’s parliament, says he and his wife Wendy are considering installing the devices because “we want to be environmentally conscious”.

Mrs Ryan says they would be willing to take the upfront financial hit.

“We are not banking on the Government helping, but if they do it would be nice. If heat pumps had been more readily available and cheap, we would have done it maybe 10 years ago.”

However, not everyone is so gung-ho.

“How long would it take me to get my money back?” says Peter Statt, who built his home in Jersey decades ago.

Peter Statt - Geoff Pugh

He switched from oil to electric heating about three years ago, but says he would consider a heat pump too expensive even with bill savings.

“I’m going to be 76 soon. It might be up to 10 years before you get your money back, which may benefit anyone who takes on the heating after I am gone.”

Andium Homes, the largest social housing landlord on the island, does not use fossil fuel heating at any of its 4,700 homes, but uses electric heating rather than heat pumps partly because of the upfront costs of the units.

Overall, however, demand is on the rise, with efforts to make sure there are enough qualified engineers to meet demand.

“Our biggest concern on the island is that we don't have the green skills,” says Jeune.

Jersey’s government has been funding training for new heat pump engineers at the local Highlands College to try and make sure the supply chain can cope.

Mitchell, the plumber, says there’s already a shortage of plumbers on the island.

“The money is better in Ireland and in Europe,” he says, “and it’s getting more expensive to live here.”

Godel deems the 2026 target “ambitious”, but says it’s “all moving in the right direction”.

At Holy Trinity, enthusiasm has not waned. Mrs Le-Sueur, who is married to the head of Trinity parish, Philip Le-Sueur, says: “It’s never cold inside.”

