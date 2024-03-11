Island fusion food truck, chef's dream to open in Lubbock

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal local business news

Island cuisine will meet Lubbock soon, with a new fusion food truck operated by a former Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort chef.

Ziggy's Island Grill, a fusion food truck featuring global island cuisine, hopes to open by early April. The owner, Kirk DeLong, hopes to turn it into a unique experience.

"It's going to be an experience, and that sounds kind of cliché, but we're going to have a lot to offer," DeLong said. "We want it to be fun for everybody."

Along with fresh island flavors, the food truck will have a seating area set up. There will be island music, surfing videos and activities for children.

DeLong knew he wanted to be a chef when he was in high school. He joined the military to pay for his education at the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco.

His career has taken him to:

Waldorf Astoria Resort Grand Wailea, in Wailea, Hawaii.

Bistro Molokini in Wailea.

Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort in California.

The Fresh American in Lubbock, which opened in 2023.

During a visit with his sister, who lives in Tahoka, several years ago, DeLong "fell in love" with the area. His family found a house they liked and put in an offer.

"We were driving back (to California), I think we were in Arizona and got a call that (the homeowners) were going to take us up on the offer," DeLong said. "We, as a family, collectively in the car said we're going to take a chance. We're going to move to Texas and uproot from California. The quality of life out here and people are so nice."

DeLong helped set up The Fresh American, 3715 114th St., and once he felt it was up and running, he decided to follow his dream.

"I decided to do what I always wanted to do, and start my own business," DeLong said. "I'm 51 years old, and I'm finally going to be my own boss. I'm pretty happy in the scope that I'm going to have the opportunity to kind of be my own shot caller and do some cuisine that is dear to my heart."

That cuisine includes Hawaiian, Polynesian and Asian influences. The truck's menu could feature spring rolls, potstickers, grilled fish tacos and mochi.

"Come prepared for nice and delicious food, and have a good time," DeLong said.

DeLong also has his sight set on eventually opening more food trucks and a restaurant with a sand volleyball court. People can visit ziggysislandgrill.com or follow Ziggy's on Facebook.

