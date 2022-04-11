Island Pacific Celebrates Filipino Food Month

WALNUT, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- April has been heralded as Filipino Food Month (Buwan ng Kalutong Pilipino) through Presidential Proclamation No. 469 signed in 2018. The celebration is aimed at preserving and promoting Filipino culinary traditions. Island Pacific Filipino Grocery store has several celebrations for community members to enjoy Filipino Food Month!

For a Home Cooked Filipino Meal, a must try is Island Pacific's PhilHouse. If one is looking to try authentic Filipino Food. During the week of Holy Week, observed before Easter, PhilHouse is offering its LEN10 Limited Edition Special Deals until Easter Sunday for you to choose from at any PhilHouse brand near you. For pre-orders, call Island Pacific or visit your nearest PhilHouse. Hurry your orders, limited time only! For our store locations, please visit https://islandpacificmarket.com/stores/

Island Pacific Oxnard celebrated its 10th year anniversary on National Pancit Day!

Last April 9 also happened to be National Pancit Day. In Filipino culture, pancit is a staple food at parties and get togethers, just like lumpia. Pancit refers to various traditional noodle dishes in Filipino cuisine. There are numerous kinds of pancit and each name is often based on the type of noodles used, method of cooking, place of origin, or ingredients. Coincidentally, Island Pacific Filipino Grocery Store in Oxnard also celebrated its 10th year anniversary on the same day! And what better way to commemorate this occasion than throwing a pancit party and recognizing the staff that have served their community from the very beginning? Customers enjoyed when Philippine R&B Prince JayR serenaded. Guests also participated in the Pinoy party games like Bingo and Sendwave, a remittance app awarded $500 to a lucky Bonus Reward Loyalty Member.

Online Cooking Demo of Ube Cheesecake

To add to the fun, InstantPot Filipino Cookbook authors Tisha Gondo and Jorell Domingo shared an online cooking demo of Ube Cheesecake that you can currently view on the Island Pacific's official Facebook page. All ingredients used to make Ube Cheesecake were sourced at Island Pacific. People should also join their community Facebook Page for more Filipino recipes using the InstantPot.

Philippine Consulate event on April 23 at West Covina Island Pacific

Together with the Philippine Consulate of Los Angeles, supported by Mama Sita's Foundation, Island Pacific's resident Chef Donita Rose will be preparing an in person demo, cooking pancit and Filipino barbeque for invited guests, hosted by Ruby Rodriguez, with special surprise musical performances as well. The live event will also be streamed online on Island Pacific's official Facebook page.

[Island Pacific is supermarket chain dedicated to promoting Filipino Food and Seafood to the rest of the world. It is headquartered in Walnut, California and currently has 17 supermarket branches serving communities in California and Las Vegas.]

