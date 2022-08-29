U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

Islandsbanki hf.: Conclusion of covered bond offering

Islandsbanki hf.
·1 min read
Islandsbanki hf.
Islandsbanki hf.

Íslandsbanki hf. has today concluded an offering of covered bonds. Total demand amounted to ISK 8,500m.

The non-index linked issue ISB CB 27 was sold for an amount of ISK 1,300m at a yield of 6.90%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 2,020m with a yield ranging from 6.85% - 7.04%.  The total nominal amount issued in the series is ISK 55,140m.

The index linked issue ISB CBI 28 was sold for an amount of ISK 6,300m at a yield of 2.20%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 6.480m with a yield ranging from 2.10% - 2.23%. The total nominal amount issued in the series is ISK 43,500m.

No offers were received for the non-index linked issue ISB CBF 27.

For further information:  Investor Relations - ir@islandsbanki.is


