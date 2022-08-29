Islandsbanki hf.: Conclusion of covered bond offering

Islandsbanki hf.

Íslandsbanki hf. has today concluded an offering of covered bonds. Total demand amounted to ISK 8,500m.

The non-index linked issue ISB CB 27 was sold for an amount of ISK 1,300m at a yield of 6.90%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 2,020m with a yield ranging from 6.85% - 7.04%. The total nominal amount issued in the series is ISK 55,140m.

The index linked issue ISB CBI 28 was sold for an amount of ISK 6,300m at a yield of 2.20%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 6.480m with a yield ranging from 2.10% - 2.23%. The total nominal amount issued in the series is ISK 43,500m.

No offers were received for the non-index linked issue ISB CBF 27.

For further information: Investor Relations - ir@islandsbanki.is



