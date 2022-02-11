U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,474.25
    -23.25 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,003.00
    -136.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,593.00
    -108.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,035.60
    -12.90 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.31
    +0.43 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.00
    -10.40 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    -0.57 (-2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1392
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.05
    +5.09 (+25.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3558
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0310
    +0.0010 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,369.27
    -1,156.55 (-2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.07
    -15.11 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,612.65
    -59.75 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Islandsbanki hf.: Publication of 2021 reports

Islandsbanki hf.
·3 min read
Islandsbanki hf.
Islandsbanki hf.

Íslandsbanki has today published the Bank´s Annual and Sustainability report, Pillar 3 report, the Impact and Allocation report for Íslandsbanki´s Sustainable Financing Framework and Financed emissions report, initial PCAF results for 2020 and 2019.

Annual and Sustainability Report

The Report provides a comprehensive overview of the Bank´s operations and strategy during 2021.

The sustainability chapter of the report highlights the sustainability milestones of the year. The Bank is committed to being a force for good in society.

The Report is available in both English and will be available in Icelandic as of 17 February 2022.

Pillar 3 Report

The Report contains information on risk management, risk measurement, material risk exposures, capital adequacy and liquidity adequacy, in accordance with Icelandic law and European regulation. The Report provides market participants and other stakeholders with information that facilitates a better understanding of the Bank's risk profile. The report is in English.

Allocation and Impact Report

The Allocation and Impact Report for Íslandsbanki's Sustainable Financing Framework gives an overview of the first three months of the implementation and reports on the environmental and social impact of the eligible assets already approved under the Framework. The report is in English.

Financed emissions

Íslandsbanki has published its initial estimates of the financed emissions for 2020 and 2019 according to the PCAF methodology.

The aforementioned information, along with financials for 2021, is available on the Bank´s 2021 reports website.

For further information please contact Investor Relations – ir@islandsbanki.is.

Íslandsbanki IR releases
If you wish to receive Íslandsbanki press releases by e-mail please register at: https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/article/email_list_ir

About Íslandsbanki
With a history that dates from 1875, Íslandsbanki is an Icelandic universal bank with a strong customer focus. The Bank believes in moving Iceland forward by empowering its customers to succeed - reflecting a commitment to run a solid business that is a force for good in society. Driven by the ambition to be #1 for service, Íslandsbanki’s banking model is led by three business divisions that build and manage relationships with its customers. Íslandsbanki maintains a strong market share with the most efficient branch network in the country, supporting at the same time its customers’ move to more digital services. The Bank operates in a highly attractive market and, with its technically strong foundations and robust balance sheet, is well positioned for the opportunities that lie ahead. Íslandsbanki has a BBB/A-2 rating from S&P Global Ratings. The Bank’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Iceland Main Market.

Disclaimer
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements,” involving uncertainty and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the statements. Íslandsbanki hf. undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. It is the investor's responsibility to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which only reflect the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements should not be considered as guarantees or predictions of future events and all forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.


