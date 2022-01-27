U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,340.50
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,025.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,174.50
    +16.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,963.30
    -9.40 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.53
    +0.18 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.30
    -15.40 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.47 (-1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1194
    -0.0050 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.48
    -0.68 (-2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3411
    -0.0051 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1720
    +0.5120 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,430.37
    -1,447.71 (-3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    830.62
    -25.19 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.08
    +37.30 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
COMING UP:

Q4 GDP preview: Economists look for growth acceleration before Omicron impact

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Islandsbanki hf.: Publication of 4Q2021 results

Islandsbanki hf.
·2 min read

Íslandsbanki will publish its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after market close on 10 February 2022.

Investor meeting/webcast will take place on Friday 11 February at 8.30 Reykjavík/GMT, 9.30 London/BST, 10.30 CET

Íslandsbanki will host a webcast in English for investors and market participants on Friday 11 February at 8.30 GMT. Birna Einarsdóttir, CEO, and Jón Guðni Ómarsson, CFO, will give an overview of the financial results.

Participant registration is accessible via this link. A recording will be available after the meeting on the Investor Relations website.

To participate in the webcast via telephone and in order to be able to ask questions please use the following dial-in details:

Iceland:

+354 800 74 37

Denmark:

+45 354 45 577

Sweden:

+46 8 566 42 651

Norway:

+47 235 00 243

United Kingdom:

+44 33 330 00 804

United States:

+1 631 913 1422

Confirmation Code: 97538113#

For further information please contact Investor Relations, Margrét Lilja Hrafnkelsdóttir, ir@islandsbanki.is and tel: +354 844 4033.

Íslandsbanki IR releases
If you wish to receive Íslandsbanki press releases by e-mail please register at: https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/article/email_list_ir

About Íslandsbanki
With a history that dates from 1875, Íslandsbanki is an Icelandic universal bank with a strong customer focus. The Bank believes in moving Iceland forward by empowering its customers to succeed - reflecting a commitment to run a solid business that is a force for good in society. Driven by the ambition to be #1 for service, Íslandsbanki’s banking model is led by three business divisions that build and manage relationships with its customers. Íslandsbanki maintains a strong market share with the most efficient branch network in the country, supporting at the same time its customers’ move to more digital services. The Bank operates in a highly attractive market and, with its technically strong foundations and robust balance sheet, is well positioned for the opportunities that lie ahead. Íslandsbanki has a BBB/A-2 rating from S&P Global Ratings. The Bank’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Iceland Main Market.


