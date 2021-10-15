U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,463.41
    +25.15 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,191.13
    +278.57 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,875.25
    +51.82 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,288.77
    +14.59 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.12
    +0.81 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.40
    -30.50 (-1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    +0.0087 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2460
    +0.5690 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,563.79
    +3,382.82 (+5.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,426.47
    +19.74 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Islandsbanki hf.: Íslandsbanki concludes market making agreements for covered bonds

Islandsbanki hf.
·2 min read

Íslandsbanki hf. has signed market-making agreements with Arion bank hf., Kvika hf., and Landsbankinn regarding covered bonds issued by Íslandsbanki on NASDAQ Iceland.

The purpose of the agreements is to stimulate trading in the bonds in order to generate normal market prices and to foster effective and transparent price formation.

The market makers will place bid and ask orders for the bonds every day. Market makers are not obliged to submit bids and asks for new bond series until the series has reached ISK 3 billion and the minimum bid /ask size shall be ISK 20 million until the series has reached ISK 5 billion, when the minimum shall increase to ISK 60 million until the series has reached ISK 10 billion and then the minimum shall be ISK 80 million. Also, for those series not offered for sale via auction for the past twelve months the minimum bid/ask size shall be ISK 60 million and the minimum bid/ask size for ISB CBI 30 shall be ISK 40 million.

Individual market makers are released from their obligations on a particular trading day once the trading volume (specified as "AUTO") of that particular market maker totals ISK 500m for all series of covered bonds issued by Íslandsbanki.

The maximum bid-ask spread depends on the number of years to maturity at any given time in accordance with the table below.

Years to maturity

Maximum spread

0 - 6 months

No maximum

6 months - 2 years

0.20%

2 - 4 years

0.30%

4 -6 years

0.35%

6 - 9 years

0.60%

9 -12 years

0.70%

12 - 18 years

1.00%

18 years or more

1.15%

Inflation-linked series that are prohibited from further issuance, according to the Central Bank of Iceland's rule no. 492/2001 on indexation of savings and loans, as subsequently amended, are exempt from the aforementioned obligations on maximum spread.

In conjunction with the market-making agreements, Íslandsbanki will provide the market makers with bond lending facilities.

For further information: Investor Relations - ir@islandsbanki.is.


Recommended Stories

  • Corsair Expects Q3 Revenues to Miss Consensus Estimates; Shares Fall

    Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) declined 7% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company revealed that it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $391 million, much lower than the Street’s expectations of $485.2 million. Corsair develops and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. (See Corsair stock charts on TipRanks) The company said that the key reasons behind the poor revenue guidance are global logistics and supply c

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This company is changing how lenders gauge people's creditworthiness. It has massive growth potential and the stock price reflects that.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Thanks to this saying, many new investors target cheap-looking companies whose low share prices seem like an incredible value. Well-known for its genetic testing and ancestry services, 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) somewhat quietly keeps its sights on upending the healthcare industry.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is hot today thanks to rising oil prices, but there are still some high-yield names that you can buy and hold.

  • Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Duck Creek Technologies fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal-2021 earnings conference call. Good afternoon, and welcome to Duck Creek's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal-year 2021, which ended on August 31. On the call with me today is Mike Jackowski, Duck Creek's chief executive officer; and Vinny Chippari, Duck Creek's chief financial officer.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Bank of America raises price target for 'bright spot' Affirm

    Jason Kupferberg, Bank of America Analyst, discusses why Affirm is considered a 'clear bright spot' in the buy now, pay later space.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 41.4% this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Ocugen has been a meme stock popular with online investors for months. Ocugen received two pieces of good news this week.

  • 5 Big-Name Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 356% to 1,605% by 2025

    These well-known and widely held companies should deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next five years.

  • Why Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Beam Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, and Schrödinger Are Volatile This Week

    After the Food and Drug Administration paused Allogene Therapeutics' (NASDAQ: ALLO) clinical trials last week, the stock was crushed. The FDA's intervention appeared to spur trading by ARK Invest in Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM), Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA), and Schrödinger (NASDAQ: SDGR).

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • Tesla stock climbs toward 8-month high after Jefferies boosts price target, profit view

    Shares of Tesla Inc. continued to rally Friday, putting them on track for the highest close in eight months, after Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois raised his price target and earnings estimates, saying concerns over demand in the electric vehicle maker's key China market have now been put to rest

  • Tesla Stock: Headed to $300?

    One analyst's price target for the electric-car maker's stock implies more than 60% downside. Is it time to sell?

  • Buying This Growth Stock Right Now Is a No-Brainer

    Share prices of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) have pulled back nearly 8% since the stock's rating was cut from buy to neutral by research firm New Street Research toward the end of September. This seems to have dented investor confidence in Applied Materials stock, which has beaten the broader market handsomely so far in 2021 thanks to a string of impressive quarterly results driven by the growing demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Let's look at the reasons why buying Applied Materials on its latest dip could turn out to be a smart investment decision in the long run.

  • 3 Highly Profitable Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Soar 39% or More

    Here are three highly profitable stocks that Wall Street thinks will soar 39% or more within the next 12 months. The consensus price target for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is 39% above the big drugmaker's current share price. This forward earnings multiple is well below the average forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4 for pharmaceutical stocks in the S&P 500.

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy As It Delays Commerical Flights?

    Virgin Galactic delayed the start of start commercial flights until Q4 2022 as it starts its lengthy enhancement program. Is SPCE stock a buy?

  • Pearson sales rise as 2 million users sign up for new app

    The direct-to-consumer service was launched in July in an attempt to recapture sales it had lost to the second-hand book market.

  • 3 Leading Telehealth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    The pandemic gave a boost to a trend that was already growing -- telehealth. Before the pandemic, telehealth was often seen by companies as a convenient option to save money on insurance costs, but during the pandemic, it became a necessity. Going forward, consumers, having seen how easy telehealth services can be for prescription refills, mental wellness, and other areas, are going to expect telehealth options.

  • Could The Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    The big shareholder groups in Kopin Corporation ( NASDAQ:KOPN ) have power over the company. Institutions will often...

  • Fastly Earnings Incoming: What You Need to Know

    Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) recently set a date for its third-quarter earnings release. Ahead of the important quarterly update, here's some background on Fastly's recent challenges, as well as a preview of some of the metrics worth checking on when the print goes live. In Fastly's second quarter, revenue grew just 14% year over year.