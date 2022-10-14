U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.76 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.55
    -3.56 (-4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    -26.80 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    -0.72 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    -0.0059 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1180
    -0.0150 (-1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7200
    +1.5380 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,170.12
    -229.76 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.82
    -12.36 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Islandsbanki hf.: Íslandsbanki enters a market making agreement for covered bonds

Islandsbanki hf.
·2 min read
Islandsbanki hf.
Islandsbanki hf.

Íslandsbanki hf. has signed market-making agreements with Arion bank hf., Kvika hf., and Landsbankinn regarding covered bonds issued by Íslandsbanki on NASDAQ Iceland.

The purpose of the agreements is to stimulate trading in the bonds in order to generate normal market prices and to foster effective and transparent price formation.

The market makers will place bid and ask orders for the bonds every day. Market makers are not obliged to submit bids and asks for new bond series until the series has reached ISK 3 billion and the minimum bid /ask size shall be ISK 20 million until the series has reached ISK 5 billion, when the minimum shall increase to ISK 60 million until the series has reached ISK 10 billion and then the minimum shall be ISK 80 million. The series ISB CBI 24, ISB CBI 26 and ISB CBI 30 are not subject to the aforementioned condition and the minimum bid/ask size shall be ISK 60 million for the series ISB CBI 24 and ISB CBI 26 and the minimum bid/ask size for ISB CBI 30 shall be ISK 40 million.

Individual market makers are released from their obligations on a particular trading day once the trading volume (specified as "AUTO") of that particular market maker totals ISK 500m for all series of covered bonds issued by Íslandsbanki.

The maximum bid-ask spread depends on the number of years to maturity at any given time in accordance with the table below.

Years to maturity

Maximum spread

0 - 6 months

No maximum

6 months - 2 years

0.20%

2 - 4 years

0.30%

4 -6 years

0.35%

6 - 9 years

0.60%

9 -12 years

0.70%

12 - 18 years

1.00%

18 years or more

1.15%

Series issued on a floating rate basis, such as REIBOR or other equivalent public interest rate indexes shall have a maximum bid-ask spread of 0.20%.

Inflation-linked series that are prohibited from further issuance, according to the Central Bank of Iceland's rule no. 492/2001 on indexation of savings and loans, as subsequently amended, are exempt from the aforementioned obligations on maximum spread.

In conjunction with the market-making agreements, Íslandsbanki will provide the market makers with bond lending facilities.  The maximum loan in each series of covered bonds shall be ISK 320 million at nominal value except for the series ISB CBI 24 where the maximum loan is ISK 80 million at nominal value.

For further information:
Investor Relations – ir@islandsbanki.is


Recommended Stories

  • Minister Guilbeault concludes constructive trip to South America advancing negotiations ahead of COP15

    The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, concluded a constructive trip to three key partner countries: Colombia, Chile, and Argentina. This was an opportunity for Canada to strengthen bilateral environmental relationships and engage in dialogue on shared environmental priorities such as fighting climate change and biodiversity loss.

  • Microsoft says Ukraine, Poland targetted with novel ransomware attack

    A newly discovered hacking group has attacked transportation and logistics companies in Ukraine and Poland with a novel kind of ransomware, Microsoft said in a blog post on Friday. The attackers targeted a wide range of systems within an hour on Tuesday, Microsoft said, adding that it hadn't been able to link the attacks to any known group yet. Notably, however, researchers found that the hacks closely mirrored earlier attacks by a Russian government-linked cyber team that had disrupted Ukraine government agencies.

  • Alabama Women’s Soccer ranked No. 2 in latest poll

    Alabama women's soccer dominating the SEC, ranked No. 2 in the country

  • Why Tesla Stock Was Falling This Afternoon

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were initially trading higher at the market open on Friday before market traders turned their attention back to the economy, which sent most stocks down today. As of 12:42 p.m. ET, the stock was trading down 5.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.3%. The sell-off comes after another analyst issued a positive note on Tesla ahead of next week's third-quarter earnings report.

  • The past two decades of low inflation and near-zero interest rates were an ‘aberration,’ BofA says. Get ready for an economic ‘regime change’

    Inflation and higher interest rates could be here to stay. BofA says changing demographics, deglobalization, and underinvestment in energy production have created a new “regime” for the global economy.

  • Here’s how ‘rare’ S&P 500’s ‘violent’ reversal was after Thursday’s inflation report — and what history shows may come next, according to Bespoke

    The U.S. stock market took an unusual swing after Thursday’s inflation report. “Shortly after the open, the S&P 500 index had dropped nearly 4% from its pre-market highs before staging an epic rally of over 5%,” Bespoke Investment Group said in a note Friday. “Even in this ‘all or nothing’ type of market environment, reversals of that magnitude are rare.”

  • Kroger, Albertsons stocks down amid news of $24.6 billion merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s David Briggs discusses stock performance for Kroger and Albertsons amid news that Kroger has acquired the U.S. grocer in a $24.6 billion merger.

  • Down 58% to 75%, These 3 Growth Stocks Are Poised for a Comeback

    Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, started his 2000 shareholder letter with the word "ouch." The company's stock had fallen more than 80% in the past year, a tough time for shareholders when the dot-com bubble had burst, and Wall Street was selling everything out of fear. Today, Amazon is one of the world's largest companies, which means that 2000 was a wonderful time to buy shares.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) recent 13% drop adds to one-year losses

    A look at the shareholders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...

  • There’s no rush to buy I-bonds

    This week’s worse-than-expected inflation report led to turmoil in more than one market, but you only read about one of them. What got far less attention was the flurry of excitement that the inflation report caused in the normally-staid I-bond market.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell According to Billionaire Dan Loeb

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks to sell according to billionaire Dan Loeb. To skip our analysis of Dan Loeb’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks to Sell According to Billionaire Dan Loeb. Daniel Seth Loeb is the CEO and […]

  • Is Verizon Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The telecommunications company has invested billions in 5G technology, becoming one of only three companies providing the service in the U.S. Still, there is more to consider to determine if Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is a buy right now.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Higher Today

    United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) is reportedly closing in on a massive order for new jets. Boeing (NYSE: BA), one of two companies that could benefit from the order, is flying high as a result, with shares up as much as 3% in Friday morning trading. Boeing shares by and large have been in a holding pattern for some time.

  • Tesla stock dips as Elon Musk-Twitter saga continues

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the dip in stock for Tesla amid CEO Elon Musk’s ongoing Twitter trial

  • U.S. Treasury asks major banks if it should buy back bonds

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department is asking primary dealers of U.S. Treasuries whether the government should buy back some of its bonds to improve liquidity in the $24 trillion market. Liquidity in the world's largest bond market has deteriorated this year partly because of rising volatility as the Federal Reserve rapidly raises interest rates to bring down inflation. The central bank, which had bought government bonds during the COVID-19 pandemic to stimulate the economy, is now also reducing the size of its balance sheet by letting its bonds reach maturity without buying more, a move which investors fear could exacerbate price swings.

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) insiders sold US$175m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

    The fact that multiple The Charles Schwab Corporation ( NYSE:SCHW ) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares...

  • Was This Sell On DVN Stock A Mistake?

    Whether you made or lost money on a stock is just part of evaluating a successful trade. The process matters too.

  • How to Make $1,000 in Dividends Every Month

    Dividends are the bread and butter of income investors. You don't need to sell your assets or spend hours every day managing your accounts. Instead, dividend stocks simply generate income on their own. Putting together a portfolio that generates at least … Continue reading → The post How to Make $1,000 a Month in Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Making investments pay out for the long term is the true challenge in today’s market environment. The series of headwinds piling up – from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates to slowing demand to bureaucratic bloat – are rising to hurricane force, and renewing investors’ attention to defensive stocks. It’s only logical. The classic defensive stock, the dividend payer, ensures an income stream no matter how the markets move, and if the yield is high enough, these stocks can also

  • Why Goldman Sachs is staying super bullish on the Elon Musk-led Tesla

    Goldman is staying long and strong Tesla. Here's why.