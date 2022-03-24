ISLE CASINO HOTEL BLACK HAWK TO BECOME HORSESHOE BLACK HAWK

Caesars Entertainment's Legendary Brand to Come Alive in Colorado This Summer

BLACK HAWK, Colo., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Historic casino brand Horseshoe is coming to Black Hawk as Isle Casino Hotel Black Hawk begins transformation into the legendary brand this summer. The property evolution is expected to continue into the fall and will remain open throughout the transition.

The transformation into the legendary Horseshoe will include a renovated exterior with Horseshoe signage, newly refreshed rooms, a reimagined casino floor and more. In keeping with Horseshoe's classic sophistication, the design team will incorporate a handcrafted feeling with tooled leather, dramatic colors, and the brand's signature gold horseshoe iconography.

"Isle Casino Hotel Black Hawk is the premier choice for gaming, dining and nightlife and the transformation into the iconic Horseshoe brand will only enhance the experience for our guests," said Isle Casino Hotel Black Hawk SVP and General Manager, Norris Hamilton. "We couldn't be more excited to bring this legendary brand to Colorado and continue to offer unparalleled and elevated experiences."

Isle Casino Hotel's fine dining experience, Roxy Restaurant and Bar, will be joined by Brew Brothers later in the year. In partnership with Caesars Sportsbook, Brew Brothers will offer a new, immersive way to catch a game. Started by the Carano family in 1995, Brew Brothers has been named Best Brewpub in America by Nightclub & Bar magazine and its Horseshoe Blackhawk location will feature local Colorado brews and an extensive food menu.

Since 1951, Horseshoe Casinos have been the home of the best odds, highest limits, and biggest jackpots. Started by a gambler for gamblers, at its heart, Horseshoe is about making a gaming experience that is right for the gambler. Over the years, as the brand expanded to markets across the country, Horseshoe has stayed true to its heritage, holding on to the thrilling spirit of no-limit betting. Isle Casino Hotel Black Hawk's poker room will also undergo a transformation into the property's new WSOP® Poker Room where legends never fold.

Over the next several months, guests will begin to see changes around the property, with the complete transformation to Horseshoe expected this fall.

About Isle Casino Hotel Black Hawk

Isle Casino Hotel Black Hawk is the premier choice for gaming, dining and nightlife in the Colorado region. Guests of the newly revamped resort can experience world-class customer service, amenities, restaurants and entertainment without leaving the property. Isle Casino is the most elegant and exciting casino hotel in Black Hawk with an unrivaled, energetic gaming experience complete with the hottest new slots and thrilling new table games. The luxurious new VIP Lounge provides a modern twist on an exclusive experience, complete with a private bar and dedicated bartender, concierge and casino host services. Newly remodeled guest rooms are beautiful and, with the addition of Roxy Restaurant and Bar, we now have an incredible fine dining experience for all of our guests to enjoy.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified gaming-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call 1-888-BETSOFF (1-888-238-7633). For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

Horseshoe Black Hawk

