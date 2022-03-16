ISM and OneWeb Partner to Bridge Digital Divide for Remote Canadians

REGINA, SK, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - ISM, an IT managed services provider and subsidiary of Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), and OneWeb, the low Earth orbit satellite communications company, have partnered to offer competitive internet access to remote organizations and communities across Canada.

ISM has deep roots in the Canadian IT sector, with nearly a half-century of experience delivering leading-edge solutions to its clients using local resources. This partnership with OneWeb will enable the companies, through their newly created service, to connect the hardest-to-reach areas of Canada with fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency broadband service.

The partnership is designed to help bridge the digital divide by improving connectivity in remote areas, extending access to higher quality audio and video calls and increasing the ability to stream a wide range of services. By bringing in this service, the benefits to rural and remote Canadian communities may include:

Expanded access to distance learning, telehealth, government services, and telework;

Economic growth, fueled by businesses becoming able to reach new customers around the world; and

Additional ways to connect and communicate.

"At ISM, we believe in offering equitable access to connectivity technology regardless of postal code," said Hasnain Versi, President and CEO of ISM. "We are excited to realize our shared vision with OneWeb to further enable remote communities via wireless internet connectivity. We partnered with OneWeb because they have the right combination of technology, innovation, and skills to successfully design and deliver our new solution. This service will help remote organizations and communities by providing an essential service in an accessible way."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with ISM to expand OneWeb's footprint in Canada and provide some of the most remote areas with broadband service," said Neil Masterson, CEO of OneWeb. "We are committed to bridging the digital divide, and we pride ourselves on removing connectivity barriers that hold economies and communities back. This new service by ISM will enable essential services in new areas and further enable digital transformation across Canada."

About ISM

ISM is a provider of innovative IT business solutions serving Canadian clients. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kyndryl, ISM delivers technology-based solutions combined with personalized services. With deep talent in managed services including analytics, cloud, network, application management, digital transformation, and more, ISM offers a wealth of business intelligence to help clients achieve their strategic business objectives. Find out more at https://www.ismcanada.com/.

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at http://www.oneweb.world

