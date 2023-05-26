Ismail Dawood Bought 120% More Shares In CURO Group Holdings \

Investors who take an interest in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) should definitely note that the Chief Financial Officer, Ismail Dawood, recently paid US$1.09 per share to buy US$218k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 120%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CURO Group Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Ismail Dawood was the biggest purchase of CURO Group Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.02 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Ismail Dawood.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. CURO Group Holdings insiders own about US$20m worth of shares (which is 48% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CURO Group Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about CURO Group Holdings. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for CURO Group Holdings (2 are potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

