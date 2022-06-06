U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,140.31
    +31.77 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,023.86
    +124.16 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,130.05
    +117.31 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,895.63
    +12.58 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.45
    -0.42 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.60
    -5.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.25 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0700
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0330
    +0.0760 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2539
    +0.0046 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8100
    +0.9500 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,324.70
    +1,263.75 (+4.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.48
    -1.08 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Ismail Sirdah on the Best Methods for Attracting People to Your Events

·1 min read

As an event promotor from Duluth, Georgia, Ismail Sirdah has turned a corner with many of his clients and colleagues when organizing events for the hispanic community.

DULUTH, Ga., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Methods for Attracting Population to Live Events

1. Promote basic pandemic-proof habits

As in-person events resume, planners are taking measures to inform participants of social "dos and don'ts." Ismail Sirdah says handshaking is not as ubiquitous as it used to be. Many will want to refrain from physical contact of any kind. Organizers can encourage this.

2. Focus on post-event activities

It's critical to remember that a marketing event is most successful when participants continue collaborating after the event, says Ismail Sirdah. The more post-event activities planners can promote, the more valuable the event will be.

3. Utilize outdoors for mixers and meals

Ismail Sirdah notes that spacious outdoor gatherings are safer than indoors. When the conference is not in session, planners can organize mixers and meals outside.

4. Don't shame mask wearing

Even after COVID-19, many will prefer to wear masks at in-person events, shares Ismail Sirdah. Planners and hosts can encourage this, especially for those that are prone to sickness at certain times of the year.

PRESS CONTACT

Ismail Sirdah
7864480354
https://ismailsirdah.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ismail-sirdah-on-the-best-methods-for-attracting-people-to-your-events-301562022.html

SOURCE Ismail Sirdah Marketing & Events

Recommended Stories

  • 3 takes on Sheryl Sandberg's 'Lean In' legacy

    Sheryl Sandberg was more than just the chief operating officer of Meta Platforms. She also was responsible for the "Lean In" phenomenon. Here's how three writers explored the lasting impact of Lean In.

  • Crypto Check: Social Media Seek to Learn from Falling Prices

    After the recent cryptocurrency price drop, some investors realize they're not in Kansas anymore.

  • Woman shares ‘real reason’ she always kept a Bible in prison: ‘That is so cruel’

    A formerly incarcerated person revealed why she always kept a Bible in prison. The post Woman shares ‘real reason’ she always kept a Bible in prison: ‘That is so cruel’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • TikTok to blame for popular children's books having 'no real depth', says bestselling author

    Dame Jacqueline Wilson has criticised modern children's literature, blaming TikTok for popular books having "no real depth".

  • Trump Wants Children's Book Defending 'King Donald' In 'Every School In America'

    The fairytale "The Plot Against the King" erases the Kremlin's interference in the 2016 election.

  • Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey on how Office BFFs became a deep dive into their friendship

    The Office wrapped its nine-season run in 2013, but the show’s legacy continues through its massive streaming viewership. Two of those loyal audience members are none other than series stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey. The duo, who played Pam Beesly and Angela Schrute (née Martin), became instant best friends while filming NBC’s iconic sitcom. They are currently re-watching and dissecting each episode through their award-winning weekly podcast titled Office Ladies. In their new book, they g

  • Dover native writes biography of frontiersman John Gibson

    Gibson served as commander of Fort Laurens in present-day Bolivar during the Revolutionary War.

  • Book celebrates the 50th anniversary of musical 'Grease'

    The choice to continue was a risky but fateful one, not only for the investors but also for the actors who would subsequently use it as a career incubator, including John Travolta, Richard Gere, Patrick Swayze, Treat Williams, Marilu Henner, Peter Gallagher, Alan Paul, Judy Kaye and Barry Bostwick. If there’s any metaphor that works for this show, it’s ‘The Little Engine That Could,’ says Tom Moore, the show's director. The story of the show's often rocky beginnings into a pop culture juggernaut is told in the new oral history book “Grease: Tell Me More, Tell Me More,” culled from stories submitted by some 100 cast and crew and edited by Moore, “Grease” veteran Adrienne Barbeau and producer Ken Waissman.

  • Oil tops $120 a barrel on Saudi pricing despite OPEC+ deal

    (Reuters) -Oil prices were largely unchanged after choppy trade on Monday, buoyed by Saudi Arabia raising its July crude prices but amid doubts a higher output target for OPEC+ oil producers would ease tight supply. Brent crude was up 4 cents to $119.76 a barrel at 12:22 p.m. EDT (1622 GMT) after touching an intraday high of $121.95. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $118.95 a barrel after hitting a three-month high of $120.99.

  • GSBA AND COMCAST RENEW RELIEF EFFORT FOR SMALL BUSINESSES WITH THIRD ROUND OF “READY FOR BUSINESS FUND”

    More than $200,000 in Grants are Available to Small Businesses Throughout Washington State

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Under $10 That Analysts Like

    Over the past year and a half, the Biden Administration has shown a consistent policy bent toward the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). This has given EV manufacturers openings for new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. More importantly, the Administration has publicly backed Federal funding for a massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. This provides a real opening for investors. The modern EV industry is young, and provides investors with an array o

  • China May services activity contracts for third straight month - Caixin

    China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 41.4 in May from 36.2 in April, edging up slightly as authorities began to roll back some of the strict restrictions that have paralysed the financial city of Shanghai and roiled global supply chains. Analysts say weakness in the services sector, which accounts for about 60% of China's economy and half of urban jobs, is likely to persist under the government's zero-COVID policy, with contact-intensive sectors such as hotels and restaurants bearing the brunt of the fallout.

  • Hedge fund Elliott sues LME for $456 million over nickel trading halt

    HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates is suing the London Metal Exchange (LME) for $456 million for cancelling nickel trades after chaotic trading in March that forced the exchange to suspend its nickel market, the LME said on Monday. The legal action piles more pressure on the exchange, which is being probed by regulators and is struggling to restore trust and volumes in its nickel market. Elliott said the LME should not have halted trading and erased deals after prices more than doubled to over $100,000 a tonne in a matter of hours on March 8.

  • End of an era: Dan Magnuszewski leaves ACV Auctions

    The Sweet Home High School grad is one of the few people to complete the entire startup loop in Buffalo.

  • What Is a Solo 401(k)? Retirement benefits for the Self-Employed

    If you are self-employed, you may be able to set up a tax-advantaged solo 401(k) retirement savings plan. Find out what the benefits are of this type of self-employed 401k.

  • Investors Get Back Into Corporate Bonds

    While bonds were out of favor for several months, many are now seeing better value in debt markets.

  • Lifting Tariffs on Goods May Make Sense, US Commerce Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s commerce chief said it “may make sense” to lift tariffs on some goods as a way to tame the hottest inflation in almost four decades. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Witho

  • Is BYND Stock A Buy Or Sell After Q1 Earnings?

    Beyond Meat announced a slew of partnerships in 2021, but growth is slowing and losses mounting. Is BYND stock a buy?

  • Puerto Rico's Bond Investors Head to San Juan for Conference After 5-Year Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Mutual funds are pouring back into Puerto Rico debt, a notable comeback for the US commonwealth that’s exiting the biggest ever municipal bankruptcy after five years and that still struggles with an uncertain economy bled by population loss.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Hold Gains as Treasury Yield Ascent Stalls: Markets WrapElon Musk Says Twitte

  • Analysis-China's economic headwinds chill its wary new homebuyers

    After two years of hunting, Volar Yip has put his dream of buying a new home in China's southeastern city of Foshan on ice, anxious about making a major financial commitment amid a significant slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The 32-year-old owns a media studio and many of his clients, which include government departments, are now cutting advertising budgets. His decision to hold back on a house purchase, which would have moved him closer to his daughter's school, comes even as banks cut mortgage rates.