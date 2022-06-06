Ismail Sirdah on the Best Methods for Attracting People to Your Events

As an event promotor from Duluth, Georgia, Ismail Sirdah has turned a corner with many of his clients and colleagues when organizing events for the hispanic community.

DULUTH, Ga., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Methods for Attracting Population to Live Events

1. Promote basic pandemic-proof habits

As in-person events resume, planners are taking measures to inform participants of social "dos and don'ts." Ismail Sirdah says handshaking is not as ubiquitous as it used to be. Many will want to refrain from physical contact of any kind. Organizers can encourage this.

2. Focus on post-event activities

It's critical to remember that a marketing event is most successful when participants continue collaborating after the event, says Ismail Sirdah . The more post-event activities planners can promote, the more valuable the event will be.

3. Utilize outdoors for mixers and meals

Ismail Sirdah notes that spacious outdoor gatherings are safer than indoors. When the conference is not in session, planners can organize mixers and meals outside.

4. Don't shame mask wearing

Even after COVID-19, many will prefer to wear masks at in-person events, shares Ismail Sirdah . Planners and hosts can encourage this, especially for those that are prone to sickness at certain times of the year.

