Ismail Sirdah Shares What He has Learned Throughout His Career

·2 min read

In a recent interview, Ismail Sirdah explained how he got his company started and how it has grown over the years.

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ismail Sirdah was recently featured in a one-on-one interview with Inspirery. He spoke about his company, Lulu Productions & Music, and how it evolved from its early stages to a full database and network of clients that work to help eachother.

Ismail Sirdah is a serial businessman entrepreneur from Duluth, Georgia. He began his career as an owner of several Mexican restaurants, which he used as an opportunity to teach himself marketing and social media management. In turn, he began to help others promote their own businesses through Lulu Promotions, now known as Lulu Promotions & Music.

In his interview, Ismail Sirdah shared how he was able to grow his company throughout the years. He also explained what he believes has allowed him to be successful.

"I think what makes me successful is that my decisions are made by consensus," said Ismail Sirdah.

"Everyone contributes to the decisions for the business. Teamwork is the best way to make our business run smoothly."

Sirdah is now looking towards a bright and prosperous future for his company, when events are able to resume as usual after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to see the full interview.

About Ismail Sirdah

In 1998, Ismail Sirdah began his career as the owner of several Mexican restaurants. Through promoting his restaurants, he gained experience with branding and marketing through the use of social media. By 2008, he had established a database of clients and a strong following, causing owners of other restaurants to ask for his help with marketing and promotions. Mr. Sirdah created Lulu Promotions to help hispanic artist to perform their music to the Hispanic Community in Metro Atlanta. The business ultimately evolved to include music and entertainment ticket sales, to become Lulu Promotions & Music in 2010. The company has been thriving ever since.

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12881373

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ismail-sirdah-shares-what-he-has-learned-throughout-his-career-301355408.html

SOURCE Ismail Sirdah Marketing & Event

