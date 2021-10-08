U.S. markets closed

ISN improves productivity by 266% with AMR solution by Körber and Locus Robotics

·4 min read

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive tool & equipment distributor is deploying integrated automation solution across three distribution centers in the US.

ISN improves productivity by 266% with AMR solution by K&#xf6;rber and Locus Robotics
ISN improves productivity by 266% with AMR solution by Körber and Locus Robotics

Körber and long-time strategic partner Locus Robotics, the global leader in warehouse robotics, have joined together to deploy 49 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) across Atlanta, Fresno, and Indianapolis for Integrated Supply Network (ISN).

The solution was initially implemented in ISN's Atlanta location in just 90 days. This has already shown exceptional results. Picking quality, accuracy, and speed were significantly improved - from 30 to 110 picks per hour, equating to a productivity increase of 266%. ISN also significantly reduced travel times for workers, freeing up time for them to carry out other critical tasks.

"With the AMRs, we have been able to significantly improve operations. Adoption of the AMRs has reduced physical stress of our workers, improving quality of work and as a result has increased job satisfaction. Additionally, we are reinvesting cost savings achieved with the AMR integration into higher wages for our warehouse associates, further boosting retention," says Theron Neese, Chief Supply Chain Officer at ISN.

ISN's customer service includes picking and shipping on the same day, so high efficiency is key. The company has grown at an extraordinarily fast rate, leading to the expansion of the size of its distribution centers. Small package shipments increased from 50% pre-pandemic to 80%, adding even further fulfillment complexities. With a high reliance on warehouse labor, the current climate has brought about staffing challenges with high turnover rates amongst the competitive job market. A longtime user of a K.Motion Warehouse Management System (WMS), ISN turned to Körber to overcome these challenges with LocusBots.

"The Locus Solution allows ISN to gain higher productivity levels with the existing workforce, while also significantly improving the overall workplace environment," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "Locus also helps reduce the cost of labor recruitment, training, and retention costs, as workers spend less time walking and more time picking. And because the Locus bots handle the travel and transport of the items, workers are less fatigued and more motivated."

Bill Ryan, CEO Software North America, Körber Business Area Supply Chain, adds: "Deploying Locus Robotics' AMRs allows ISN to improve the efficiency of their operations, overcome labor shortages and quickly scale their operations to meet rapid market growth. The successful deployment at the Atlanta site has shown that Kӧrber's solution can be seamlessly integrated with existing system environments in a short amount of time, without disruption."

Following a successful phase one, ISN has just launched AMRs at its Fresno site with the deployment in Indianapolis following soon. The automotive tool & equipment distributor is also expanding the AMR usage to the put away process to drive further efficiency improvements.

About ISN

ISN is North America and Europe's leading independent, wholesale distributor and private brand owner of tools, equipment and supplies in the automotive industry. With almost double the relative market share, the ISN team is positioned for growth. For 35 years, ISN has been driven to exceed expectations with sophisticated logistics, state-of-the-art technology, strategically located warehouses and a unique infrastructure. Excellence in service is routine, but our real passion is innovation to anticipate our customers' needs in a rapidly evolving world.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, with less labor than traditional picking systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments. Locus robots may be integrated as easily into existing warehouse infrastructures as into new warehouses without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. www.locusrobotics.com.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering not just software, but automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

Contact:

Heather Smith
Director Corporate Communications
Körber Supply Chain
Heather.smith@koerber-supplychain.com
T +1 800 3283271

SOURCE Körber Supply Chain

