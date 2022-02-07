U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

Isoamyl Acetate Market: Segmentation by Application (food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care, furniture polish, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)--Forecast till 2026|Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The isoamyl acetate market is segmented into two categories based on the application (food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care, furniture polish, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 532.57 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08%.

Attractive Opportunities with Isoamyl Acetate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read our FREE Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global isoamyl acetate market as a part of the global diversified chemicals market within the materials market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global isoamyl acetate market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the isoamyl acetate market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Isoamyl Acetate Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of isoamyl acetate is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Support activities

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.

Vendor Insights

The isoamyl acetate market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the isoamyl acetate market, including some of the vendors such as Chemoxy International Ltd., Ernesto Ventos SA, Esters and Solvents LLP, Kaival Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Nimble Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SEQENS GROUP, The Good Scents Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Triveni Chemicals.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the isoamyl acetate market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

  • Chemoxy International Ltd. Offers isoamyl acetate that provides chemical products which includes chemoxycare range, chemoxycare 6, diisopropyl adipate, isoamyl alcohol, coalescent, Sasol, specialty chemicals, pentyl propionate, under the brand name of Chemoxy International Ltd.

  • Ernesto Ventos SA.Offers isoamyl acetate that includes dimethoxybenzene, cineole, tetra methylpyrazine, diethyl pyrazine, hexane Dione, acetyl furan and many more, under the brand name of Ernesto Ventos SA.

  • Esters and Solvents LLP - Offers isoamyl acetate that provides biochemicals which includes ethyl hexyl acetate, butyl acetate, isoamyl acetate, isoamyl alcohol, octyl palmitate and many more, under the brand name of Esters and Solvents LLP.

Isoamyl acetate market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings Download Free Sample Report

Geographical Highlights

The isoamyl acetate market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. Indonesia and China are the key markets for the isoamyl acetate market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The market for isoamyl acetate in the world was dominated by the APAC region. Isoamyl acetate use is increasing in the region as the food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries rise in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. China, which is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical markets, is still in its infancy. Economic and demographic growth, government stimulus, higher public health awareness, market consolidation, and improved R&D capabilities might all help the country mature into a sophisticated market within the next decade. Because of all of these factors, the regional market for isoamyl acetate is expected to continue to grow steadily over the forecast period.

Moreover, countries like Indonesia, the US, The Netherlands, China, and Canada are the key market for the isoamyl acetate market in APAC owing to the significant increase in the consumption of isoamyl acetate in this region.

To unlock the top strategies practiced by the maximum growth generating region, View Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

  • Isoamyl Acetate Key Market Drivers:

Over 40 flavors use isoamyl acetate, ranging from apple to pia colada and coffee. In addition, the chemical is used as a solvent in a range of varnishes and nitrocellulose lacquers, resulting in a growth in demand from various end-use sectors such as medicines, paints & coatings, and cosmetics. The food industry's desire for synthetic flavors will be boosted by factors such as the fast-expanding population and the huge increase in demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food items, which will drive the global isoamyl acetate market growth during the projection period.

  • Isoamyl Acetate Key Market Trends:

It is an essential component of all beers, contributing to the overall flavor profile. It is found in small amounts and is produced by yeast during fermentation for this purpose. It's also used as a low-toxicity solvent in some varnishes and nitrocellulose lacquers. Isoamyl acetate was widely used as a carrier for nitrocellulose to stiffen textile flying surfaces in the aircraft industry, and it is still used in model aircraft. It's also a common 'warning' pheromone for honeybees, attracting a large number of them even in little amounts. Such a wide range of applications for isoamyl acetate is likely to boost demand over the forecast period, positively impacting the growth of the market in question.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the isoamyl acetate market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Biodegradable Chelating Agents Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Biological Control Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Isoamyl Acetate Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 532.57 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.00

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Brazil, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Chemoxy International Ltd., Ernesto Ventos SA, Esters and Solvents LLP, Kaival Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Nimble Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SEQENS GROUP, The Good Scents Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Triveni Chemicals

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isoamyl-acetate-market-segmentation-by-application-food-and-beverages-cosmetics-and-personal-care-furniture-polish-and-others-and-geography-apac-north-america-europe-south-america-and-meaforecast-till-2026technavio-301475701.html

SOURCE Technavio

