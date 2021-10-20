U.S. markets open in 8 hours 39 minutes

Isobutene Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.52% by 2025| Growing Demand for Rubber from Automotive Industry to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The isobutene market is expected to grow by USD 5.87 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.52% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Isobutene Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Isobutene Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Dayaram Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, LANXESS AG, Linde Plc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and TPC Group are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for rubber from the automotive industry, demand in the manufacturing of fine chemicals, adhesives & antioxidants, and the rising demand for gasoline additives will offer immense growth opportunities. However, hazardous effects of isobutene derivatives might hamper the market growth.

Isobutene Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Application

  • Geography

Isobutene Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our isobutene market report covers the following areas:

Isobutene Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Isobutene Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Isobutene Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist isobutene market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the isobutene market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the isobutene market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of isobutene market vendors

Related Reports:
Lubricant Additives Market -The lubricant additives market size is set to attain a USD 2.40 billion growth between 2021 and 2025 at a CAGR of 2.96%. Download a free sample now!

Emulsion Adhesives Market -The emulsion adhesives market share should rise by USD 4.64 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 5.79%. Download a free sample now!

Isobutene Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.52%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 5.87 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.40

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

China, Japan, Germany, US, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Dayaram Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, LANXESS AG, Linde Plc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and TPC Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isobutene-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-3-52-by-2025-growing-demand-for-rubber-from-automotive-industry-to-boost-growth-17000-technavio-reports-301402667.html

SOURCE Technavio

