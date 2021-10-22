U.S. markets open in 9 hours 24 minutes

Isocyanate Market size to grow by 4,004.3 Thousand MT from 2021 to 2025 | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The isocyanate market size is set to grow by 4004.30 thousand MT, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 5% from 2021 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Isocyanate Market by Product, Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Buy Technavio's full report on the isocyanate market to prioritize your business strategies and gain an edge in the market.
Gain Confidence by Downloading Our Free Sample

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, GNFC Ltd., Huntsman Corp., LANXESS AG, Vencorex, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising demand for PU from the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Isocyanate Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Application

  • End-user

  • Geography

Get accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments and regionals toward market growth.
Download a Free Sample Report Now

Isocyanate Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the isocyanate market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, GNFC Ltd., Huntsman Corp., LANXESS AG, Vencorex, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

The isocyanate market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing demand for isocyanate from emerging economies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the fluctuations in the price of raw materials will hamper market growth.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Isocyanate Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist isocyanate market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the isocyanate market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the isocyanate market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of isocyanate market vendors

Related Reports:
Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market - Global cyanate ester resin market is segmented by end-user (aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market - Global methylene diphenyl diisocyanate market is segmented by application (rigid foams, CASE system, flexible foams, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Isocyanate Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

4004.30 thousand MT

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.55

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 55%

Key consumer countries

China, Japan, India, US, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, GNFC Ltd., Huntsman Corp., LANXESS AG, Vencorex, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isocyanate-market-size-to-grow-by-4-004-3-thousand-mt-from-2021-to-2025--technavio-301404848.html

SOURCE Technavio

