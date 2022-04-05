Isoflavones Market Size to Grow by USD 16.08 Bn| 37% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report Isoflavones Market will witness a YOY growth of 12.25% in 2022 at a CAGR of 14.46% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (soybean isoflavones, chickpea isoflavones, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Isoflavones Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

Isoflavones Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

ALPSURE LIFESCIENCES PVT. LTD

Aushadhi Herbal

Bio-gen Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

Biomax Life Sciences Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

CHS Inc.

Fujicco Co. Ltd.

FutureCeuticals Inc.

Hyundai Bioland Co. Ltd.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Merck KGaA

NEXIRA

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Freemen LLC

TRADICHEM SL

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc.

Xena Bio Herbals Pvt. ltd

BASF SE

Herbo Nutra

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Isoflavones Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 37% of the global market growth. The growing consumer preference for a healthy diet would aid the expansion of the isoflavones market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Japan, China, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Isoflavones Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The soybean isoflavones sector will gain considerable market share in the isoflavones market. Soybean isoflavones provide a number of possible health benefits, including heart health promotion and bone health maintenance in postmenopausal women. These health benefits boost demand, which will affect the market's accelerated growth speed throughout the projection period. Anti-aging and antioxidant properties of soybean isoflavones make them popular in cosmetics. During the forecast period, such benefit qualities will boost segment expansion.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the growth of the isoflavones market is the incidence of menopausal symptoms. Menopausal women face a range of challenges, including hot flashes, insomnia, and, in many cases, sexual dysfunction. Many women take estrogen-containing tablets, which can cause blood clots, strokes, and breast or uterine cancer. As a result, women are increasingly opting for supplements that include naturally therapeutic components to alleviate menopausal symptoms while posing fewer risks.

However, one of the reasons impeding the growth of the isoflavones market is the high prevalence of replacement products and services.

Isoflavones Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.46% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 16.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.25 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., ALPSURE LIFESCIENCES PVT. LTD, Aushadhi Herbal, Bio-gen Extracts Pvt. Ltd., Biomax Life Sciences Ltd., Cargill Inc., CHS Inc., Fujicco Co. Ltd., FutureCeuticals Inc., Hyundai Bioland Co. Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Merck KGaA, NEXIRA, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Shanghai Freemen LLC, TRADICHEM SL, Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc., Xena Bio Herbals Pvt. ltd, BASF SE, and Herbo Nutra Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

