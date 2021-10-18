U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

Isofol Medical AB (publ) publishes prospectus and new financial information in connection with listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

·4 min read
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isofol Medical AB (publ), (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: ISOFOL), ("Isofol" or the "Company"), announced today that the prospectus prepared by the Company in connection with the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen). The prospectus contains updated financial information, due to regulatory requirements, attributable to the Company's equity and liabilities as well as net indebtedness as of July 31, 2021. The prospectus is available on Isofol's website, www.isofolmedical.com and on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website, www.fi.se.

Prospectus and new financial information

On October 15, 2021 Isofol announced that Nasdaq Stockholm's listing committee made the assessment that Isofol fulfills the applicable listing requirements and will approve an application for admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, provided that certain customary conditions are fulfilled, including approval and registration of a prospectus by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The prospectus that has been prepared in connection with the listing was approved and registered today by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is now available on Isofol's website, www.isofolmedical.com and on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website, www.fi.se.

The prospectus contains previously unpublished financial information attributable to Isofol's equity and liabilities and net indebtedness as of July 31, 2021. The financial information, which is also outlined below, is presented due to regulatory requirements, according to which financial information regarding the capital structure must not be older than 90 days at the time of the prospectus' publication. Note that only interest-bearing liabilities are reported in the tables below. The information has not been reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Equity and liabilities as of July 31, 2021

KSEK

Unaudited

Total current liabilities

1 613

For which guarantees have been issued

-

Against other security

-

Without secutity

1 613



Total long-term liabilities

687

Guaranteed

-

With security

-

Without guarantee/security

687



Equity

413 972

Share capital

4 945

Other contributed capital

1 217 607

Retained earnings

-809 581



Total

416 272

Net indebtedness as of July 31, 2021

KSEK


Unaudited

(A)

Cash and cash equivalents

483 906

(B)

Other cash and cash equivalents

-

(C)

Other financial fixed assets

-

(D)

Liquidity (A) + (B) + (C)

483 906




(E)

Current financial liabilities (including debt instruments, but excluding the current portion of long-term financial liabilities)

1 613

(F)

Current portion of long-term financial liabilities

-




(G)

Current financial indebtedness (E + F)

1 613




(H)

Net current financial indebtedness (G - D)

-482 293




(I)

Long-term financial liabilities (excluding current portion and debt instruments)

687

(J)

Debt instruments

-

(K)

Long-term accounts payable and other liabilities

-




(L)

Long-term financial debt (I + J + K)

687




(M)

Total financial indebtedness (H + L)

-481 606







Additional information about the listing

The first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market is planned to take place on Thursday, October 21, 2021 and the final day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is expected to be Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

The Company's shares will be traded with unchanged ticker ISOFOL and ISIN-code (SE0009581051). No new shares will be issued in connection with the shares being admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm and the Company's shareholders do not need to take any action in connection with the listing.

Advisors

Isofol has engaged Advokatfirman Vinge KB as legal advisor and Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) as financial advisor in connection with the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information please contact

Isofol Medical AB (publ)
Ulf Jungnelius, M.D., CEO
Email: jungnelius@isofolmedical.com
Telephone: +46 709-16 89 55

Gustaf Albèrt, CFO
Email: gustaf.albert@isofolmedical.com
Telephone: +46 709-16 83 02

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB
E-mail: info@fnca.se
Telephone: 08-528 003 99

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:00 CEST on October 18, 2021.

About arfolitixorin

Arfolitixorin is Isofol's proprietary drug candidate being developed to increase the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer. The drug candidate is currently being studied in a global Phase III study, AGENT. As the key active metabolite of the widely used folate-based drugs, arfolitixorin can potentially benefit more patients with advanced colorectal cancer, as it does not require complicated metabolic activation to become effective.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a clinical stage biotech company developing arfolitixorin to improve the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer by increasing tumor response and progression free survival. Isofol holds a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin for oncology indications. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.isofolmedical.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/isofol-medical-ab--publ-/r/isofol-medical-ab--publ--publishes-prospectus-and-new-financial-information-in-connection-with-listi,c3434702

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15598/3434702/1482268.pdf

20211018_Isofol_Prospect_Nasdaq Stockholm_ISO-219_EN_final

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isofol-medical-ab-publ-publishes-prospectus-and-new-financial-information-in-connection-with-listing-on-nasdaq-stockholm-301402122.html

SOURCE Isofol Medical AB

