U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,013.65
    -614.64 (-1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

isolved Launches Predictive People Analytics for Companies of All Sizes and Sophistication

·3 min read

Surviving the Great Resignation Requires Insights Most Businesses Don't Currently Have but Are Available Now for Everyone

MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- isolved Connect -- At a time when so many businesses are struggling to find and retain good employees, only 57 percent of human resource (HR) leaders rate their company's employee experience as "good" according to a survey from isolved, a G2 Leader in Human Resources Management for eight consecutive quarters. One of the most common problems is that employers are often unable to analyze basic workforce metrics, let alone use their HR systems to predict what changes will have the biggest impact on business outcomes.

isolved
isolved

isolved Predictive People Analytics is the incorporation, seamless integration and enhancement of isolved's recent acquisition of TrenData HR into isolved People Cloud. Available now, it delivers a range of configurable dashboards to managers. These dashboards provide analysis and forecasting of key workforce trends such as turnover and diversity, while also presenting a voice-activated assistant to deliver answers for a near-infinite number of HR-related questions, simply and easily using artificial intelligence (AI).

According to 3Sixty Insights Principal Analyst Brent Skinner, isolved's acquisition, "Helps prepare users of [isolved] People Cloud not only for the eventual AI fueled future of work, but also for the near future."

"Companies are desperate to understand how to find and keep high-performing talent who are the heart of their business," said James Norwood, chief marketing and strategy officer at isolved. "A lack of analytics capabilities has led, however, to many businesses blindly throwing money and resources at problem areas to see what sticks. This is a risky proposition when so much depends on keeping the best employees engaged and productive.

"isolved Predictive People Analytics eliminates the need to guess and exposes the best action instead. Using sophisticated AI, it delivers simple, 'if you do this, this will happen' insights. These predictive abilities can save companies a fortune in trial and error, can make the difference in the tight war for talent, and provide employee engagement benefits too in that employees feel better understood."

The benefit of these AI-backed insights within isolved's intelligently connected human capital management (HCM) platform is first-party data and information across talent acquisition, HR, payroll and benefits, workforce management and talent management to make the insights more actionable and robust. Out-of-the-box benefits include:

  • Better visibility into the business both today and tomorrow

  • Advanced insights to make informed people decisions

  • Easy-to-use mobile and web dashboards

  • The ability to tie people data to financial data

  • Predictions to assist with strategic planning

  • Conversational voice-activated virtual assistant

To learn more about isolved Predictive People Analytics, download analyst firm's 3Sixty Insight's independent analysis here or request a demo here.

About isolved
isolved is an employee experience leader, providing intuitive, people-first HCM technology. Our solutions are delivered directly or through our partner network to more than five million employees and 145,000 employers — who use them every day to boost performance, increase productivity, and accelerate results while reducing risk. Our HCM platform, isolved People Cloud, intelligently connects and manages the employee journey across talent management, HR & payroll, benefits, workforce management and engagement management functions. No matter the industry, we help high-growth organizations employ, enable and empower their workforce by transforming employee experience for a better today and a better tomorrow.

Media Contact

Amberly Dressler
Director of Brand and Content
adressler@isolvedhcm.com
704.313.1735

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isolved-launches-predictive-people-analytics-for-companies-of-all-sizes-and-sophistication-301379785.html

SOURCE isolved

Recommended Stories

  • Restaurant etiquette debate: Should you add a tip when you order takeout food?

    More than half of Americans (56%) started tipping more for restaurant food last year, according to a new Bank of America survey. Should you join them?

  • Why a record number of container ships are chilling off the California coast

    As retailers gear up for the holiday season, a record number of container ships trying to bring imported goods into the US are stuck off the coast of California, another casualty of ongoing disruptions to the global supply chain. Sixty-five vessels were waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in the San Pedro Bay Sept. 16, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, a record high. Captain Kip Louttit of the Marine Exchange told Quartz that an unprecedented 23 of these ships are in a drift area—meaning there is no room for them to anchor in the water.

  • Russia And China Are Looking To Tap Afghanistan’s $1 Trillion Resource Reserves

    The end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan has opened up an opportunity for China and Russia to tap the country’s vast mineral wealth

  • Former Theranos Chemist Says Elizabeth Holmes Was Aware of Testing Failures

    Surekha Gangakhedkar testified in the fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes that she left the blood-testing startup because its flawed machines were being rushed out.

  • Amazon has banned over 600 Chinese brands as part of review fraud crackdown

    Amazon said it has banned over 600 Chinese brands as part of an ongoing campaign against review fraud.

  • Barra: GM will make 'substantial shifts' in supply chain over chips

    General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said Friday the largest U.S. automaker plans to make changes in its supply chain as it works to address the continuing semiconductor chip crisis that has forced significant production cuts. "We're going to make some pretty substantial shifts in our supply chain," Barra said in an online interview. A GM spokesman declined to comment further on how the company might shift its supply chain.

  • Apple's Cook says he will talk with U.S. official on immigration

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook told an all-hands meeting of employees on Friday he planned to discuss U.S. immigration policy with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas later in the day, according to a source familiar with the meeting. During the meeting, Cook also told employees that a recent U.S. court decision in an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games hand resulted in a victory for Apple in nine out of 10 counts, the source said. The ruling amounted to "one or two sentences scratched out of an agreement" between Apple and developers on the App Store, the source cited Cook as saying.

  • Earnings Alarm Bells Ringing for Market Showing Signs of Fatigue

    (Bloomberg) -- An alarming number of companies have warned that profits won’t meet expectations when they report in a month. The group, including PP Industries Inc. and Sherwin-Williams Co., are primarily materials producers that have struggled amid supply-chain disruptions. While just a small part of the S&P 500, their earnings have historically been the most correlated to the index’s of all sectors, a study by Bank of America Corp. found.The profit warnings come as economic growth is slowing,

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Could Give You an Early Retirement

    Famed investor Cathie Wood attracted major public attention last year, and for good reason. The pandemic actually propelled many of her big portfolio holdings, which focus on companies that utilize innovative technology to disrupt traditional industries. As an individual investor looking to boost your returns, you can gain exposure to some of Cathie Wood's best stocks by investing in their shares directly.

  • China Roundup: Beijing is tearing down the digital 'walled gardens'

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. This week, China gets serious about breaking down the walled gardens that its internet giants have formed for decades. Two major funding rounds were announced, from the newly established autonomous driving unicorn Deeproute.ai and fast-growing, cross-border financial service provider XTransfer.

  • How an Indian startup went from idea to unicorn in less than two years

    Investors say Apna found the right balance between product and market, focused on the tech, and built the right narrative.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Surge, and Winter Is Still Months Away

    The jump in prices is prompting worries about winter shortages and forecasts for the most expensive fuel since frackers flooded the market.

  • Sears just reminded us all it's a zombie retailer

    Sears is waving goodbye to its home market of Illinois.

  • 'This is how the SEC regulates': Crypto investors wary as Coinbase fight heats up, regulators circle

    The SEC is going on the offensive in crypto, but investors are skeptical as new products come to market in a sector that prides itself on decentralization.

  • U.K. Natural Gas Suppliers Facing Price Pressure: Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng called another round of emergency meetings with leaders of the natural gas industry, seeking to head off a crisis as suppliers face increasing pressure from an unprecedented surge in energy costs. Kwarteng met with senior executives from energy companies and regulators Saturday to discuss the jump in gas prices that’s threatened to shut suppliers and disrupt industries from fertilizer to meat. Kwarteng will meet with the regulator, Ofgem, tom

  • FDA advisory panel authorizes booster dose for those 65 & older

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani reports the FDA advisory panels' second vote regarding Covid-19 boosters.&nbsp;

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Growth stocks tend to be volatile investments, and the market often overreacts to both their good and bad news. On the bright side, that occasionally creates buying opportunities for long-term investors.

  • Oil Ends Week On Bullish Note As Outages Persist

    Oil prices are on track to close the week with a gain, although a stronger dollar and increasing OPEC+ supply are keeping prices in check

  • Algosaibi Family Looks to Rebuild After $7.5 Billion Debt Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The Algosaibi family is keeping most of their company’s operating businesses as part of a deal with creditors and will eventually look to restore them by going back to the credit market, according to Simon Charlton, the Saudi conglomerate’s chief restructuring officer.“Clearly we need to go through the restructuring, there are various steps we need to undertake to meet our obligations under the agreement,” Charlton said in an interview Sunday with Bloomberg Television.“But we are

  • Here’s what leaders at Coinbase, FTX, BlockFi and other crypto companies are saying about regulation

    “The CFTC has been much faster to weigh in and offer guidance and thoughts...I think there's been some criticism of the SEC, " said Sydney Schaub, chief legal officer at crypto exchange and stablecoin issuer Gemini.