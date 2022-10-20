Isomalt Market to Reach US$ 1.6 Bn by 2030, TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - One of the most prominent drivers for the growth within the global isomalt market is the rising demand for sugar substitutes across the world. Owing to its low glycemic index, products in the global isomalt market are considered to be an excellent sugar alternative. The low glycemic index of isomalt means it has lowest effect on glucose or blood insulin, which makes it perfect for consumption for patients that have higher risk for obesity and diabetes. According to a recent research report, the global isomalt market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Products in the global isomalt market are widely used in the food and beverages industry. Isomalt is moisture resistant, displays low water absorption qualities, and leaves a pleasantly lingering taste in the mouth. Owing to these qualities, isomalt products are widely used for manufacture of chewing gums and candies. Furthermore, products in the global isomalt market are also used in pharmaceutical industry for production of fast dissolving disintegrating tablets (FDDTs). Rising demand for isomalt based medications and granules is also positively affecting the growth in the global isomalt market.

Isomalt Market - Key Findings of the Report

Rising Focus of Global Population on Well-being and Health : Increasing focus of the individuals across the world on maintaining good health through nutrition, exercise, and consuming healthy, organic diet, is positively affecting the growth within the global isomalt market. This trend is also bolstered by an increase in the number of people suffering from various types of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and obesity. Increasing health awareness among people has triggered an increased demand for low sugar processed food products and sugar substitutes. Extracted from sugar beet, the products in the global isomalt market are considered to be an excellent alternative for sugar.

Rising Demand from Sugar Confectionery Sector: Players in the global isomalt market offer products in two major forms, i.e., syrup and powder. Powdered isomalt products account for the largest demand in the global isomalt market, owing to low risk of contamination as well as ease in terms of transportation. While isomalt products are widely used in the larger food and beverages industry, highest demand comes from sub-segments such as bakery products, beverages, and sugar confectioneries. In these sectors, isomalt is widely used as a healthy substitute for sugar.

Isomalt Market - Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for healthy sweeteners and sugar alternatives propels growth in the global isomalt market

Rising use of isomalt based fast dissolving disintegrating tablets in pharmaceutical industry or FDDTs favors market growth

Growing usage in skin care and cosmetics industry for manufacture of skin lotions and moisturizers creates revenue grab opportunities

Isomalt Market - Key Players

Key players in the global isomalt market include Merck KGaA, Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd., Quadra Chemicals Ltd., Wilmar Bioethanol, Deiman SA de CV, Cargill Incorporated, BENEO GmbH, S. A. PharmChem Pvt Ltd., Akhil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., KF Specialty Ingredients, and SINO Food Ingredients or SINOFI. Leading players, such as SANOFI, are focusing on providing their clients with value-added services, along with processed food and food ingredients, to attract a larger clientele.

Some other prominent strategies employed by leading companies in the global isomalt market include product innovations as well as new product launches. Several players are engaged in product innovation activities to extend applications of isomalt across typical and conventional end-use industries. For example, several manufacturers in the global isomalt market are producing isomalt for new applications in skin care as well as cosmetics industries. They are used to manufacture body lotions and moisturizers.

Isomalt Market: Segmentation

Isomalt Market, by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Isomalt Market, by Form

Powder

Syrup

Isomalt Market, by End Use

Confectionery

Sugar Confectionery

Bakery Products

Breakfast Cereals and Bars

Dairy Products

Frozen Desserts

Beverages

Sports Drink

Meat and Fish Products

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals Cough Syrups Multivitamins Supplements Others

Oral Care

Others

Isomalt Market, by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

