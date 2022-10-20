U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,696.50
    -10.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,462.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,086.75
    -66.50 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,730.30
    -2.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.24
    +1.69 (+1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,639.40
    +5.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    +0.17 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9789
    +0.0011 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    +0.52 (+1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1210
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8400
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,182.01
    -83.43 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.87
    -2.81 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,913.34
    -11.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Isomalt Market to Reach US$ 1.6 Bn by 2030, TMR Study

Transparency Market Research inc.
·6 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - One of the most prominent drivers for the growth within the global isomalt market is the rising demand for sugar substitutes across the world. Owing to its low glycemic index, products in the global isomalt market are considered to be an excellent sugar alternative. The low glycemic index of isomalt means it has lowest effect on glucose or blood insulin, which makes it perfect for consumption for patients that have higher risk for obesity and diabetes. According to a recent research report, the global isomalt market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, October 20, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, October 20, 2022, Press release picture

Products in the global isomalt market are widely used in the food and beverages industry. Isomalt is moisture resistant, displays low water absorption qualities, and leaves a pleasantly lingering taste in the mouth. Owing to these qualities, isomalt products are widely used for manufacture of chewing gums and candies. Furthermore, products in the global isomalt market are also used in pharmaceutical industry for production of fast dissolving disintegrating tablets (FDDTs). Rising demand for isomalt based medications and granules is also positively affecting the growth in the global isomalt market.

Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=78497

Isomalt Market - Key Findings of the Report

  • Rising Focus of Global Population on Well-being and Health: Increasing focus of the individuals across the world on maintaining good health through nutrition, exercise, and consuming healthy, organic diet, is positively affecting the growth within the global isomalt market. This trend is also bolstered by an increase in the number of people suffering from various types of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and obesity. Increasing health awareness among people has triggered an increased demand for low sugar processed food products and sugar substitutes. Extracted from sugar beet, the products in the global isomalt market are considered to be an excellent alternative for sugar.

  • Rising Demand from Sugar Confectionery Sector: Players in the global isomalt market offer products in two major forms, i.e., syrup and powder. Powdered isomalt products account for the largest demand in the global isomalt market, owing to low risk of contamination as well as ease in terms of transportation. While isomalt products are widely used in the larger food and beverages industry, highest demand comes from sub-segments such as bakery products, beverages, and sugar confectioneries. In these sectors, isomalt is widely used as a healthy substitute for sugar.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=78497

Isomalt Market - Growth Drivers

  • Increasing demand for healthy sweeteners and sugar alternatives propels growth in the global isomalt market

  • Rising use of isomalt based fast dissolving disintegrating tablets in pharmaceutical industry or FDDTs favors market growth

  • Growing usage in skin care and cosmetics industry for manufacture of skin lotions and moisturizers creates revenue grab opportunities

Isomalt Market - Key Players

Key players in the global isomalt market include Merck KGaA, Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd., Quadra Chemicals Ltd., Wilmar Bioethanol, Deiman SA de CV, Cargill Incorporated, BENEO GmbH, S. A. PharmChem Pvt Ltd., Akhil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., KF Specialty Ingredients, and SINO Food Ingredients or SINOFI. Leading players, such as SANOFI, are focusing on providing their clients with value-added services, along with processed food and food ingredients, to attract a larger clientele.

Some other prominent strategies employed by leading companies in the global isomalt market include product innovations as well as new product launches. Several players are engaged in product innovation activities to extend applications of isomalt across typical and conventional end-use industries. For example, several manufacturers in the global isomalt market are producing isomalt for new applications in skin care as well as cosmetics industries. They are used to manufacture body lotions and moisturizers.

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=78497

Isomalt Market: Segmentation

Isomalt Market, by Nature

  • Organic

  • Conventional

Isomalt Market, by Form

  • Powder

  • Syrup

Isomalt Market, by End Use

  • Confectionery

  • Sugar Confectionery

  • Bakery Products

  • Breakfast Cereals and Bars

  • Dairy Products

  • Frozen Desserts

  • Beverages

  • Sports Drink

  • Meat and Fish Products

  • Infant Formula

  • Pharmaceuticals

    • Cough Syrups

    • Multivitamins

    • Supplements

    • Others

  • Oral Care

  • Others

Isomalt Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • MEA

Browse More Food & Beverages Market Reports by TMR:

Nutrition Bars Market - Nutrition Bars Market to Reach US$ 1.8 Bn by 2030

Rose Extract Market - Rose Extract Market is Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2032

APAC Pet Food Market - APAC Pet Food Market is Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 9.5% during the Forecast Period 2022-2032

GCC Condiment Sauces (for Hospitality Sector) Market - GCC Condiment Sauces (for Hospitality Sector) Market is Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the Forecast Period 2022-2032

Millet Based Packaged Food Market - Millet Based Packaged Food Market is Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 9.2% during the Forecast Period 2022-2032

Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market - Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market is Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 6.6% during the Forecast Period 2022-2032

Spring Water Market - Spring Water Market is Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 8.3% during the Forecast Period 2022-2032

Basil Essential Oil Market - Basil Essential Oil Market is Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 10.5% during the Forecast Period 2022-2032

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721302/Isomalt-Market-to-Reach-US-16-Bn-by-2030-TMR-Study

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • IBM stock jumps on earnings beat and boosted full-year forecast

    Jared Blikre checks out IBM shares following its third-quarter earnings report.

  • Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

    Electric-vehicle startup Mullen is buying a manufacturing plant in Mishawaka, Ind., and other assets out of bankruptcy for $92 million.

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Snatch Apple's Crown

    You never get bored with Elon Musk, people in business circles tend to say. The whimsical and charismatic CEO of Tesla has completely rewritten all the practice manuals in business. It is in view of this context that we must understand his animosity towards Apple , the Cupertino, California-based tech giant.

  • Chinese Markets Are Sinking Fast as Xi Fails to Boost Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese assets is intensifying as this week’s Communist Party Congress disappoints traders wanting relief from a strict Covid-Zero policy and help for an economy mired in a property crisis.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Truss’s Govern

  • Stocks Edge Lower, Tesla, IBM, AT&T And Philp Morris In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures slip lower as Treasury yields extend climb; Tesla slides on Q3 revenue miss, doubt over 2022 delivery target; IBM jumps after Q3 revenue beat, full-year outlook; AT&T earnings in focus amid network expansion reports and Philip Morris improves $15.8 bid for Swedish match.

  • Why Oil Stocks Are Surprisingly Rallying Today

    Oil prices are rising today. West Texas Intermediate, the leading U.S. oil price benchmark, closed up 3% to top $85 a barrel. Several notable names moved higher on the day, including Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Transocean (NYSE: RIG), and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB).

  • The pandemic is finally hitting big tech — two years later

    The pandemic rubber band is hitting the tech industry.

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more

    Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

  • Nokia posts forecast-beating net profit

    Nokia said it still expects to deliver net sales growth in mobile networks on a constant-currency basis in 2022 after strong sales growth in North America during the quarter.

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway closes $11.6 billion purchase of Alleghany insurance group

    Warren Buffett's company completed its largest acquisition in years Wednesday with its $11.6 billion purchase of the Alleghany insurance conglomerate.

  • Why Shares of M&T Bank Are Falling Today

    Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) were trading roughly 12.9% lower as of 12:56 p.m. ET Wednesday after the bank delivered disappointing results for the third quarter. M&T Bank reported diluted earnings per share of $3.53 on total revenue of roughly $2.25 billion -- both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates. It completed its  large acquisition of People's United Bank earlier this year, and is still in the process of integrating it into its operations.

  • Ericsson Earnings Miss Estimates. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    Ericsson stock tumbled more than 14% early Thursday after the Swedish telecom giant’s earnings missed expectations in the third quarter. The telecom equipment maker reported adjusted earnings per share of 1.56 Swedish crowns (14 cents), 10% lower than the year-ago period and below the analyst consensus of 1.77 Swedish crowns, according to FactSet. The company said its gross margin fell to 41% from 44% as component costs rose and it invested more in maintaining supply chain resilience.

  • Verizon Q3 Preview: Rebound Quarter Inbound?

    The company fell short of earnings expectations by roughly 2% in its latest print.