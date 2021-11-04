U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,669.62
    +9.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,019.51
    -138.07 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,925.90
    +114.32 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,396.77
    -7.52 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.76
    -2.10 (-2.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.70
    +29.80 (+1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.59 (+2.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0066 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5280
    -0.0510 (-3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3499
    -0.0184 (-1.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7610
    -0.2300 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,961.76
    -2,305.89 (-3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,507.17
    -41.21 (-2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.91
    +31.02 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,794.37
    +273.47 (+0.93%)
     

Isomorphic Labs is Alphabet's play in AI drug discovery

Devin Coldewey
·3 min read

The field of drug discovery has been supercharged by the capabilities of AI, which several companies have applied in various ways to turn an enormous practical problem into a tractable information problem. The latest to do so is Google parent company Alphabet, which has established Isomorphic Labs, under DeepMind head Demis Hassabis, to take its shot at the promising new field.

Very little was revealed about the company in its debut blog post and a very general accompanying FAQ. The aim of the company is to "build a computational platform to understand biological systems from first
principles to discover new ways to treat disease."

There are, of course, a few assumptions baked into that founding statement, most prominently that it's possible to computationally simulate biological systems in a matter conducive to drug discovery.

Several large companies have been formed and funded with hundreds of millions of dollars to pursued very similar goals over the last five years or so, and there has been no visible revolution or famous AI-discovered wonder drug for a previously untreatable disease. The reasons why are beyond the scope of this article (and will no doubt be engaged with by Isomorphic Labs in the near future) but it is clear these AI systems are not miracle factories, just parts in a long and complex process that still involves a great deal of time, money, and test tubes.

Hassabis is no fool, and although he describes biology rather optimistically as "an information processing system, albeit an extraordinarily complex and dynamic one," (I can sense the readers in this field scrolling down to the comments now) he tempers that shortly afterwards:

Biology is likely far too complex and messy to ever be encapsulated as a simple set of neat mathematical equations. But just as mathematics turned out to be the right description language for physics, biology may turn out to be the perfect type of regime for the application of AI.

The idea that information systems and biological systems may have a common structure is the inspiration for the name, Isomorphic Systems; isomorphic means alike in shape but having a different origin.

DeepMind puts the entire human proteome online, as folded by AlphaFold

His reasoning for this is no doubt partly from the effectiveness of DeepMind's AlphaFold, an AI-powered protein folding system that blew biologists' socks off last year and helped create a new normal in a very complex field.

DeepMind's learning systems have shown a particular affinity for generality or knowledge transfer — that is, having a structure that is capable of being repurposed for very different tasks. And if, as AlphaFold's success suggests, biological systems are a good match for this kind of simulation and analysis, Hassabis's assessment of the company's wider capabilities may prove true.

If so, it won't be for a while. Even with the running start provided by DeepMind's AI research (which will remain separate but may be shared), Isomorphic is essentially starting from scratch on this problem. It's hiring up a "world-class multidisciplinary team" and perhaps in a year or two we may see the first inklings of results issuing from the company's ambitions.

Recommended Stories

  • After delay, Westminster-based Maxar on track with crucial WorldView Legion satellites

    The Worldview Legion earth imaging satellites that are key to one Colorado earth-imaging pioneer's future growth are on track to start launching in spring, and the company has adjusted to the supplier delays that arose this year. Westminster-based Maxar Technology Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) expects the first pair of its Legion satellites to launch between March and June, with the remaining four satellites in the fleet being finished and available for launch in the second half of 2022, the company said Wednesday. Having the satellites go up will expand on the imaging and earth observation data the company can sell to customers and position it well amid a growing number of competitors, said Dan Jablonsky, president and CEO of the company.

  • Why RocketLab Could Soar Higher Than Virgin Galactic

    No need to obsess over sending celebrities into space when Rocket Lab is quietly diversifying its business model for enhanced profit potential.

  • U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

    Judge Richard Hertling of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government's motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16 https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/blue-origin-sues-us-government-over-spacex-lunar-lander-contract-2021-08-16. Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, expressed disappointment.

  • Intel AI Mentors Seek to Improve Astronaut Health

    Frontier Development Lab and Intel shed light on radiation-driven cancers using rodent and human data for the first time.

  • Blue Origin loses lawsuit over NASA's SpaceX lunar lander contract (updated)

    Blue Origin has lost a lawsuit against NASA that accused the agency of unfairly awarding a Moon lander contract to SpaceX.

  • Rand Paul Rips into Fauci over Persistent ‘Gain-of-Function’ Research Denials, Demands Resignation

    Republican Senator Rand Paul grilled Dr. Fauci on his repeated claims that the NIH did not fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

  • Harvard CRISPR pioneer Chad Cowan launches $87M stem cell play

    One of the scientific founders of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Nasdaq: CRSP) is embarking on a mission to solve a longstanding problem in stem cell therapy: ensuring that the body does not mount an immune response to the foreign cells.

  • From space, astronaut sounds the alarm about climate crisis

    Through the portholes of the International Space Station, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has an arresting view of global warming’s repercussions. “We saw entire regions burning from the space station, in Canada, in California,” he said. From space, “the fragility of Earth is a shock,” Pesquet continued.

  • Illumina Supports Canada's Nationwide COVID-19 Genome Sequencing Initiative

    Data from 10,000 individuals affected by SARS-CoV-2 will be used to identify biomarkers that can help predict potential risk of serious disease and support the development of novel therapeutics to combat COVID-19

  • Latest SpaceX launch twice delayed: How to watch Saturday on your phone, tablet, and TV

    Whoa! SpaceX and NASA are planning a Saturday night liftoff. Watch live SpaceX Crew-3 mission coverage on YouTube, your phone, Twitter & Facebook

  • Announcing the agenda for TechCrunch Sessions: Space 2021

    Happening this December 14 and 15 — our second dedicated space event. This is a live, virtual two-day event featuring the most important people in the space industry, across public, private and defense.

  • Breaking it Down with Brittney - Auroras

    Northern Lights Explainer

  • Why Scientists Are Stress Testing Tardigrades

    Tardigrades are microscopic animals so adaptable they can survive in some of the most extreme environments in the universe. Because of their durability, scientists are experimenting with them, trying to figure out just HOW much they can endure and what we can learn from it.

  • Eternals: Beginnings (Spot)

    Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

  • Is it green, or forever toxic? Nuclear rift at climate talks

    As negotiators plot out how to fuel the world while also reducing carbon emissions at climate talks in Scotland, nuclear power is a central sticking point. Critics decry its mammoth price tag, the disproportionate damage caused by nuclear accidents, and radioactive leftovers that remain deadly for thousands of years.

  • Sofar nets a $39M round B to grow its ocean-monitoring autonomous buoy network

    The ocean is vast and mysterious … but rather less so when you have thousands of little autonomous buoys reporting back interesting info to you every day. The company operates what it calls an "ocean intelligence platform," essentially a real-time map of various important oceanic metrics like currents, temperature, weather and so on. While some of this information is easy enough to get from satellites or the large network of shipping vessels on the water at any given time, the kind of granularity and ground truth you get from having thousands of dedicated observers riding the waves is pretty clear.

  • ISS Astronauts Have 'Taco Night' with Peppers Grown Onboard the Space Station

    The red and green chile peppers were planted as part of NASA's Plant Habitat-04 (PH-04) experiment back in July.

  • Astronauts Make 'Best Space Tacos Yet' With Key Ingredient They Just Learned To Grow

    Lettuce and radishes have been successfully grown in microgravity, but now a new veggie is spicing up life on the International Space Station.

  • Archaeology: Immigrants from Fort Ancient culture brought innovations to Ohio

    The Fort Ancient culture was defined by archaeologists on the basis of some big changes.

  • LeoLabs, Maxar and Astroscale will join us to talk about sustainable in-space operations at TC Sessions: Space 2021

    Space is vast, but the part where humans can operate productively and sustainably, especially when it comes to for-profit commercial enterprises, is actually relatively small — and increasingly crowded. LeoLabs CEO and co-founder Daniel Ceperley, Astroscale CEO and founder Nobu Okada, and Maxar's GM of Robotics Lucy Condakchian will be at the event for a discussion of on-orbit operations, and what it's going to take to make LEO an effective and sustainable location for commercial space companies to cooperate, especially as the number of satellites surrounding Earth is set to explode in growth over the next few years. Ceperley's LeoLabs has established itself as the leading private company currently tracking low Earth objects, including debris from past launches, active satellites and more.