Isophorone Market to record USD 2.18 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by emerging application areas for adhesives
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Isophorone Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05% between 2021 and 2026. The market size is expected to increase by USD 2.18 billion during the forecast period. The report considers the revenue generated by vendors, retail sales of isophorone, consumer base, adoption rate, and various other factors to estimate the size of the global isophorone market. Understand the scope of the full report. Download PDF Report Sample
The global isophorone market is fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of vendors. The market is currently at the stage of consolidation with many vendors opting for strategic initiatives such as M&As to capture new markets. Some vendors are focusing on broadening their product portfolio to expand their presence as well as their consumer base. Technological innovations by vendors are expected to intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the growing demand for isophorone from construction and food packaging applications. Adhesives impart better stability, durability, and strength characteristics to building components. Hence, they are widely used in the construction industry in applications such as resilient flooring, roofing tiles, and roofing systems. The global construction industry is growing exponentially due to rising consumer confidence, population growth, and increasing income of the middle-class population in developing countries. All these factors will foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.
In addition, the increasing demand from developing economies and the rising demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here
Isophorone Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Application
The market growth in the adhesives segment will be significant during the forecast period. Isophorone is used as a hardening agent in the manufacture of adhesives. The increasing applications of adhesives in the construction industry will drive the growth of the segment.
Geography
North America will be the major market, occupying 39% of the global market share. The increasing demand for isophorone from end-user industries such as paints and coatings, composites, construction, and automotive is driving the growth of the isophorone market in North America.
Isophorone Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist isophorone market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the isophorone market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the isophorone market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of isophorone market vendors
Isophorone Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.18 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.75
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and Spain
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Arkema SA, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Huanxin High tech Materials Co. Ltd., K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt. Ltd., LGC Ltd., Merck KGaA, Minolta Chem, Ningbo Qianyan New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Parsol chemicals Ltd., Penta Manufacturing Co., Ravago, Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., SI Group Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Vardhman Enterprise
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Composites - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Printing inks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Artificial leather - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Arkema SA
10.4 BASF SE
10.5 Covestro AG
10.6 Evonik Industries AG
10.7 Jiangsu Huanxin High tech Materials Co. Ltd.
10.8 Ningbo Qianyan New Material Technology Co. Ltd.
10.9 Parsol chemicals Ltd.
10.10 Penta Manufacturing Co.
10.11 SI Group Inc.
10.12 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
