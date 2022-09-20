Isophorone Market to record USD 2.18 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by emerging application areas for adhesives

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Isophorone Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05% between 2021 and 2026. The market size is expected to increase by USD 2.18 billion during the forecast period. The report considers the revenue generated by vendors, retail sales of isophorone, consumer base, adoption rate, and various other factors to estimate the size of the global isophorone market. Understand the scope of the full report. Download PDF Report Sample

The global isophorone market is fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of vendors. The market is currently at the stage of consolidation with many vendors opting for strategic initiatives such as M&As to capture new markets. Some vendors are focusing on broadening their product portfolio to expand their presence as well as their consumer base. Technological innovations by vendors are expected to intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing demand for isophorone from construction and food packaging applications. Adhesives impart better stability, durability, and strength characteristics to building components. Hence, they are widely used in the construction industry in applications such as resilient flooring, roofing tiles, and roofing systems. The global construction industry is growing exponentially due to rising consumer confidence, population growth, and increasing income of the middle-class population in developing countries. All these factors will foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In addition, the increasing demand from developing economies and the rising demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Isophorone Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

The market growth in the adhesives segment will be significant during the forecast period. Isophorone is used as a hardening agent in the manufacture of adhesives. The increasing applications of adhesives in the construction industry will drive the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America will be the major market, occupying 39% of the global market share. The increasing demand for isophorone from end-user industries such as paints and coatings, composites, construction, and automotive is driving the growth of the isophorone market in North America.

Isophorone Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist isophorone market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the isophorone market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the isophorone market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of isophorone market vendors

