Isophorone Market to record USD 2.18 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by emerging application areas for adhesives

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Isophorone Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05% between 2021 and 2026. The market size is expected to increase by USD 2.18 billion during the forecast period. The report considers the revenue generated by vendors, retail sales of isophorone, consumer base, adoption rate, and various other factors to estimate the size of the global isophorone market. Understand the scope of the full report. Download PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Isophorone Market 2022-2026
The global isophorone market is fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of vendors. The market is currently at the stage of consolidation with many vendors opting for strategic initiatives such as M&As to capture new markets. Some vendors are focusing on broadening their product portfolio to expand their presence as well as their consumer base. Technological innovations by vendors are expected to intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing demand for isophorone from construction and food packaging applications. Adhesives impart better stability, durability, and strength characteristics to building components. Hence, they are widely used in the construction industry in applications such as resilient flooring, roofing tiles, and roofing systems. The global construction industry is growing exponentially due to rising consumer confidence, population growth, and increasing income of the middle-class population in developing countries. All these factors will foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In addition, the increasing demand from developing economies and the rising demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Isophorone Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

The market growth in the adhesives segment will be significant during the forecast period. Isophorone is used as a hardening agent in the manufacture of adhesives. The increasing applications of adhesives in the construction industry will drive the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

North America will be the major market, occupying 39% of the global market share. The increasing demand for isophorone from end-user industries such as paints and coatings, composites, construction, and automotive is driving the growth of the isophorone market in North America.

Isophorone Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist isophorone market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the isophorone market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the isophorone market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of isophorone market vendors

Isophorone Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.18 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.75

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arkema SA, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Huanxin High tech Materials Co. Ltd., K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt. Ltd., LGC Ltd., Merck KGaA, Minolta Chem, Ningbo Qianyan New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Parsol chemicals Ltd., Penta Manufacturing Co., Ravago, Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., SI Group Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Vardhman Enterprise

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Composites - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Printing inks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Artificial leather - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Arkema SA

  • 10.4 BASF SE

  • 10.5 Covestro AG

  • 10.6 Evonik Industries AG

  • 10.7 Jiangsu Huanxin High tech Materials Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Ningbo Qianyan New Material Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Parsol chemicals Ltd.

  • 10.10 Penta Manufacturing Co.

  • 10.11 SI Group Inc.

  • 10.12 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Isophorone Market 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isophorone-market-to-record-usd-2-18-bn-incremental-growth--driven-by-emerging-application-areas-for-adhesives-301627317.html

SOURCE Technavio

