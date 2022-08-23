IsoPlexis Announces the Appointment of former Luminex Corporation Chairman and CEO, Nachum “Homi” Shamir to its Board of Directors

IsoPlexis Corporation

BRANFORD, Conn., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IsoPlexis Corporation (Nasdaq: ISO) (“IsoPlexis”), a company empowering labs to leverage the cells and proteome changing the course of human health, today announced the appointment of Nachum “Homi” Shamir to its Board of Directors as a Class II director.



Mr. Shamir was most recently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Luminex Corporation from 2014 through its sale to DiaSorin S.p.A. in 2021. Additionally, Mr. Shamir has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Given Imaging from 2006 through its sale to Covidien (now Medtronic) in 2014. Mr. Shamir currently serves on the Board of Directors of Strata Skin Sciences (Nasdaq: SSKN); and as Chairman of the Boards of Mediwound (Nasdaq: MDWD) and Cactus Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: CCTS). Mr. Shamir will serve on the Compensation and Nominating and Governance Committees.

“On behalf of IsoPlexis's shareholders and Board, I would like to welcome Homi to our Board. We believe his insights into scaling large businesses in the life science, diagnostics, and device fields will be invaluable as we take the next stage of our journey,” said Sean Mackay, Chief Executive Officer.

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors of IsoPlexis, an innovative lab tools company with high resolution technologies yet lab-friendly workflows, as they empower a wider range of labs worldwide,” said Mr. Shamir. “I look forward to partnering with the Company’s talented leadership team as they continue to further advance their suite of products to expand into larger markets with their applications, while simplifying and speeding up critical work for customers.”

In addition to adding Mr. Shamir, the Board of Directors also accepted the resignations of Siddhartha Kadia, Ph.D. and Michael Egholm, Ph.D. “We also wish to thank Siddhartha and Michael for their invaluable service and contributions to IsoPlexis, including their guidance through our initial public offering. We wish the best for each of them as they lead their respective organizations”, said Sean Mackay, Chief Executive Officer. The Board will continue to search for one more member, and expects to fill this opening prior to its next annual meeting, with the expectation to add gender diversity with such appointment.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis is empowering labs, changing the course of human health.

By leading the discovery and identification of how multi-functional immune cells communicate and respond, IsoPlexis assists researchers in understanding and predicting disease progression, treatment resistance and therapeutic efficacy.

IsoPlexis has been named Top Innovation or Design by The Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot and multiple others. The IsoPlexis platform is used globally by researchers, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies by revenue and 78% of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

