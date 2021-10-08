U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.56
    +1.26 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.50
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,967.50
    -223.22 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

IsoPlexis, a company uncovering a 'new layer' of cell data, aims for $125M in market debut

Emma Betuel
·4 min read

Shares of IsoPlexis, a company creating tools to zoom in on the flurry of protein activity surrounding a single cell, began trading on Friday. The company aims to raise about $125 million with the IPO, which will be used to build the commercial team and advance the company’s plans to play a bigger part in the creation of precision medicine.

IsoPlexis was founded in 2013 and fits into the category of companies you might find in a lab during the drug research process. The company is primarily focused on single-cell proteomics (basically the study of proteins and their interactions). The company has developed instruments and software to analyze the proteins secreted by cells, from immune cells to tumor cells.

In particular, the instruments can be used to identify cells that excrete many different types of proteins. These datasets could then be used to develop new treatments or understand how people may respond to existing ones.

“Our instrument we invented is able to identity subsets of cells in the body we call superhero cells,” explains CEO and co-founder Sean MacKay. "And these superhero cells are defined by a lot of activity coming from small subsets of cells you would normally miss with existing technologies today."

MacKay says there are about 150 IsoPlexis units on the market as of the first half of this year. Customers include 15 global pharmaceutical companies, and, per SEC filings, nearly half of the comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S.

IsoPlexis has raised a considerable amount of funding in the past from some notable investors.

Pre-IPO, the company had secured about $205.5 million in funding, per Crunchbase. The most recent Series D round totaled about $135 million in financing (about $85 million in equity securities and $50 million in debt financing), and included participation from Perceptive Advisors, Ally Bridge Group, and “funds and accounts” managed by BlackRock.

Today, shares were initially priced around $15 each, but have slid to about $12 as of writing.

A major part of IsoPlexis thesis is they’re the first to use proteomics and single-cell biology to link the function of cells to patient outcomes. Or in other words, among the first to show that we might be able to tell how well someone like a cancer patient may fare, by examining how individual cells and proteins interact.

There is published evidence that IsoPlexis’ instruments have been used to this effect, particularly when it comes to cancer treatments.

For example, one 2021 Nature Medicine study used IsoPlexis instruments to examine immune cell activity in lymphoma patients. These patients had cancers resistant to treatment, or that had returned after remission. Specifically, they were receiving CAR-T cell therapy – a form of treatment where genetically engineered immune cells are injected into a patient, where they then help target cancerous cells. Ultimately, the study found that cytokine production (proteins involved in cell signaling), by those CAR-T cells was an important indicator of how potent those CAR-T cells actually were.

In essence, it showed that IsoPlexis’ device might help uncover the signals that tell scientists how well CAR-T cell therapy was working.

“What we’ve seen is that the unique cells we identify are indicative of a long-term response in patients,” says MacKay. “We published studies in various cancers where, if patients have these types of unique immune cells, these superhero cells we detect, we know that those patients are going to have this long term outcome.”

For people particularly interested in the minutia of cells, IsoPlexis technology might sound similar to flow cytometry – a well-established method of counting cells, identifying them, and measuring specific cell characteristics. There are some large established players in the flow cytometry world, like Thermo Fisher Scientific.

IsoPlexis, though, argues it can offer a whole new layer of information, largely, protein-based information, that flow cytometry misses. The company has licensed an invention that allows the devices to barcode protein activity present in each individual cell (now called IsoCode). One Nature Reviews Chemistry paper suggests that barcoding is useful because it can analyze many different proteins at once, across thousands of cells, and cells can be recovered to be used in other experiments – but that this technology can still only capture a piece of the overall action of the proteome, so far.

“That new layer of data, for an individual cell is very different from the technology that is on the market today,” MacKay adds.

Still, the company still has a long way to go before it can reach profitability. Per SEC documents, the company has been running a loss for the past several years. Though the company pulled in $7.5 million in revenue in 2019 and $10.4 in 2020, it lost about $13.6 million and $23.3 million in those years, respectively.

Going forward, the path to growth largely means getting more instruments into more researchers’ hands.

“Our goal is to continue to move forward at a fast clip, expanding the same type of customers we have currently, but with more depth, and that’s really by continuing to build a commercial team,” he says.

Recommended Stories

  • 'There's a lot of FOMO' with SpaceX:' Expert on its $100B valuation

    SpaceX, the private company which recently launched an all-civilian crew to space, has reportedly surpassed a $100 billion valuation.

  • Corteva faces slow start as it takes aim at Bayer's Brazil soy reign

    U.S. pesticide and seed maker Corteva Inc will take up to three times longer to break into Brazil's genetically modified soy seed market than it did in the United States, where Corteva's sales grew rapidly in recent years, the company said. Corteva is launching new genetically modified (GMO) soy seeds in top soybean grower Brazil, where rival Bayer AG has enjoyed a virtual monopoly since planting of GMOs began in the early 2000s.

  • You Can't Buy SpaceX Yet But These Space Stocks Are Up For Grabs

    SpaceX continues to mark new milestones as a private company, and that has spurred investors' appetites for publicly traded space stocks.

  • Lockheed Martin Space's top executive reveals departure from JeffCo-based business

    The top executive of Lockheed Martin Space will step down at the end of winter, leaving a position he has held for eight years in which the aerospace business expanded significantly. Rick Ambrose, senior vice president in charge of the Jefferson County-based business, announced Thursday that he'll retire in March. "The aerospace and defense industry and its community have amazed, challenged and inspired me for more than four decades – thank you for an incredible ride!" Ambrose tweeted.

  • NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Found Some Boulders. That's a Much Bigger Deal Than it Seems

    Jezero Crater May have Benn Home to Life

  • William Shatner Jokes He Is 'Terrified' of Going to Outer Space

    "I'm Captain Kirk, and I'm terrified going to space," William Shatner, 90, told the audience at a New York Comic Con panel

  • South Dakota woman convicted in her baby's 1981 death

    A South Dakota woman was convicted of manslaughter Friday in the death of her newborn son whose body was discovered in a ditch 40 years ago. Theresa Bentaas, 60, of Sioux Falls, entered an Alford plea to first-degree manslaughter in an agreement with prosecutors in which they dropped two murder charges, the Argus Leader reported. The Alford plea allows Bentaas to maintain her innocence while also authorizing the court to enter a guilty plea.

  • My Ph.D. supervisor just won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for designing a safer, cheaper and faster way to build molecules and make medicine

    Many catalysts currently used to make many drugs are expensive and can produce toxic byproducts. Westend61 via Getty ImagesThe reason that ibuprofen treats headaches and ice cream tastes sweet is that their chemical components fit perfectly into certain receptors in your body. The better a drug or flavor molecule fits with its matching receptor, the more effective the medicine or tastier the treat. But an interesting quirk of nature is that many molecules can come in two versions – a right–hande

  • Column: When will the Wall Street Journal stop publishing lab-leak propaganda?

    A new op-ed claims to have verified the lab-leak origin of COVID-19, but it's a mess.

  • Man Teaches His Octopus to Turn on a Light

    In this clip from the BBC series The Octopus In My House, a marine biologist shows how he taught his pet octopus to turn on a light. The post Man Teaches His Octopus to Turn on a Light appeared first on Nerdist.

  • What is the greenhouse effect and how does it lead to global warming?

    The Earth’s average global temperature is 1.2 degrees Celsius hotter (around 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) than in preindustrial times, causing shifts in weather patterns and more frequent and severe extreme weather events such as storms and droughts. This global warming, also known as climate change, is the result of humans filling the air with gases that intensify a process called the greenhouse effect. Yahoo News Producer Eve Hartley explains.

  • Yoodli, A Startup Backed by Madrona Venture Group and the Allen Institute for AI (AI2), Applies AI to Life's Biggest Stress: Public Speaking

    Yoodli, a startup leveraging AI to help people develop the necessary soft skills to present and communicate confidently, opened early access to their beta product at www.yoodli.ai. The founding tea...

  • Ancient Aliens: The Mystery Of Mount Shasta

    Mount Shasta in northern California is known as a hotbed of strange events, from Big Foot sightings to UFO encounters to hikers vanishing without a trace. Could the mountain's unique geology and placement on Earth be attracting beings from other worlds... and even other dimensions?

  • Why Rocket Lab Stock Dropped Today

    There's no Rocket Lab news today -- but that doesn't mean there's been no Rocket Lab news period.

  • What is chaos? A complex systems scientist explains

    Tiny changes, like a butterfly's wing flapping, can be amplified downstream in a chaotic system. Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment via Getty ImagesChaos evokes images of the dinosaurs running wild in Jurassic Park, or my friend’s toddler ravaging the living room. In a chaotic world, you never know what to expect. Stuff is happening all the time, driven by any kind of random impulse. But chaos has a deeper meaning in connection to physics and climate science, related to how certain systems – like

  • Crew 3 mission

    Crew 3 mission

  • TC Sessions: Space 2021 offers unmatched visibility for space startups

    If you’re building a startup to the stars, you’ll find an un-earthly amount of opportunity waiting for you at TC Sessions: Space 2021 on December 14-15. You won’t find a better or more targeted platform to showcase your space technology. Global in its reach, TC Sessions: Space 2021 is expected to increase attendance by 30% over last year’s inaugural event.

  • Simulated AI creatures demonstrate how mind and body evolve and succeed together

    Artificial intelligence is often thought of as disembodied: a mind like a program, floating in a digital void. Stanford scientists were curious about the physical-mental interplay in our own evolution from blobs to tool-using apes. The experiment they designed is similar in some ways to simulated environments that have been used for decades to test evolutionary algorithms.

  • NASA using moon to address CLE digital divide

    NASA's Compass Lab using moon to address CLE digital divide.

  • Nickel Creek Platinum Intersects Near Surface Massive Sulphide Nickel-Copper Mineralization

    Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from its 2021 drilling and geophysics program which concluded during the month of August 2021 in Yukon, Canada. The drilling component of the program comprised 12 holes totalling 1,257 metres (m). The 2021 holes tested electromagnetic (EM) target conductors identified from the 2020 time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) survey (see December 10, 2020 news release for details). Conductors we